I had every intention of publishing this week’s Signals to Watch today. In fact, the piece—centered on Ukraine—is already written.

Late yesterday afternoon, Just Security—an online publication focused on national security, law, and policy, for which I have written a number of articles on the U.S. intelligence community—asked whether I could produce a quick-turnaround initial assessment of President Trump’s election-intelligence speech and the documents released by the White House.

That article was published around 1 a.m. this morning.

After spending much of the night working through the president’s speech and the accompanying declassification release, I discovered I had just enough brainpower left to write this note—not to give Ukraine the final edit it deserves.

So today’s post instead points you to my Just Security article, “An Initial Readout of Trump’s Election-Interference Speech.” The piece examines what the declassified intelligence appears to show, what it does not yet establish, and why understanding the intelligence process matters as much as reading the documents themselves.

I will get to finishing a final edit of the Ukraine article—after I’ve had a little more sleep—and post it on Tuesday’s edition of the newsletter. Here is a quick preview of that article: