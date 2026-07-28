Since taking office in October, Japan’s prime minister Sanae Takaichi has repeatedly and publicly said she is getting by on two to three hours of sleep a night — most recently in a viral post last week describing a rare five-hour night as “a true blessing.” The reaction inside Japan has been less surprise than concern, and, in some quarters, admiration. Coverage has focused on the demands of governing, but it has also tapped a national debate that has persisted for decades about Japan’s work culture and its human cost, including karoshi — death from overwork.

Takaichi is not unique. Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that he needs little sleep, though recent images of what appears to be the president nodding off in meetings have called that claim into question. Business profiles still celebrate chief executives who begin answering emails before dawn and work past midnight. Few phrases better captured this strain of the late-twentieth-century work ethic than “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” It appeared in songs, business books, and corporate offices alike.

Sleep deprivation among the people responsible for consequential decisions is not a wellness problem. It is a readiness problem — the same category of risk that aviation regulators, hospital accreditors, and military planners have already spent decades managing. A society that dismisses that risk, or lauds those who conspicuously court it, is degrading a foundational element of its own resilience. And the leaders who wear sleeplessness as a badge of honor are not just modeling something for themselves — they are normalizing exhaustion down through every institution that watches how the people at the top behave.

The Science

The belief that judgment and rest are unrelated collides with the research. Over the past two decades, sleep has moved from a subject confined to medicine into one that intersects with economics, education, transportation, military readiness, and public policy. Matthew Walker’s bestselling Why We Sleep brought much of that research to a broad audience, but it drew on decades of work showing that chronic sleep restriction degrades vigilance, learning, memory, mood, and complex judgment.

Sleep performs vital housekeeping in the brain — clearing metabolic waste, supporting cellular repair, consolidating memory — and does real work in the regions associated with abstract thinking and creativity. Deprivation, by contrast, is linked to impaired judgment and higher long-term risk of heart disease, stroke, and Alzheimer’s.

Catching up is also something of a myth: extra sleep can blunt some short-term effects, but chronic sleep debt does not simply erase over a weekend.

The Institutional Precedent

Several organizations built around sustained judgment have already responded to this evidence, formally. Federal Aviation Administration rules and guidance combine limits on flight and duty periods with formal fatigue-risk management systems tailored to operational conditions. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education limits clinical and educational work to 80 hours a week averaged over four weeks and generally caps continuous scheduled clinical assignments at 24 hours, with limited additional time for transitions and education. Professional sports organizations have invested in sleep and recovery because marginal improvements can translate into measurable competitive advantage.

What these institutions share is a recognition that judgment is a perishable resource, not a fixed trait — and that protecting it requires rules, not just individual willpower.

The Intelligence Lesson

The U.S. intelligence community rarely comes up in discussions about sleep, but it offers a useful case study, because intelligence work alternates between long stretches of routine monitoring and sudden crises that demand extraordinary effort. During my government career, I encouraged employees to leave after completing a full workday — not because the mission lacked urgency, but because I knew urgency would eventually arrive, and I wanted people to have something left when it did.

When those moments came, stamina mattered as much as discipline or sacrifice. There was little value in letting people exhaust themselves during quiet periods merely to signal commitment to the mission. I was not always the best role model on this myself — I would often delay my own departure even after the day’s work was done, uneasy about leaving after only nine hours.

Organizational culture exerts a powerful pull. The last car in the parking lot quietly becomes a symbol of dedication, and leaving at a reasonable hour can feel like an admission — however inaccurate — of insufficient commitment.

That dynamic is the real danger in stories like Takaichi’s. It is not that one exhausted leader will necessarily make one bad call. It is that valorized exhaustion at the top gives every subordinate institution permission to treat burnout as the price of seriousness — in exactly the fields, like intelligence, cybersecurity, and finance, where degraded judgment is most expensive.

The Military Distinction

The military offers an instructive contrast, because it holds two seemingly opposite truths at once. Army Ranger School, Navy SEAL training, and other elite programs deliberately expose candidates to severe fatigue. The purpose is not to celebrate sleeplessness — it is to prepare people for a battlefield where sleep deprivation will happen anyway, and to teach them its effects on their own judgment under controlled conditions.

Operational practice reflects the other half of the lesson. Military aviation, naval operations, and extended command posts manage crew rest, staffing, and rotation with real discipline, because fatigue creates risk. The military distinguishes sharply between training people to endure degraded conditions and choosing degraded conditions as a routine operating model. Civilian institutions routinely blur that distinction. A corporation is not a battlefield, and an ordinary workweek is not a crisis. If exhaustion becomes the normal condition of routine operations, an institution has less reserve left for the moment it’s genuinely needed.

The pandemic offered a smaller-scale version of the same lesson. Remote work weakened collaboration and mentoring in some settings, but controlled studies found that well-designed hybrid arrangements could preserve performance while improving retention, and earlier randomized research found a 13 percent productivity gain among remote call-center employees. The consistent finding across that research: output tracks job design, concentration, and recovery — not hours logged in a particular building.

The AI Wildcard

The stakes here extend beyond individual workplaces. Advanced economies compete through scientific research, software development, financial analysis, intelligence, and healthcare — sectors defined less by physical output than by the quality of human judgment. A software engineer who introduces a critical security flaw, or a financial manager who misjudges risk, can impose costs that dwarf the value of the extra hours worked to get there.

AI is likely to sharpen this problem rather than solve it. As AI systems absorb more routine analysis, pattern recognition, and summarization, human beings will increasingly be left holding the ambiguous decisions machines cannot resolve — precisely the judgment calls most vulnerable to frayed attention and weakened impulse control. AI may also make overwork less visible, extending the workday quietly through constant alerts, summaries, and automated tasking.

Organizations that expect human decision-makers to match AI’s speed and consistency are confusing technological capacity with biological reality. The comparative advantage of people will lie not in matching machine endurance, but in knowing when to slow down, challenge an answer, and notice what the data don’t show — none of which is available to a mind running on two hours of sleep.

The Bottom Line

None of this argues that long hours will, or should, disappear. Every profession has moments when sleep must yield to necessity — that surge capacity is real and worth preserving. The institutional task is to protect it for the moments that actually demand it, rather than spend it as a routine operating model.

Much of the modern workplace still treats time at the desk as a proxy for value, rewarding those who arrive earliest, leave latest, and stay reachable around the clock — even as the added hours quietly degrade the judgment those hours were meant to demonstrate.

For institutions that depend on sustained judgment — national security agencies, financial firms, technology companies, hospital systems — the practical takeaway is not a wellness memo. It is to borrow, deliberately, from the playbook aviation and medicine already wrote: formal fatigue-risk management, real limits on continuous duty, and leadership that treats rest as part of readiness rather than its opposite.

The strategic challenge for the coming decade will not be persuading people to work harder. It will be enabling them to think clearly when it counts — and protecting the cognitive capacity of the people making the hardest calls is not an employee benefit. It is an investment in national resilience.