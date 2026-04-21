Hungary’s April 12 election mattered for the obvious reason: after sixteen years in power, Viktor Orbán lost, and Péter Magyar’s Tisza party won a governing supermajority large enough to begin dismantling major elements of the system Orbán built. Orbán conceded. Magyar has already begun naming ministers and preparing to take office in early May.

That is the visible story. The more useful one is less triumphant and more instructive. Elections in systems shaped by illiberal rule are often treated as a final test of whether a government will respect democracy or crush it. In practice, that is only half the question.

The other half is why some governments stop short of all-out repression even when the stakes are existential for them, and what kind of state the victors actually inherit the morning after. Hungary now offers a live case study in both.

The instinctive assumption is that leaders who have spent years hollowing out courts, media, procurement, and the civil service will never accept defeat. Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 U.S. election reinforced that view rather than weakening it. But the larger comparative record is more uneven.

Competitive authoritarian systems are not democracies, yet they are not full police states either. As Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way argued in 2020, competitive authoritarian regimes preserve meaningful institutions and real competition while tilting the field heavily toward incumbents; in 2025, they were applying that concern directly to the United States itself.

That matters because such systems still have to calculate. They weigh the costs of outright theft against the benefits of preserving a façade of domestic legitimacy and international access. Elections under authoritarian conditions are therefore not merely rituals. They are moments when rulers decide how much coercion they are willing to spend, and whether escalation helps or hurts them.

Hungary is revealing precisely because Orbán had ample reason to fear defeat. He did not preside over an ordinary conservative government that simply ran out of steam. Over sixteen years, Fidesz constructed a political economy of loyalty: aligned businessmen amassed fortunes through public tenders, EU-funded contracts, and state patronage; key institutions were staffed with loyalists; and the electoral and media environment was warped in the government’s favor.

Hungary was not a flawed democracy but, as one think tank termed it, a consolidated “hybrid regime.” It has been a network of businessmen tied to Orbán that captured billions in public procurement, including large sums linked to EU funding. This was not a government merely seeking reelection. It was a system defending itself.

Yet when the vote broke clearly against him, Orbán conceded rather than forcing a direct rupture.

But why?

Not every strongman stands down. Some do fight to the end: Laurent Gbagbo’s refusal to accept defeat in Côte d’Ivoire helped trigger post-election violence that killed around 3,000 people, and Alexander Lukashenko responded to Belarus’s disputed 2020 election with a sweeping crackdown that has since involved tens of thousands of arrests. But those cases are not the whole pattern. Others, including Yahya Jammeh in The Gambia, initially resisted and then yielded under concentrated domestic, regional, and international pressure.

That variation is the point. The relevant question is not whether illiberal rulers always escalate, but under what conditions they judge violent resistance more costly than concession.

One answer is clarity. Authoritarian-leaning incumbents are more likely to push when they believe the result is reversible, muddy, or institutionally contestable. They are less likely to do so when the scale of the defeat is plain enough that escalation risks failure in public view.

Hungary’s result crossed that threshold, with Tisza winning a two-thirds parliamentary majority, giving it the numbers to legislate and to reverse major elements of Orbán’s architecture. Once a defeat becomes unmistakable, attempting to nullify it can shatter the very aura of inevitability on which such systems depend.

Another answer to consider is external constraint. Hungary under Orbán spent years quarreling with Brussels over judicial independence, corruption, media freedom, and the rule of law. Those fights were not abstract. They translated into frozen funds, slowed investment confidence, and a running struggle over whether Hungary would remain inside the EU politically while drifting away from it institutionally.

These financial and institutional constraints did not force Orbán to accept defeat. But it narrowed his room for maneuver. Leaders embedded in dense external institutions do not operate in the same permissive environment as rulers in more isolated systems. The costs of escalation are not only domestic unrest. They include economic punishment, diplomatic isolation, and the possible collapse of the patronage machine itself.

Poland offers the clearest regional answer to why an illiberal government might let an adverse result stand. The Law and Justice party (PiS) lost its parliamentary majority in 2023, but it still retained influence across major institutions and did not need to overturn the election to remain a powerful veto player.

The costs of escalation were also high: the opposition had electoral legitimacy, public mobilization was strong, and Poland’s ties to the EU raised the political and economic price of an outright rupture. In that setting, accepting defeat did not mean surrender. It meant preserving influence from opposition and waiting for the next opening.

Ukraine offers the contrast. Before the full-scale war, its problem was not an overly consolidated ruling machine but the opposite: a fragmented political system in which no single camp could fully lock down the state for long. That fragmentation made governance weaker and messier, but it also made electoral turnover more plausible. In 2019, Petro Poroshenko lost and conceded to Volodymyr Zelensky, illustrating that weak institutionalization can sometimes prevent the kind of entrenched incumbent lock-in seen in more disciplined illiberal systems.

Election night is only the first test. The larger question is whether institutions remain independent enough, and opposition forces organized enough, to make an outright break too costly. Where those constraints hold, incumbents may still push, but they often stop short; where they do not, elections become theatre. Hungary matters because it shows both sides of that equation: an illiberal system can lose, yet the system it built can survive the loss. As Poland’s experience and the broader scholarship on post-authoritarian ruling parties suggest, removing the leader is easier than removing the machinery.

Orbánism may be out of office soon. It is not out of the building.

The 2020 U.S. case illustrates that the critical question is not simply whether a leader rejects defeat, but whether he judges that existing institutions can still be used to obstruct the transfer of power. In the United States, those efforts failed because courts, state officials, and Congress did not carry them through. In Hungary, Orbán appears to have made the opposite calculation after a decisive loss: concede the office, preserve the network, and continue the contest from outside government. The systems are different, but the underlying logic is comparable. Resistance to defeat is shaped not only by disposition, but by the perceived capacity of institutions to sustain it.

So the lesson from Hungary is not that democracy self-corrects if voters finally turn against an illiberal ruler. Nor is it that elections are futile under captured systems. The harder and more useful lesson is that the vote is merely the hinge between two distinct contests. The first is whether the opposition can win despite the tilted field. The second is whether it can govern without either surrendering to the old machine or adopting its methods.

Poland shows how exhausting that second phase can be. Ukraine’s earlier alternation showed how pluralism can keep the door open even when institutions are weak. Hungary now enters that same zone of danger. The election was the dramatic part. The state that emerges over the next year will tell us whether the country has changed governments, changed regime direction, or simply opened a more sophisticated chapter in the same war over institutions.

For anyone trying to assess elections under authoritarian pressure, that is the real briefing point. The vote is not the end of the story. It is the point at which the story becomes harder to read.

And I’ll leave such projections to others.