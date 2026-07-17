The Safehouse Briefing

The Safehouse Briefing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Macdonald's avatar
Susan Macdonald
8h

That you for your commitment and work. trump's disclosure of astounding news doesn't seem new and has little to no relationship to the Save America bill. Just a ploy to get voters to think the elections are not safe when it looks like they are very safe.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian O’Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture