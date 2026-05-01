1. Germany Shows the Limits of Trump’s Basing Threats

The latest fight between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz looks, at first, like another rupture in the transatlantic alliance. Merz criticized the Iran war and questioned whether Washington had a clear way out. Trump answered by telling Merz to stop “interfering” and said the United States was reviewing a possible reduction of U.S. troops in Germany; more than 36,000 American personnel are stationed there, making Germany the largest U.S. troop hub outside Japan.

That threat matters. But it should not be mistaken for a sudden NATO-shaking event. European governments have heard this before. Trump threatened a partial withdrawal from Germany near the end of his first term, and the plan stalled amid congressional, financial, and logistical obstacles.

A major withdrawal remains unlikely because U.S. military infrastructure in Germany serves American global operations, not simply German defense. Ramstein Air Base, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and other facilities in Germany are not ceremonial remnants of the Cold War. They are part of the operating system that allows the United States to move forces, coordinate operations, evacuate wounded personnel, and sustain deployments across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Ramstein’s own public description refers to key power-projection platforms and aeromedical evacuation support for U.S. Africa Command, Central Command, and European Command. Landstuhl is the largest U.S. hospital outside the United States and serves forces across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Iran war makes that point harder to ignore. Germany insists it is not a party to the conflict, but Ramstein plays a central role in coordinating U.S. drone and missile operations against Iran, including data connections and satellite relays that would be more difficult to manage directly from the United States. German officials say this use complies with international law, while opposition politicians warn that it increases Germany’s exposure.

That creates a more complicated form of leverage than Trump’s public threat suggests. Washington can review troop levels. It can move some forces. It can create uncertainty. But a sweeping reduction that undercuts Ramstein, Landstuhl, or the broader command-and-logistics network in Germany would also damage U.S. capacity for the Iran conflict and for the longer regional posture likely to follow it.

Even a peace arrangement with Iran would not mean U.S. deployments simply return home. Missile defense, naval protection, evacuation capacity, airlift, intelligence support, and crisis-response forces will likely remain part of the Gulf picture for some time.

Allies almost certainly are learning to separate Trump’s rhetoric from the operational constraints beneath it. NATO does not want the United States to pull forces from Europe. Germany does not want to lose the U.S. presence. But European governments are increasingly planning for U.S. volatility as a permanent condition rather than treating each threat as a new strategic shock.

Germany’s quiet leverage does not give Berlin control over U.S. policy. But it does mean Trump’s threat is not a one-way instrument. The more Washington relies on Germany for operations tied to Iran and other theaters, the harder it becomes to treat Germany as a disposable host.

The real shift, then, is not a sudden collapse of NATO confidence. It is the gradual movement toward a more transactional alliance in which both sides are measuring dependence more carefully. Trump’s threats still matter, but less because they may trigger an immediate withdrawal than because they remind allies that U.S. commitments now come with more political volatility. Europe’s response is not panic. It is adjustment.

Signals to Watch

Whether any troop review protects the core operating nodes — The most telling detail will be whether Ramstein, Landstuhl, Spangdahlem, EUCOM, AFRICOM, and key logistics functions are excluded from any proposed reduction. If they are protected, that would show the practical limit of Trump’s threat.

German debate over Ramstein’s Iran role — Watch whether criticism of Ramstein’s use remains confined to opposition parties or moves into broader parliamentary debate. The issue becomes more consequential if mainstream German officials begin asking for more notification, legal review, or operational limits.

Berlin’s repeated insistence that Germany is “not a party” to the war — That phrase matters. If German officials use it more often, it may signal concern that Ramstein’s role is creating political or legal exposure even without German combat participation.

Continued U.S. reliance on German facilities after any Iran settlement — If U.S. operations tied to the Gulf continue flowing through Germany after a ceasefire or peace arrangement, it will reinforce the point that Germany remains central to U.S. regional posture, not peripheral to it.

A gap between White House rhetoric and Pentagon practice — If Trump threatens reductions while U.S. defense officials continue routine planning, logistics coordination, and operational use of German facilities, the alliance will read the bureaucracy as closely as the speech.

2. The Munitions Problem Is Becoming a Triage Problem

The United States is no longer facing a hypothetical arsenal-depth problem. It is facing the beginning of an allocation problem.

In early March, the concern was that a prolonged Iran conflict could consume precision weapons faster than they could be replaced. That concern has now become more concrete. The Pentagon told Congress this week that Operation Epic Fury has cost roughly $25 billion, with most of that amount spent on munitions; CBS reported that U.S. officials familiar with internal assessments believe the true cost may be closer to $50 billion once damaged equipment and installations are included. The Center for Strategic and International Studies assesses that, in the 39-day air and missile campaign before the ceasefire, U.S. forces may have used more than half the prewar inventory for four of seven key munitions it examined—a depleted arsenal that could take one to four years to restock.

The important point is not that the United States is about to run out of missiles in Iran. The United States likely has enough munitions to continue the Iran fight under plausible scenarios. The risk lies elsewhere. The missiles used over Iran are also the missiles needed to sustain deterrence in the Western Pacific, supply Ukraine and other partners, defend U.S. forces, and reassure allies who rely on American stockpiles when their own are thin.

That turns the issue from stockpile anxiety into strategic triage—a process already underway. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the Pentagon is diverting some munitions deliveries intended for allies for its own use while it waits for expanded production to materialize. Hegseth reportedly told Estonia that delivery of six units of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARs, that it had purchased from the United States would be suspended, likely for several months, because of the Iran war; U.S. officials have given similar messages to several other European and Asian countries.

That does not mean U.S. allies are being abandoned. It does mean the munitions problem is no longer confined to future stockpile math. It is beginning to show up in delivery schedules.

Every additional week of elevated operations in the Gulf forces choices about which theater gets priority, which ally waits, and which contingency carries more risk. A supplemental appropriation can pay bills. It cannot immediately replace complex interceptors or long-range strike weapons that take years to produce.

This also changes how to read the $25 billion figure. The number is politically useful because it gives critics a clean way to discuss cost. But the more important question is what the United States bought with that expenditure and what it now has to rebuild. If most of the cost is ordnance, then the war is not only drawing down money. It is drawing down future options.

The next phase may be more revealing than the campaign itself. If the Iran ceasefire holds, Washington will still need to protect bases, sustain naval forces, monitor Iran’s missile and nuclear infrastructure, reassure Gulf partners, and keep evacuation and air-defense capacity in the region. That means the munitions problem does not end when the shooting slows. It becomes a force-posture problem.

The question is no longer whether America’s arsenal is endless. It is not. The question now is how Washington prioritizes a finite arsenal across Iran, Ukraine, Israel, the Gulf, and the Indo-Pacific — and whether allies begin to see U.S. commitments as competing claims on the same shrinking inventory.

Signals to Watch