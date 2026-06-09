After months of reporting dominated by Ukrainian manpower shortages, delayed Western support, Russian pressure near Pokrovsk, and doubts about Kyiv’s ability to hold the line, a growing body of reporting now points in the other direction. Reuters reported yesterday (June 8) that Ukraine’s commander in chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Ukrainian forces had recaptured more than 600 square kilometers of territory in 2026, including a net gain of 100 square kilometers in May—a claim acknowledged the news organization could not verify.

Recent reporting supports optimism, but caution should be applied to strategic assessments. Russian forces are still attacking in the east and south. The front remains difficult and dynamic, and Pokrovsk — an important transportation and logistics hub under Ukrainian control — remains a focal point of heavy fighting. Ukraine’s gains have interrupted the story line of steady, albeit expensive, Russian advance that shaped much of the past year, but they do not by themselves answer the larger question of whether Ukraine can convert tactical and operational success into a durable advantage.

The more significant development may be less about territory than about how Ukraine is imposing costs. The Wall Street Journal reported that near-real-time commercial satellite intelligence is making Ukrainian drone strikes faster and more precise, allowing units to identify Russian targets and strike them within hours rather than waiting on slower intelligence cycles.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has framed this as part of a broader shift. In late May, ISW assessed that Ukraine’s intermediate-range strike campaign and renewed mechanized attacks “herald” a new phase of the war, with Ukrainian forces using drones and strike systems to degrade Russian logistics at operational depth. ISW has also linked Ukrainian long-range and mid-range strike campaigns to gasoline shortages in occupied Ukraine and Crimea, suggesting that Ukrainian attacks are producing effects beyond individual target destruction.

The Guardian last week (June 3) gave readers a concrete example of what this looks like from St. Petersburg. Ukrainian drones struck hit neighboring oil storage facilities and the Kronstadt naval base area hours before the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opened.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged yesterday (June 8) “certain problems” with fuel supplies after Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure, while reporting pointed to disruptions in southern Russia and occupied Crimea. ISW has also connected Ukrainian strikes to gasoline shortages in occupied territory and Crimea.

Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the campaign as “long-range sanctions,” aimed at facilities that support Russia’s war effort, but that does not mean Russia is suddenly unable to fight. It means Ukraine is forcing Russia to defend more space, protect more infrastructure, and spend more attention on rear areas that once appeared insulated from the front.

This is where the recent commentary becomes more interesting than the headlines. Michael Kofman has argued that the familiar description of the war as “World War I with trenches plus drones” is misleading because the side with qualitative and quantitative advantage in drones can dictate initiative by suppressing and displacing the other side’s drones and artillery. In other words, control does not shift simply through infantry assault but through the ability to suppress the enemy’s reconnaissance-strike system.

That assessment helps explain why territorial maps can mislead. Ukraine’s current approach appears designed to make Russian advances slower, costlier, and harder to sustain rather than to produce a single breakthrough that transforms the map overnight. This is why recent optimism should be read as evidence of pressure on Russia’s operating model, not proof that Russia is nearing battlefield collapse.

The Economist reached a similar cautionary point from a different angle. Its May 10 assessment, which ISW later highlighted, argued that Russia was “stumbling on the battlefield.” The point is not that Ukraine had suddenly restored its 2022 momentum, but that Russia’s pressure campaign was no longer translating cleanly into territorial control.

This war has repeatedly punished linear conclusions. Russia’s failure to seize Kyiv in 2022 exposed major flaws in planning, logistics, and assumptions about Ukrainian resistance. Ukraine’s Kharkiv offensive later that year demonstrated Russian vulnerability and restored confidence among Ukraine’s supporters. The failed Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023 then reversed much of the commentary, leading to renewed doubts about whether Ukraine could regain territory against prepared Russian defenses. After Avdiivka fell and Russian forces continued advancing through parts of Donetsk Oblast in 2024, reporting focused on whether Ukraine could stabilize the front and sustain the war effort in the absence of additional Western support.

The lesson from those shifts is not that current optimism is wrong. The lesson is that events become dangerous when they are turned too quickly into settled narratives. The current reporting shows that Ukraine has improved its position, widened the battlefield, and complicated Russia’s ability to sustain offensive operations. It does not yet show that Ukraine has solved its manpower challenges, ended Russia’s ability to recruit, neutralized Russia’s strike capacity, or secured the kind of long-term Western support needed to transform battlefield adaptation into strategic advantage.

Jack Watling’s assessment earlier this year provides a useful frame for thinking about the next phase. He argued that the only path toward a durable settlement was showing Moscow that Kyiv could sustain resistance while expanding the costs imposed on the Kremlin. That formulation fits the current moment better than either optimism or pessimism. The issue is not whether Ukraine can produce impressive strikes. The issue is whether those strikes become part of a sustained campaign that changes Moscow’s expectation that time works in its favor.

This is also where Washington remains central. In the Substack The Contrarian, I argued that this is the moment when a decisive shift in U.S. support for Ukraine would have outsized strategic effect. The recent reporting strengthens that argument because Ukraine is demonstrating that additional support would not be poured into a static battlefield. It would be reinforcing a force that is adapting, finding Russian vulnerabilities, and imposing costs in ways that Russia did not fully anticipate.

The absence of such a shift would matter just as much. If Trump does not increase support, Putin may conclude that the battlefield disruptions remain tolerable because the political trend still favors Moscow. Russia’s theory of victory depends not only on tanks, drones, and manpower, but on the belief that the United States and Europe will eventually tire of the war. Ukrainian strikes can raise the price of that assumption, but they cannot alone settle whether Western capitals will sustain the policy needed to make the price unbearable.

The practical takeaway is to watch the indicators that sit beneath the daily battlefield news. Russian recruitment costs, fuel disruptions in occupied territory, drone production, air defense losses, sanctions enforcement, European procurement, and U.S. policy decisions will matter more than isolated shifts on the map.

Reports on Ukrainian territorial gains are important, but the caveats are equally important. The strikes near St. Petersburg were significant, but the larger issue is whether Ukraine can sustain and scale the campaign. A new phase may be underway, but new phases still require resources, adaptation, and political support.

The next six months will test whether Ukraine’s recent momentum can change the war’s underlying logic—or merely marks another cycle in a conflict that has repeatedly undercut hopeful expectations.