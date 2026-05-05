At a House Armed Services Committee hearing last week, Rep. Ro Khanna asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth whether the Pentagon had assessed what the Iran conflict would cost Americans in higher gas and food prices over the next year. “I would simply ask you,” Hegseth replied, “what the cost is of an Iranian nuclear bomb.”

That exchange captured the debate now consuming Washington. Was Iran an immediate threat to justify the US/Israeli strikes starting in February: a hostile state with an advanced nuclear program and a record of supporting regional proxy attacks?

But the United States faces a nuclear threat that is not hypothetical—one that has existed for two decades. Worse yet, this threat has used language similar to that of Tehran, but does not lie in the Persian Gulf but on the Korean Peninsula.

The Nuclear Problem Already Here

North Korea has been expanding its nuclear weapons arsenal and delivery capabilities since its first nuclear test in 2006. Diplomatic efforts to disarm Pyongyang have gone nowhere. Brief thaws in tensions, such as President Donald Trump’s first-term diplomacy with Kim Jong Un, raised expectations only to be quashed by the reality of Kim’s unrelenting drive to forge a military capability that can brush off threats, diplomatic pressure, and sanctions.

He has not only met this goal but exceeded it, expanding his nuclear cache of warheads, improved its delivery systems, written nuclear-use more clearly into law, and deepened the authoritarian nation’s security relationship with Russia.

The U.S. intelligence community’s 2026 Annual Threat Assessment places North Korea alongside Iran as a state challenging U.S. interests, but its warning about Pyongyang is more severe. North Korea, the assessment says, remains committed to expanding nuclear capabilities that can threaten the U.S. homeland, U.S. forces, U.S. citizens, and allies in the Asia-Pacific. The 2025 assessment, by contrast, states: “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.”

I am not offering a defense of the Iranian regime or dismissing the threat its nuclear ambitions poses. I am positing a simple question: why has a nuclear danger already realized not been part of the current debate of the “cost.”

The existence of an emboldened and increasingly capable North Korean military force has not been confined to secret briefings and analyses of the U.S. intelligence community. Think tanks and regional experts have been tracking this maturation for years. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute assesses that North Korea has assembled roughly 50 nuclear warheads, possesses enough fissile material to produce up to dozens more, and is accelerating production of additional fissile material. Other proliferation observers place the warhead count much higher.

These proliferation experts are not just counting weapons already assembled, but also North Korea’s ability to maintain a steady supply of weapons-grade material. Pyongyang has long pursued plutonium production at Yongbyon, but its uranium enrichment program is now central to estimates of future growth. Fissile material is the bottleneck in any nuclear weapons program: without plutonium or highly enriched uranium, a state cannot build additional warheads.

This arsenal is paired with steady advances in delivery systems. The International Institute for Strategic Studies has tracked North Korea’s development of the Hwasong-18—its North first solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). That is an important shift. Liquid-fuel missiles often require more preparation before launch, creating opportunities for detection or disruption. Solid-fuel missiles can be moved, hidden, and launched more quickly, reducing warning time for the United States and its allies.

At the strategic level, such launch systems complicate any assumption that distance provides insulation. The Center of Strategic and International Studies’ (CSIS) Missile Threat project estimates the range of the Hwasong-18 at more than 15,000 kilometers. That would place the continental United States within reach, even if important questions remain about reliability, reentry vehicles, and operational readiness.

North Korea’s regional missile forces are just as important. Short- and medium-range systems threaten South Korea, Japan, and U.S. ports, airfields, command facilities, and logistics hubs in the region. These weapons give Pyongyang options below the level of a direct strike on the United States.

The infrastructure behind these capabilities is not static, but is designed to survive a first strike. CSIS has identified undeclared missile operating bases, including facilities assessed to support brigade-sized units equipped with nuclear-capable ICBMs. CSIS’s 2025 analysis of the Sinpung-dong missile operating base assessed that it likely houses six to nine nuclear-capable Hwasong-15 or Hwasong-18 ICBMs, or an unknown ICBM variant, along with transporter-erector-launchers or mobile-erector-launchers.

That architecture matters because it closes the window in which prevention might have been feasible.

North Korea has also formalized its nuclear doctrine. Its 2022 nuclear law expanded the conditions under which nuclear weapons can be employed, including provisions for preemptive use if Kim believes the regime itself is in danger.

In the recent edition of Foreign Affairs, Jung H. Pak in his article “North Korea Won: Kim Jong Un’s Reversal of Fortune, argues that Kim Jong Un has achieved something earlier analysts often doubted: he has survived pressure and transformed his national security capabilities—no longer merely isolated, brittle, and waiting to be contained.

What This Means for U.S. Alliances

North Korea also is not the same conventional military it was when the main fear was massed artillery and a devastating opening barrage against South Korea. North Korea’s support for Moscow has included artillery shells, missiles, and troops, while Russia provides diplomatic cover, economic support, and potential military technology in return. Even if the precise level of technology transfer remains uncertain, the direction is not. North Korea is gaining battlefield exposure, operational lessons, and a stronger “patron.”

Tokyo’s defense buildup and Seoul’s growing interest in more advanced strike, missile defense, and deterrence capabilities are responses to a regional environment where the threats are overlapping. China is larger, but North Korea is closer and more unpredictable.

The alliance question complicates such contingencies. If the United States was viewed as an unquestionably reliable guarantor, South Korea and Japan would still have reasons to strengthen their militaries, but the nuclear question would remain contained. That is no longer assured. Trump has repeatedly pressed allies to do more for their own defense and has treated alliance commitments in more transactional terms, raising questions about Washington’s risk threshold.

The public debate in South Korea over an independent nuclear arsenal has grown more open, even though official policy remains tied to the U.S. alliance and the global nonproliferation system. CSIS and the Asan Institute have examined the credibility of U.S. extended deterrence in this context: a stronger North Korea, an uncertain political environment in Washington, and a South Korean public that wants more visible reassurance.

For Japan, its postwar security posture has long rested on constitutional restraint and a careful distinction between self-defense and normal military power, but Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is testing those limits through higher defense spending, a review of Japan’s defense strategy, renewed debate over Article 9, and a broader role for Japan’s defense industry. China’s naval buildup and pressure around Taiwan are a driving factor, but so is North Korea, which can threaten Japan directly while also holding the U.S. homeland at risk, complicating the basic bargain of extended deterrence.

Conclusion

North Korea is not a stale problem simply because it has been with us for years. The threat has changed, growing in plain sight. Yet, it has also been largely absent from the Iran debate, perhaps because it would raise more questions than it would answer.

North Korea’s trajectory points less toward easy answers than toward sustained investment, stronger alliances, and clearer deterrence commitments. Berating allies for insufficient burden-sharing may produce political applause, but it does not solve the problem of convincing Seoul and Tokyo that Washington will stand with them under nuclear pressure. In a region where China is rising, Russia is more entangled, and North Korea is more capable, alliance management is not charity. It is part of the defense architecture.

Nor can this be solved by a slogan attached to missile defense. A national shield has obvious appeal, and missile defense has real value when expectations are realistic. But decades of U.S. missile-defense efforts have produced useful layered systems, not invulnerability; adversaries adapt through decoys, maneuvering weapons, cyber disruption, saturation attacks, and cheaper offensive systems. “Golden Dome” may sound like a simple answer, but it is not yet clear that it can deliver the protection its branding implies.

Iran may be the nuclear crisis Washington is watching today, but North Korea is the nuclear threat it needs to bring into the same discussion. If officials are going to ask Congress what the cost is of an Iranian nuclear bomb, they also need to answer what the cost already is of a North Korean one.