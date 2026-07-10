On Monday, the Gulf appeared on the verge of being pulled back into a wider war. The United States carried out two days of airstrikes against Iranian targets after Tehran targeted a Saudi-flagged LNG tanker and two other vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. By Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire effectively “over”, while Iranian leaders insisted they were prepared to continue the conflict for as long as necessary.

By week’s end, the immediate exchange of missiles and drones had largely subsided. But the larger strategic picture remains no clearer than it was a week ago. The debate has shifted from battlefield developments to political calculations: whether Iran is overplaying its hand, whether Trump has a strategy beyond additional airstrikes and intermittent negotiations with a regime he this week called “scum” and “cuckoo,” and whether diplomacy can still produce more than another temporary pause in the fighting.

Those are not the only developments that matter.

Away from the Strait of Hormuz and the headline military exchanges, two quieter developments are unfolding in the region. Neither has dominated the news cycle. Each, however, has the potential to complicate diplomacy, widen the conflict, or reshape the strategic environment in ways that are easy to overlook. These are the signals worth watching in the days ahead.

1. The Houthis: The Dog That Has Yet to Bark in the Red Sea

On Monday, July 6, shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announced that one service operated through their joint Gemini network would resume using the Red Sea and Suez Canal rather than sailing around the Cape of Good Hope. Maersk said its latest security assessment found that conditions had returned to a level of stability sufficient to justify the change, although the decision remained contingent on continued stability in the Red Sea and the absence of further regional escalation.

That is a notable commercial judgment because it rests partly on an assumption that has not been fully tested: that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis will continue to hold their fire. The group, which has controlled Sana’a and much of northwestern Yemen since 2014, carried out repeated missile and drone attacks against commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the Gaza war began in 2023. During the war with Iran, however, the Houthis largely limited their direct participation to missile and drone attacks against Israel, while threatening—but not undertaking—a sustained campaign against international shipping.

That restraint surprised many observers. As Iran came under sustained U.S. and Israeli attack, the Houthis controlled one of the few remaining means of imposing rapid economic costs far beyond the battlefield. A renewed campaign against shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb, the narrow southern gateway to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, could have disrupted global commerce, raised insurance and freight costs, and complicated military logistics across the region. Instead, the group avoided a sustained effort to close a second critical maritime chokepoint.

Why? There is no single answer, but three explanations stand out.

The first is deterrence. U.S. and Israeli strikes during 2024 and 2025 damaged Houthi radar networks, launch sites, logistics routes and senior leadership. Reopening the Red Sea front could invite another sustained air campaign while the group is still rebuilding its capabilities and replenishing missile stocks. The Houthis may retain the ability to conduct individual attacks without being confident that they could sustain a prolonged maritime campaign.

The second is domestic politics. However closely aligned with Tehran, the Houthis govern territory and pursue interests of their own. Their fragile accommodation with Saudi Arabia has reduced military pressure and brought financial benefits, including support for public-sector salaries in Houthi-controlled areas. Attacking Gulf energy infrastructure or reopening the Red Sea campaign could jeopardize those arrangements while imposing renewed military and economic costs at home. Fighting Israel can be presented to Yemenis as support for the Palestinians. Risking another war with Saudi Arabia in Iran’s defense would be a more difficult case to make.

The third possibility is that the Houthis regard the Bab el-Mandeb less as an active battlefield than as a strategic reserve. Merely retaining the ability to threaten one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors generates leverage: carriers divert vessels, insurers price in additional risk, and governments must prepare forces for a campaign that may never begin. Employing that capability would consume missiles and drones, expose launch networks and invite retaliation. In that sense, restraint does not mean the threat has disappeared. It may mean the Houthis believe the threat is more valuable while it remains largely unused.

The events of the past week are unlikely by themselves to alter that calculation. The exchange between Washington and Tehran remained limited, Gulf governments did not enter the fighting directly, and no ground operation against Iran—the sort of development that could threaten the survival of the regime and cross a Houthi red line—appeared imminent. Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are therefore testing not whether the Houthis have been defeated, but whether the conditions that have encouraged their restraint still hold.

Signals to watch: The first will be whether other major carriers follow the Gemini service back through the Suez route. A broader return without Houthi interference would support the judgment that the group is deliberately preserving its maritime leverage. Evidence of renewed weapons shipments, reconstructed coastal launch sites or explicit coordination with Iran would strengthen the alternative explanation that the pause has been used to rebuild. Movement—or breakdown—in Saudi-Houthi negotiations would offer another clue about the importance of domestic considerations.

The most consequential signal would be a change in what the Houthis describe as their threshold for intervention. New warnings against Gulf states, U.S. military logistics or commercial traffic generally—not merely Israeli-linked vessels—would suggest that the group is preparing to move from symbolic participation to economic warfare.

2. Pakistan–Afghanistan: Allies Are Becoming Adversaries

For much of the past two decades, Pakistan regarded Afghanistan’s Taliban as an imperfect but useful partner. Since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, that relationship has steadily deteriorated as Pakistan accuses the Taliban government of allowing the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—a separate militant group seeking to overthrow the Pakistani state—to operate from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. Kabul rejects the accusation, insisting it will not allow Afghan territory to be used against another country while arguing that Pakistan’s security problems cannot simply be blamed on Afghanistan.

The fighting over the past two weeks underscores how dangerous that deterioration has become. Following a series of deadly attacks inside Pakistan that Islamabad blamed on the TTP, Pakistani aircraft on Thursday struck what officials described as militant hideouts in eastern Afghanistan. Taliban authorities said the strikes killed 13 civilians—a claim subsequently confirmed by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan—and denounced the attacks as violations of Afghan sovereignty before launching retaliatory strikes across the border.

Efforts by China to broker a lasting accommodation earlier this year reduced the immediate danger of a wider war but left the central dispute unresolved. The significance of the exchange of fire this week is not simply that violence continues along a historically unstable border. It is that both governments appear increasingly willing to rely on military force to pursue political objectives that diplomacy has failed to achieve.

Pakistan has shown little confidence that negotiations alone will persuade Kabul to dismantle TTP networks. The Taliban, for their part, cannot easily ignore repeated Pakistani strikes without undermining their claim to defend Afghanistan’s sovereignty. The result is a relationship in which military retaliation is becoming a more routine instrument of state policy rather than an exceptional response to a crisis.

The relevance to the Iran conflict is not that Pakistan or Afghanistan is likely to enter the war, but that another regional confrontation would weaken efforts to contain it. Pakistan has played a diplomatic role between Washington and Tehran while also confronting militant violence at home and renewed fighting along its Afghan border. A prolonged conflict with the Taliban would absorb military attention, narrow Islamabad’s room to mediate and increase instability along Iran’s eastern approaches.

It would also complicate China’s position. Beijing has tried to restrain Pakistan and Afghanistan while supporting diplomacy over Iran. If fighting intensifies, China would be managing two crises involving countries central to its trade, investment and energy interests. That would not decide the Iran negotiations, but it would further weaken the regional diplomacy needed to keep the conflict from widening.

Signal to watch: The next indicator is not whether another border clash occurs, but whether the remaining political guardrails continue to erode. If Pakistan begins routinely striking targets well beyond the frontier, or if the Taliban sustain retaliatory operations inside Pakistan rather than responding episodically, the conflict will increasingly resemble a prolonged interstate confrontation rather than a counterterrorism dispute.

Equally important will be China’s response. Beijing has invested heavily in Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor while cultivating ties with the Taliban. If Chinese mediation loses momentum or Beijing begins emphasizing security over diplomacy, it would signal diminishing confidence that the dispute can still be managed through negotiations.