In earlier crises, what strategists later labeled gunboat diplomacy depended on a careful balance between visibility and ambiguity. The point was not secrecy. The point was controlled signaling. When the United States would announce that it was deploying a carrier group into a region where tensions were building, the message was direct: Washington had put military power within reach of the problem. Yet the details behind that move—the readiness level of the forces, the supporting logistics, and the sequencing of operations—remained largely hidden from public view.

That ambiguity was useful. It allowed leaders to demonstrate resolve while preserving room to escalate, negotiate, or quietly step back.

From Theodore Roosevelt’s “Great White Fleet,” which circled the globe to advertise American power, to Cold War naval deployments intended to reassure allies and warn adversaries, the visible presence of military force communicated a message without revealing the full operational picture. Henry Kissinger once described an aircraft carrier as “100,000 tons of diplomacy” for precisely that reason. The signal mattered, but the uncertainty behind it mattered just as much.

What is changing now is not the existence of gunboat diplomacy but the information environment surrounding it. Today, that architecture is increasingly visible. Commercial satellite imagery, aircraft transponder data, maritime tracking systems, and publicly accessible analytic tools allow outside observers to reconstruct a surprising amount of the operational picture that once sat inside intelligence channels.

Iran as the live demonstration

The current standoff with Iran offers a clear illustration of the shift. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could carry out strikes if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program fail, and outside analysts have been able to track a buildup of American forces across the region using open data. Reporting based on flight tracking and satellite imagery has highlighted the movement of heavy transport aircraft, staging patterns at European bases, and the appearance of aerial refueling tankers—assets that rarely deploy in significant numbers unless planners are preparing for sustained air operations.

What once might have been inferred through leaks—unintended or on purpose—can now be examined through publicly available indicators. And the media, academics, and hobbyists alike using open-source tools have learned to collect this information and read these patterns in much the same way intelligence professionals have inside governments.

This is the core transformation that open-source intelligence (OSINT) is producing. OSINT does not eliminate secrecy, nor does it provide access to the most sensitive intelligence—decision-making inside leadership circles, classified targeting plans, or intercepted communications. But it has expanded the amount of observable evidence available to anyone willing to dig deeper. In earlier decades, the public was fed the “signal”; today, the public can often see the scaffolding that makes the signal credible.

From Scarcity to Saturation

OSINT did not appear overnight. It rode a broader post-2000 shift: the explosion of social media, cheap sensors, and commercial data that turned everyday activity into searchable traces—photos and video, location metadata, flight and shipping signals, and an expanding universe of public records. It also rode the commercialization of space. As access to satellite imagery expanded—driven by proliferating commercial constellations in low Earth orbit and more frequent revisits—the world became easier to observe from above, not just from the street. The tools to observe it spread quickly.

A widely recognized early demonstration came after the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine. Moscow rejected suspicion that a Russian-supplied air-defense system was responsible, yet open-source investigators—most prominently the Netherlands-based Bellingcat—assembled a public case from photographs, social media posts, and geolocation and timestamp techniques, tracing the movement of a Buk missile launcher from Russia into separatist-held territory and back again. The significance was not just the conclusion but the method: a persistent, transparent workflow that let outsiders test claims against observable traces.

The ecosystem surrounding OSINT continues to expand. Commercial satellite companies now revisit many locations multiple times a day. Aircraft broadcast their positions through transponders that can be collected and analyzed globally. Maritime tracking services reveal shipping movements with similar transparency.

At the same time, an entire knowledge base has developed around these tools and data sources. Lists of recommended OSINT tools circulate constantly in the research community, reflecting the rapid pace at which new capabilities appear. Recorded Future’s “Top 15 OSINT Tools” list is a small but telling artifact: it reads less like a niche hobby guide and more like a menu of capabilities across domains—frameworks, link analysis, discovery tools, and scalable research workflows. Dozens of such lists exist throughout the Web, updated and republished continuously, because there is a steady demand.

Training has similarly matured. The SANS (SysAdmin, Audit, Network, Security) Institute treats OSINT as a formal discipline, with foundational and advanced courses framed for investigators and analysts working at speed and scale. Bellingcat now runs workshops that explicitly teach verification, creative search, and operationally cautious research methods, alongside publicly available guides on getting started.

And there are periodicals aimed at practitioners and learners. The OSINT Newsletter describes a weekly issue built around new tools and community techniques—one more example of how OSINT education has become continuous, not episodic.

What began as a niche investigative practice has matured into a widely accessible analytical discipline.

From oligarch yachts to “ghost ships” and shadow fleets

If MH17 was a demonstration of investigative attribution, the war in Ukraine accelerated this transformation even further. One example that captured public attention involved the tracking of Russian oligarch assets after the invasion. This collection effort became a public sport and, in some cases, an enforcement enabler.

The public tracking layer sits behind that story: registries, AIS signals, port calls, and open reporting that documented patterns of yachts “going dark” or changing behavior to evade scrutiny. The National Press Club even published an explainer explicitly framing how Russian oligarch assets—including yachts—could be tracked using tools such as MarineTraffic, highlighting the degree to which maritime OSINT had become legible to non-specialists.

The movements identified in open reporting quickly circulated across investigative communities, journalists, and sanctions watchers, creating a running public map of where sanctioned assets were attempting to move or hide. In several cases that visibility coincided with enforcement action. Italian authorities seized the yacht Scheherazade in 2022 after investigations tied the vessel to sanctioned Russian interests. German authorities took control of Dilbar, the $600 million yacht linked to Alisher Usmanov, after ownership structures surfaced publicly during sanctions enforcement. In Spain, authorities detained Valerie, associated with Sergei Chemezov, while Amadea, linked to Suleiman Kerimov, was seized in Fiji and later transferred to U.S. custody under sanctions law.

A similar dynamic now surrounds what analysts call the “shadow fleet” or “ghost ships” used to move sanctioned oil. Tankers have disabled tracking signals, shifted ownership structures, and conducted ship-to-ship transfers in an attempt to obscure their movements. Yet many of these patterns are still visible to analysts combining satellite imagery, shipping data, and regulatory records. The result is an ongoing contest between concealment and observation—one that increasingly unfolds in public not just inside classified channels.

With scale, speed, and audience comes risks

This enormous marketplace for tools and expertise, available subscription collection platforms, and open communities that share techniques and software is an ecosystem with clear benefits. It can expose deception, document war crimes, and provide transparency into geopolitical events.

The same platforms that enable careful analysis also amplify speculation, manipulated imagery, and deliberate disinformation. Social media networks reward speed and outrage rather than verification. Influencers and partisan accounts can distribute dramatic claims to millions of viewers before credible analysts have time to assess the evidence.

This tension has become more pronounced as major platforms loosen moderation policies and algorithmically promote engagement. Researchers examining content flows on X, for example, have reported increased exposure to hate speech and extremist narratives since changes to the platform’s governance. At the same time, researchers have documented how misinformation spreads rapidly during crises, often driven by accounts seeking attention or revenue rather than accuracy.

The result is an information environment in which open-source intelligence and open-source speculation coexist uncomfortably. Careful investigators may publish detailed evidence and methodology, while viral posts circulate claims with no sourcing at all. To the average observer, both can appear equally authoritative.

AI further complicates what “seeing” even means. The open-source world still produces real signals—movement, buildup, damage, logistics—but synthetic media can now imitate the look and feel of proof closely enough to contaminate the stream. The practical effect is not constant deception; it is persistent doubt, because every authentic indicator now travels beside plausible forgeries.

Governments are not just competing within this environment; they are learning to use its transparency. A state actor does not need to stop outsiders from seeing a carrier group or a tanker movement; it can try to steer what observers conclude from seeing it. Sometimes that means flooding the zone with alternative explanations. Sometimes it means selectively releasing visuals that frame events in a preferred light. Sometimes it means amplifying fringe interpretations that muddy the baseline just long enough to blunt political momentum for action.

Visibility itself can become a tool of coercion. Analysts tracking Chinese military activity around Taiwan have argued that what looks like episodic “signaling” is increasingly better understood as rehearsal and normalization: a persistent operational schedule that pressures Taiwan while reducing the political meaning of any single spike. That argument is not about OSINT directly, but it intersects with it.

Persistent visibility doesn’t just inform audiences; it conditions them—shaping what they become accustomed to, and what they stop reacting to. In that setting, the contest is less about access than about interpretation.

OSINT is often described as a democratization of truth. In practice, it is also a democratization of claims—where “truth” becomes a competitive outcome rather than a guaranteed product.

When Everyone Watches

When military assets move today, intelligence agencies still watch closely. But so do satellite companies, journalists, analysts, and thousands of online observers. Each may assemble a slightly different narrative from the same data. The deployment itself becomes part of a public analytical contest.

For policymakers, this environment carries both advantages and constraints. Visible preparations can strengthen deterrence by demonstrating capability. They can also lock leaders into positions that become difficult to walk back once evidence circulates widely.

In the current standoff with Iran, that dynamic is already visible. President Donald Trump has publicly set a short timeline for either a deal or possible military action. Meanwhile, detailed open-source reporting on deployed assets—activity some analysts have compared to the largest U.S. regional surge since the 2003 Iraq war buildup—shrinks the space for quiet de-escalation. The audience is no longer limited to diplomats and intelligence services. The buildup itself becomes part of the narrative pressure surrounding the decision.

That does not mean military action is inevitable. But it does change the political geometry of restraint. When deployments are publicly tracked and widely interpreted as evidence of intent, stepping back can be framed not as prudence but as retreat.

Open-source intelligence has made it easier than ever to observe the mechanics of geopolitics. But observation does not automatically produce understanding. In some cases it simply means that more people are watching the same events unfold, each drawing their own conclusions in real time.

And that may be the most important change of all. The signals of power that once passed quietly between governments now move through a crowded, global audience.