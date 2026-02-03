On Friday, January 30, a striking shift occurred in northeastern Syria: Kurdish-led forces that had operated with U.S. support against the Islamic State (ISIS) effectively ceded control of much of the territory they once administered. The Kurdish fighters agreed to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s national military and fold Kurdish-led civilian institutions into the central state. The Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa moved to extend state authority into areas long held by the SDF, and the ceasefire was presented as the pathway to “unify Syrian territory.” U.S. officials have signaled they no longer see the SDF as their primary partner against ISIS, favoring a “stable and united Syria” instead.

Kurdish fighters who partnered closely with the United States in defeating ISIS now find their autonomy diminished, their institutions absorbed into a state apparatus they spent years resisting. But what is being observed in Syria today is not an isolated blunder. It is the latest episode in a long, recurring American pattern of intense military cooperation with Kurdish forces followed by strategic recalibration that leaves Kurdish political goals unmet.

The integration deal is not merely rhetorical. Within days, Syrian interior ministry forces began entering key Kurdish-held cities under the agreement, with Kurdish police still patrolling locally as the parties described a phased transition. Reporting on the deal also describes Damascus taking steps—on a short timeline—to reassert control over state facilities and strategic assets, including border crossings and energy infrastructure, as Kurdish-led administrative bodies are absorbed into state institutions. Even sympathetic readings of the agreement emphasize that its meaning will be decided in implementation: whether integration preserves real local agency, or becomes a slow-motion dismantling of Kurdish leverage.

The Kurdish people are one of the largest ethnic groups in the world without a state of their own. Scattered across parts of Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria, Kurds have pursued varying forms of autonomy for a century. Historical memory within Kurdish communities often invokes the proverb “No friends but the mountains,” a reflection of repeated experiences in which external powers—including the United States—have supported Kurdish fighters when convenient, then retreated when broader geopolitical winds changed.

In Iraq, U.S. policy in the 1990s and early 2000s illustrates the pattern. After the 1991 Gulf War, the United States and its coalition partners enforced a no-fly zone over Iraqi Kurdistan, creating a de facto autonomous region that offered Kurds protection from Saddam Hussein’s forces. But when U.S. priorities shifted—especially after the 2003 invasion and the tumultuous politics of the new Iraqi state—Washington never fully championed Kurdish aspirations for independence. During and after the defeat of ISIS in Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s 2017 independence referendum passed overwhelmingly, yet the U.S. declined to back it, publicly opposing the vote and emphasizing Iraq’s territorial unity. The aftermath produced precisely the punitive backlash Kurdish leaders feared, while outside powers largely treated the episode as a destabilizing distraction rather than a legitimate political claim.

In Syria, the dynamic has been similar. Kurdish forces, primarily the People’s Protection Units (YPG) operating under the umbrella of the SDF, became the most effective ground partner for U.S. forces against ISIS after 2014, winning battles and securing territory that the so-called caliphate once held. U.S. airpower, logistics, and training were decisive in these campaigns. But from the start, this military cooperation sat uneasily alongside other U.S. priorities, including relations with Turkey, a NATO ally that views Syrian Kurdish militias through the lens of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The uneasy balance hardened into what critics have described as tacit betrayal. In 2019, a U.S. decision to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria opened the door for a Turkish offensive that drove Kurdish forces from key positions—a moment widely interpreted in Kurdish circles as abandonment. U.S. commentators at the time noted that the Kurds, having few alternative allies in the region, were left to fend for themselves amid competing regional ambitions.

Today’s events in northeastern Syria echo that history. As the SDF’s territorial control recedes under pressure from Damascus, and integration into Syrian state forces becomes the practical route to survival, Washington’s shift is framed as orderly transition and continued anti-ISIS cooperation. U.S. officials have emphasized stability and unity, not Kurdish autonomy, as the core objective. That may reflect hard strategic calculations: with ISIS territorially defeated, and outside influence still shaping Syria’s postwar balance, the United States has fewer levers to project influence through Kurdish political autonomy alone.

Still, the result is the same: Kurdish forces that once shouldered the brunt of grinding combat on behalf of U.S. strategic aims find their political project sidelined. The integration deal, fragile though it is, does not guarantee genuine autonomy; it subsumes Kurdish command structures into a state that has historically suppressed Kurdish rights.

Critically, this pattern spans administrations. It is not a simple indictment of any single U.S. president or party. Both Republican and Democratic policymakers have struggled with how to balance tactical partnerships with Kurdish fighters against broader diplomatic and security concerns, including relations with regional states such as Turkey and Iraq. In each case, Kurdish political aspirations have come second to shifting strategic priorities, often with limited consultation with the Kurds themselves.

The Kurdish story is not just about betrayal in Syria in 2026. It is about how American strategy tends to prioritize battlefield utility over durable political guarantees. When military objectives are clear—defeat ISIS, enforce security—Washington finds Kurdish partners indispensable. When the focus shifts—to state stability, regional diplomacy, or great-power competition—those partners’ political projects often fall by the wayside.

Whether today’s ceasefire holds or unravels, the broader lesson persists: the United States repeatedly treats Kurdish partners as important in execution but negotiable in political settlement. That pattern shapes not just Kurdish incentives in Syria today, but how future local forces will assess American commitments.

In a world where partnerships matter more than ever, understanding that pattern is not an exercise in retrospective blame. It is recognition that repeated strategic choices have political consequences—for allies, for regional stability, and for U.S. credibility.