Today’s Tuesday edition of the Safehouse Briefing takes a slightly different form, stepping back from a specific geopolitical issue to examine a recurring strategic instinct: the belief that a failing military policy can be rescued by striking more targets.

The immediate context is Iran, for obvious reasons.

Since the U.S. strikes in June 2025 and the renewed conflict this year, President Donald Trump and his advisers have repeatedly projected an outcome more favorable, and more imminent, than events have supported. The Iranian regime did not collapse. Claims of severe military destruction did not prevent retaliatory strikes on Gulf states and U.S. regional bases. And Iran was able to block maritime transits through the Strait of Hormuz, spreading a regional war into a global economic crisis.

Yet each setback produced a familiar response: more strikes, more targets, more pressure, and renewed confidence that the next military escalation would deliver what the last one did not.

That instinct is familiar in Washington. But why? Why do policymakers believe that more of the same will produce a different result despite historical evidence that this logic rarely works?

When the Machine Runs, It Runs Well

Ironically, part of the problem is that the American military is formidable. The United States has precision weapons, global reach, intelligence integration, professional forces, and command structures designed to generate options under pressure. When a president asks for action, the system can almost always provide it. When a national security team asks what else can be done, the answer comes back organized, sequenced, and professionally briefed.

That capability becomes a problem when the sophistication of the military options — additional target sets, escalation rungs, denial operations, sequenced pressure — creates an illusion of strategic clarity that the political situation does not support. Those options may be professionally developed and honestly caveated, but decision-makers can read them as evidence that the political objective remains within reach if only the next round of pressure is larger, sharper, or more sustained.

Thomas Schelling, whose work on coercion still anchors how strategists think about force, framed the distinction clearly, even if his own legacy remains complicated. Military power, in Schelling’s view, was not simply destruction. It was bargaining leverage — the use or threat of force to change what an adversary chooses to do. The point was not merely to burn something down, but to communicate risk, resolve, and possible pain if the adversary refused to move.

That distinction remains essential. It is also where the danger begins. Once policymakers believe destruction can be calibrated into a message, campaigns can expand while the theory behind them stays thin. Coercion becomes even harder to judge because success is not simply whether the target absorbs pain, but whether that pressure advances the larger political objective it was meant to serve.

Thucydides would have recognized the pattern: war teaches leaders to think in terms of pressure and endurance, but it does not guarantee that greater pressure produces wiser political choices.

The Gap Between Damage and Compliance

The striking thing about this pattern is that it is not hidden. It does not require access to a classified assessment or a private warning from a theater commander to see the gap. Recent reporting and strategic analysis have described the same problem from different angles: Iran’s military capacity can be degraded without resolving the nuclear question; senior officials can be killed without producing regime collapse; air defenses can be suppressed without creating a political off-ramp; and a president can claim destruction while still needing negotiations to solve what destruction did not.

That is what makes the pattern worth examining now. The issue is not that policymakers lack information. Intelligence may offer fragments about leadership reactions and internal machinations, but those fragments are often intermittent and ambiguous. And the immediate evidence of military activity often crowds out this information. A bombed facility is visible. A named commander removed from the battlefield can be announced.

The adversary’s changing political calculus, if it is changing at all, is harder to see and harder to sell.

The danger, then, is not that policymakers cannot see the problem. The problem is that visible evidence does not always become governing evidence.

History does not lack for illustrations. Consider the logic, not the politics, of Operation Rolling Thunder.

The campaign was designed to signal to Hanoi that the cost of continuing to direct the war in South Vietnam would become unbearable. It became one of the largest sustained bombing campaigns in American history. Sorties, tonnage, and interdicted supply routes could all be measured. What could not be easily measured — and what was not being honestly reassessed — was whether North Vietnam’s willingness to absorb that cost was weakening.

It was not. Yet, the operational response was to step up the campaign.

Military feasibility is “briefable.” Political plausibility is not. You can map a target set. You cannot map an adversary’s threshold for compliance with the same precision. Strike options can be sequenced on a slide. Whether an adversary is genuinely reassessing — or absorbing punishment and hardening — often only becomes clear well after the fact.

What the System Rewards

The United States does not keep returning to this pattern because its leaders lack access to history, intelligence, or military advice. They return to it because escalation offers a kind of bureaucratic and political relief. It turns uncertainty into activity. It gives the president a visible response. It gives the military a mission it can execute. It gives the policy process something measurable to review.

That does not mean senior military officers are reckless or civilian officials are ignorant. The American system is full of capable people who understand the difference between military damage and political success. But the system is better at refining options than at invalidating assumptions.

This is also why the pattern crosses administrations. Lyndon Johnson did not lack advisers. Barack Obama did not lack warnings about the limits of military pressure in Syria. Joe Biden’s administration also relied on calibrated strikes against Iranian-backed militias to manage escalation, even though such strikes were unlikely to change the underlying regional equation.

Trump is the latest and most explicit version of the habit, not its inventor. His public claims are more sweeping, and his confidence in destruction more pronounced, but the underlying temptation is familiar: if the adversary has not yielded, the answer must be that the pressure has not yet been sufficient.

What is missing is not intelligence or military capacity. It is a decision discipline — a forcing mechanism that requires leaders to demonstrate, in terms of adversary political behavior rather than target destruction, why the next phase of coercion is likely to produce an outcome that previous phases have not. Without that discipline, the logic of “more pressure will eventually work” persists because it is never really falsified.

If the objective is to compel a change in Iran’s nuclear policy, what evidence would show that strikes are moving Tehran toward that outcome? If the objective is deterrence, what evidence would show that Iran is actually deterred rather than shifting methods? If the objective is to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, what matters most: destroyed launchers, resumed shipping, insurance rates, Gulf state confidence, or Iran’s willingness to stop threatening the waterway?

Those are not academic questions. They are the difference between an operation and a strategy. Recent reporting on Iran already shows the gap. The administration continues to describe military degradation in sweeping terms, while negotiations continue over the nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz remains central to the crisis. That does not mean the strikes had no effect. It means the effect being measured is not necessarily the effect being claimed.

When policymakers cannot show that force is changing the adversary’s political behavior, operational continuation becomes a substitute for strategic proof. The next target is not the next strategy.