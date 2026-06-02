The Safehouse Briefing

The Safehouse Briefing

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chris lemon's avatar
chris lemon
10h

The US military is an enormous destructive machine with an "On/Off" switch and a barely functional steering wheel. It's a tool. Throughout the military, you are rewarded for only for "doing". Except the entire political goal for a war is to stop doing, as in stop the expense and destruction. The US political system seems to be utterly incapable of strategic thought, and for some reason thinks that the defense department is some sort of diplomatic tool. It isn't. As the Taliban supposedly said "The Americans have the watches, but we have the time." The Iraq spectacle cost the US over $4Trillion, and when the dust settled the Taliban were running Afghanistan, and Iranian proxies were running Iraq. How many times does the US have to repeat the error of treating the military as the state department?

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Michael Larson's avatar
Michael Larson
11h

I can't identify anyone in this administration that seems to be intelligent WRT military and international affairs. It may be that I am not aware of everyone participating -- it would be interesting to have the key personnel listed and an evaluation of their capabilities presented.

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