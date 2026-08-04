On the night of July 17, 2026, Iranian ballistic missiles and drones struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a hub for American drone operations in the region. U.S. Central Command subsequently confirmed three service members killed; several more were hospitalized and later released. A fourth American died the following day in Iraq during the disposal of an unexploded Iranian drone. Satellite imagery showed hangars associated with MQ-9 Reaper operations heavily damaged, alongside an ISR facility on the same apron.

The strike drew attention because of the deaths, but an equally consequential fact was procedural: American and partner air defenses did not stop everything. In a war fought substantially over the question of how much a modern, layered defense can intercept, something got through at the moment it mattered.

A single number has dominated public discussion of the air war between the United States, Israel, and Iran: 95 percent. It has been used, imprecisely, to describe two different things.

In March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that Iran’s one-way drone attacks had fallen “95 percent” since the war began on February 28, with missile launches down roughly 90 percent. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, gave similar figures in separate briefings that week, attributing the decline to strikes on Iranian launchers, storage sites, and production lines.

Those numbers describe how much less Iran was firing — a measure of degraded Iranian output, not of how many incoming weapons were being stopped. A War on the Rocks analysis published in April made the same point: the metric answers what Iran is currently doing, not what it retains the capacity to do, and a lull driven by conservation looks identical, from the outside, to a lull driven by destruction.

The interception question is a separate one, and it has been answered less precisely. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) researchers estimated in late March that reported interception rates across Gulf states ran from 80 to 90 percent — comparable, they noted, to the best rates Ukraine has achieved against Russian drone and missile salvos. A Jewish Institute for National Security of America report put the figure above 90 percent theater-wide.

Washington has never published a single cumulative interception rate for the war; CENTCOM has instead released after-action figures for individual engagements, which establish that defenses performed well in those specific encounters but cannot be summed into a reliable theater-wide percentage.

Gulf governments have sometimes been more precise about individual weapon types, and the detail is instructive. Early in the war, Qatar reported intercepting the overwhelming majority of ballistic missiles fired at it but a much lower share of drones — illustrating why combining different weapons into one rate obscures more than it reveals. By late July, as Iranian strikes resumed against Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, Jordan’s military said only that it had intercepted ten missiles in one attack, without stating how many were fired in total or how many reached the ground.

“Five percent,” in other words, is shorthand, not an audited total. Whether the share reaching a target is five percent or fifteen, the operational problem for the defender is the same: identifying which interceptors were expended, which sensors and radars were disabled or degraded, how long batteries took to reload under sustained fire, and whether the same performance could be sustained across weeks rather than days.

What Beijing Can Now Measure

None of this is news to the PLA in the abstract. Chinese planning for a Taiwan contingency has assumed for years that an opening phase would combine missiles, drones, cyberattacks, and strikes on the bases and logistics nodes that would let the United States intervene. What the Iran war supplies is something a simulation cannot: evidence of what actually happens when a real, integrated American-led air defense network is pressed for months rather than modeled for an afternoon.

Two data points from the war are likely of particular interest in Beijing. First, the CSIS estimate — since revised downward further — that the United States had by late July expended 65 percent of its most modernized Patriot interceptors and a similar share of its THAAD inventory, dropping from roughly 2,200 top-tier Patriots and 452 THAAD missiles before the war to fewer than 830 and 280, respectively. Second, the recurring observation, made by multiple outlets covering the war, that Iran’s cheapest weapons — a Shahed-type drone costs a small fraction of the interceptor fired at it — have been the most disruptive precisely because they force defenders to keep expending expensive stock against inexpensive threats.

The lesson available to the PLA is not the simple one — that mass produces leakage. Any planner already assumes that. The more useful lesson is that directed leakage compounds. Rather than spreading a strike package evenly across many targets, a campaign that concentrates opening attacks on the small number of radars, command links, and interceptor batteries that let a wider network function can turn a high interception rate into a declining one — with each successful strike making the next one cheaper.

The interceptor-depletion numbers coming out of the Iran war are, in effect, a real-world demonstration of how fast that arithmetic moves once a defender is forced to sustain a high intercept rate for months rather than days.That gives the “five percent” pattern its strategic weight for Beijing.

But the traffic runs both directions.

Why the Analogy Doesn’t Prove What It Looks Like It Proves

American and Japanese forces, in a Taiwan scenario, would be attacking the same category of Chinese systems — reconnaissance satellites, over-the-horizon radar, command links, and launch units — that the PLA would need to sustain its own salvos. A strategy built around exhausting an opponent’s defense only works if the attacker can also protect its own targeting and launch chain while under reciprocal pressure.

The Iran war offers no evidence either way on that question, because Iran has not had to fight for its own ability to see and strike while simultaneously being struck. The United States and Israel have had largely uncontested air superiority over Iranian territory for most of the campaign — a condition no one expects to hold for China over the Taiwan Strait.

The two conflicts also differ in what they are trying to accomplish, which matters for how much force is “enough.” Iran is attempting to impose cost and preserve leverage in ceasefire negotiations, not seize and hold territory. China’s requirements in a Taiwan scenario — isolating the island, defeating its armed forces, sustaining operations across a contested strait, and preventing the United States and Japan from reversing early gains — begin roughly where Iran’s campaign stops. A missile and drone barrage that damages bases and depletes interceptor stocks says little about whether an attacker can convert that damage into the sustained, multi-domain campaign a Taiwan contingency would require.

Finally, the political effect of the Iran war’s strikes on U.S. facilities has been to complicate American operations, not to change American objectives. The U.S. servicemen killed and wounded in the region have not visibly moved Washington toward ending the campaign; if anything, U.S. officials have continued to describe an intensifying air campaign against Iranian targets in the weeks since. A Chinese campaign against Taiwan and U.S. regional bases could just as easily harden American and allied resolve as weaken it — and a strategy premised on inflicting just enough damage to produce a quick political capitulation becomes considerably less attractive if it instead produces a longer war that Beijing cannot contain on favorable terms.

The Measure That Will Actually Matter

The Iran war is giving Chinese planners something genuinely valuable: real data on how a modern, American-led air defense network performs, degrades, and reconstitutes under sustained pressure, and evidence that concentrated attacks on the right nodes can turn a strong interception rate into a weaker one over time. It is not giving them proof that such a window, once opened, can be kept open long enough to force a political outcome — or that China’s own targeting and launch systems would survive the reciprocal pressure a Taiwan conflict would put on them.

The more telling numbers from Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain are not really about the five percent that gets through in the first weeks. They are about what happens afterward: how quickly a damaged runway reopens, how fast a destroyed radar is replaced, how quickly interceptor stocks are resupplied, and whether the attacker can strike again before the network recovers.

That is the test a five-percent solution would eventually have to pass — and the Iran war, so far, has only shown the first half of it.