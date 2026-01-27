For most of 2025, the Trump administration’s public posture on China sounded like a familiar Washington script, just delivered with more heat. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that “the threat China poses is real” and could be “imminent,” and he was blunt about consequences if Beijing tried to take Taiwan by force.

Then the official documents arrived—and the temperature dropped.

The 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS), released in December, leaned into a sharper Western Hemisphere doctrine, while treating China as a central challenge but not the organizing threat it has been in recent years. The National Defense Strategy (NDS) released Friday (January 23) takes this tempered characterization further. The document calls for a “strong denial defense” along the First Island Chain—a ubiquitous Chinese phrase for the region that encloses the East Asian coastline—and a posture designed to make aggression “not worth attempting,” in classic deterrence-by-denial terms. But it does so in language that is deliberately non-confrontational: “strength, not confrontation,” “strategic stability,” “deconfliction,” “de-escalation.”

The administration appears to be trying to square three competing impulses at once: keep deterrence credible, keep escalation risk low, and keep the political costs of Indo-Pacific commitment manageable—a triangle that is hard to hold. It suggests a superpower searching for a direction rather than driving toward one.

The baseline: what “hardline China” used to look like

The contrast is sharper with the last two publicly released defense strategies, which were explicit in how it defined China as a prospective threat. The first Trump administration’s 2018 National Defense Strategy said “inter-state strategic competition,” not terrorism, was now the primary U.S. national security concern, and it described long-term competition with China and Russia as the core problem for which the military had to be built.

The 2022 strategy went further and called China the department’s “pacing challenge”—the benchmark threat, even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominated headlines, that shapes what the Pentagon buys, where it stations forces, and what gets prioritized

The 2026 NDS still places deterrence of China high on the list, but it changes the declared purpose of power and the political story attached to it. The objective “is not to dominate China; nor is it to strangle or humiliate them.” Instead, it is to prevent China from dominating the United States or its allies—“to set the military conditions required to achieve… a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific that allows all of us to enjoy a decent peace.”

The oddest tell: a Taiwan-shaped absence

One feature of the 2026 NDS has already drawn attention in reporting and commentary: the strategy emphasizes the need to maintain a “strong denial defense” along the First Island Chain, which includes Taiwan, but Taiwan is never named.

Absence is not proof of abandonment. The First Island Chain concept is, in practice, and the NDS’s “denial defense” language signals a plan built around stopping a quick fait accompli. But choosing not to name Taiwan may also be an attempt to cool language the administration now sees as needlessly provocative—creating space for diplomacy and for the “decent peace” story the document is trying to sell.

Beijing may read that as something less flattering: not strategic ambiguity, but strategic uncertainty—one voice warning of urgency, another advertising coexistence. And that matters because the region is not standing still. China has sustained high-tempo pressure around Taiwan and kept up coercive “gray-zone” activity in the wider theater, including confrontations in the South China Sea that underscore how Beijing tests boundaries without crossing the line into open war.

How the contradiction may have formed

There is a simple way to misread the shift in tone with the 2026 NDS: to treat it as mere messaging—hawks on stage, pragmatists on paper. But the documents are not stagecraft. They are intended to reduce uncertainty, not create it.

National strategies are guidance for budgets, posture, acquisition, and alliance expectations. When the strategy points in two directions at once (“decent peace” and de-escalation language alongside “strong denial defense”), it doesn’t just confuse commentators. It complicates real planning: requirements are harder to set, tradeoffs are easier to evade, and the services can justify almost any program as “aligned” with strategy. Ambiguity doesn’t keep options open; it often keeps priorities fuzzy—exactly what a defense strategy is supposed to prevent.

It also matters because these documents are read abroad as marching orders. Trump’s message has been consistent: the United States is tired of doing the heavy lifting, and countries closest to a threat should be the ones preparing—and paying—for it. In Asia, that translates into a straightforward expectation: if Japan, South Korea, and frontline partners in Southeast Asia believe China is the central risk, they should not assume Washington will cover the bill or carry the political risk by default.

But allies can only “do more” if they know what they are being asked to prepare for. Are they building for a Taiwan crisis? A long gray-zone pressure campaign in the South China Sea? A broader regional blockade or coercion strategy? The result is a planning problem: allies are told to take the lead against a threat Washington has described as urgent, while Washington’s own strategy leaves unclear how far the United States is prepared to go, and under what conditions, if deterrence fails.

What Beijing is likely to take from this

Beijing will interpret the new U.S. strategy through the campaign it has been running for years—and steadily intensifying: persistent pressure that stays below war. Around Taiwan, China has normalized large-scale drills and quarantine-style patterns that resemble rehearsal for isolation—blockade logic, live-fire activity, and messaging about cutting the island off from outside support. In the South China Sea, repeated confrontations near contested shoals and “features” follow the same coercive template: apply friction, normalize control measures, and force others to choose between escalation and acceptance.

What matters for Beijing is not whether Washington notices. It is whether Washington publicly raises the cost of that behavior. In that respect, the NSS and NDS read more like a plan to manage escalation than a direct rebuke of China’s coercive operating style—an important signal when regional partners have been asking for clearer backing.

China’s internal position reinforces why this kind of campaign is attractive right now. Economic headwinds make a discretionary war a bad bet, not because Beijing has abandoned its ambitions, but because instability at home raises the premium on control. At the same time, Chinese president Xi Jinping’s continuing housecleaning in the senior ranks of the People’s Liberation Army argues for caution: purges are not a sign of readiness for a fast crisis; they are a sign that the leadership is still tightening the machine. In that environment, time becomes an asset. If Beijing assesses that Washington will be consumed by domestic conflict and alliance friction, the rational move is not necessarily to escalate—it is to keep the pressure steady, keep U.S. partners off balance, and wait for American coherence to fray under its own political weight.

U.S. allies are where Beijing can do the most damage without firing a shot. The administration’s burden-shifting message tells Asian partners, in plain terms, that the United States expects them to lead and pay more. Beijing doesn’t need that message to be true; it only needs it to be believable enough to exploit. The Chinese approach is familiar: pair pressure at sea with selective reassurance on land—investment, trade access, diplomatic attention—so that “hedging” starts to look like prudence rather than weakness. The pitch writes itself: China is the permanent neighbor; the United States is the distant partner that now describes commitments as conditional.

This is not about flipping governments. It is about widening the space for neutrality. Southeast Asian states that already try to balance security dependence and economic dependence get another reason to keep options open. Even outside the region, the same pattern is visible: Beijing will take any U.S.–ally friction and use it as proof that Washington’s guarantees come with political strings, while China offers transactions that are framed as “reliable” and not aimed at third parties.

Canada offers a live case study of how Beijing will weaponize U.S. conditionality. When Ottawa explored a deeper economic arrangement with China, Trump’s reflexive threat of retaliation turned a quiet hedge into a public loyalty test—and handed Beijing a narrative it can replay across capitals. In a world where Washington treats alignment as transactional, the cost of “options” rises, and Beijing can argue—without much embellishment—that the United States is the less predictable variable.

variable in the region.

Signals to watch

If the 2026 NDS is going to mean something beyond tone—beyond “decent peace” language on one page and denial defense on the next—the proof will show up in decisions the administration can’t finesse. Four markers will tell whether this is becoming an operating concept or remaining a set of compatible slogans: