I opted again to shift the style from the usual Friday Signals to Watch. The law and policy journal Just Security yesterday (25 June) published my article on President Donald Trump, the Iran war, and why the familiar label “intelligence failure” does not adequately describe what appears to have happened. Read the full article here.

Rather than publish a separate set of Friday items, I am using today’s edition to briefly frame why that distinction matters and identify the signals worth watching next.

The phrase “intelligence failure” carries a familiar meaning in American national-security debates. It usually suggests that the Intelligence Community — the CIA, NSA, and other agencies responsible for collecting and analyzing foreign intelligence — missed the warning signs, misread the evidence, or failed to communicate danger clearly enough to policymakers.

Iran points to a different problem.

Based on the available public record, the intelligence system did not appear to collapse into silence or affirmation. It assessed Iran’s capabilities, warned of regional risks, identified uncertainty around nuclear timelines, and complicated the public case for war. Senior officials reportedly challenged the most optimistic assumptions about what military force could achieve.

Then the president launched the war anyway.

Later assessments appear to have complicated the administration’s claims about Iran’s degraded military capacity, nuclear timeline, missile force, and ability to impose costs through the Strait of Hormuz and regional proxies

That is the central point of the Just Security piece. Iran may prove less an intelligence failure than a policymaker failure. The warning appears to have survived the system. What failed was the decision process around it.

I describe that failure as permission capture: a breakdown in which intelligence may be rigorous, relevant, and available, but loses force because the president values voices that permit action over voices that complicate it. That permission may come from a foreign leader, a political loyalist, an adviser, or anyone who understands that this president prefers the clean promise of action to the hard work of absorbing risk.

That distinction matters because “intelligence failure” can become a political escape hatch. It allows policymakers to imply that something essential was not known, not collected, or not pressed hard enough. Sometimes that is true. But when intelligence does warn, and when elected leaders choose to ignore or displace that warning, the label obscures more than it clarifies.

The better question after Iran is not whether the Intelligence Community can still warn Trump. The better question is whether warning still matters when it competes with permission.

Signals to Watch