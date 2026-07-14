In June, North Korea’s state news agency released images of Kim Jong Un touring what appeared to be a centrifuge hall at a newly operational nuclear-material production facility. State media said Kim called for an “exponential” expansion of the country’s atomic arsenal and claimed weapons-grade production capacity had more than doubled over the previous five years.

Western media noted the visit. Proliferation specialists studied the images. There was no comparable reaction from the White House — no sustained presidential warning, no push to make North Korea the center of America’s nuclear debate.

That silence is the story, not an absence of one. It isn’t that Trump has forgotten Kim. After the G7 summit in France, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Trump told him it was “time to pay attention” to North Korea and seemed open to resuming dialogue. Lee said he urged a phased approach: halt production of additional nuclear material, prevent weapons transfers, slow further ICBM development, and treat denuclearization as a longer-term goal rather than a precondition.

That proposal is serious. It has also gone nowhere near the center of U.S. policy, which is still organized around Iran — even though North Korea is the country that already has the weapons and Iran, by U.S. intelligence’s own repeated account, does not.

The gap between the two files runs on three asymmetries: what Washington says, what the intelligence community has found, and what each program has actually built.

The first asymmetry is rhetorical. Trump’s language toward the two programs has moved in opposite directions since he returned to office. In March 2025, then-Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told Congress the intelligence community still assessed Iran was not building a weapon and that the now-deceased Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei hadn’t reauthorized the program suspended in 2003.

In the days leading up to the U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump contradicted his own DNI directly, calling Iran “very close” to a nuclear weapon and dismissing the community’s finding. North Korea got the opposite treatment. Weeks earlier, Trump had called it a “big nuclear nation,” emphasized his “very good relationship” with Kim, and said he’d “probably do something with him at some point.”

The second asymmetry is evidentiary, and it predates Trump entirely. From DNI Dan Coats in 2019 through Gabbard in 2025, the U.S. intelligence community has repeatedly assessed that Iran was not undertaking the activities necessary to produce a weapon — even while flagging an enriched-uranium stockpile unprecedented for a non-nuclear state and rising domestic debate inside Iran about weaponization. On North Korea, the same years of assessments describe a state retaining its full WMD capability, unlikely to disarm because its leadership treats nuclear weapons as the guarantee of regime survival, and by 2026, actively expanding that arsenal to deter the U.S. and hold South Korea at risk.

Three administrations, two parties, one consistent finding on each side. Political rhetoric keeps compressing that into a simpler story than the intelligence supports.

The third asymmetry is material, and it’s the one that will outlast any administration. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) 2026 Yearbook estimates North Korea has assembled around 60 warheads, holds fissile material for at least 30 more, and is accelerating production — while unveiling new systems including the solid-fueled Hwasong-20 ICBM and maneuverable medium-range missiles built to evade defenses.

The Verification Research, Training and Information Centre’s (VRTIC) March 2026 report puts North Korea’s highly enriched uranium stockpile as high as 1.8 to 2.6 metric tons by the end of 2025, based on new open-source imagery of the Kangson and Yongbyon enrichment halls. A January 2026 assessment by 38 North — a publication of the Stimson Center — found that solid-propellant ICBMs, tactical nuclear weapons, and land-attack cruise missiles have done more for North Korea’s military position than any single diplomatic development since Kim’s 2021 weapons plan.

Solid fuel compresses warning time; tactical weapons and cruise missiles add regional coercive options that have nothing to do with reaching the U.S. mainland. These are estimates, not precise counts — North Korea remains opaque. The direction is not in dispute.

This is the fact Washington keeps working around: whether Kim is building leverage to coerce South Korea, pressure Japan, and complicate any future U.S. reinforcement plan. Increasingly, the answer looks like yes.

None of this started with Trump’s second term. In May 2018 he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), arguing it had failed to block Iran’s path to a weapon. A month later he met Kim in Singapore, where the two sides signed a declaration on “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” that meant entirely different things to each government. Arms Control Today’s later verdict was blunt: three summits, few results, an expanded arsenal afterward.

The Biden administration inherited the same split file and handled it in the opposite register — a “calibrated, practical approach” to North Korea that avoided both Trump’s summitry and Obama-era strategic patience, while on Iran continuing to treat Tehran’s post-JCPOA violations as reversible if Washington returned to its own commitments. President Joe Biden’s approach was more disciplined. It also produced nothing: North Korea never returned to serious talks, and Kim kept building on the assumption that time would eventually bring acceptance.

That’s the bipartisan part of the record. Trump personalized the North Korea file and made Iran the symbol of a broken deal. Biden lowered the temperature but didn’t revive the Iran agreement or slow North Korea down. Both administrations handed the next one a more advanced North Korea and a more volatile Iran.

The consequence shows up in what each state has room to do next. Iran, still short of a weapon and still under direct military pressure, has every reason to conclude that stopping short of a bomb bought it airstrikes rather than security. North Korea, already armed, has faced none of that pressure and has no incentive to trade away a capability that has functioned exactly as intended — it has kept the regime in power and kept Washington talking about relationship-building rather than regime change.

That is the asymmetry other proliferators are watching. A program short of a weapon can still be pressured, bombed, and sanctioned. A program that crosses the line, survives, and keeps building gets treated as a problem to manage rather than one to reverse. Pyongyang has already drawn that conclusion. Tehran may be running the same calculation now.