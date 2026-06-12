In January, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) warned that at least 300 incidents of state-sponsored internet shutdowns had occurred across more than 54 countries in the previous two years, and that 2024 had been the worst year on record since tracking began. The agency noted that shutdowns during protests and elections had become a recurring feature on nearly every continent. It warned that internet disruptions also fuel misinformation: when journalists and public authorities are cut off from digital channels and verified information becomes harder to access, creating space for rumors to fill the void.

In the five months since UNESCO issued that statement, three cases have moved the story forward in ways that deserve attention separately: Iran, Russia, and Pakistan. Each case illustrates a different trajectory the internet shutdown playbook is taking. Together, they suggest the trend UNESCO identified in January continues.

1. Iran: Restoration Is Not the Same as Recovery

Iran restored internet access on May 26, ending a blackout that began January 8 — the twelfth day of nationwide anti-government protests that the regime would subsequently and violently crush in the days to follow. The terms under which access came back, and the fragility of what returned, are the signals worth watching now.

The shutdown itself set records. By April 21 it had become the longest continuous nationwide internet disruption ever recorded in any country, surpassing 1,248 hours. Roughly 92 million Iranians.

The shutdown was also more technically sophisticated than Iran’s previous blackouts. Chatham House noted that it even targeted the domestic Iranian intranet — a backup network usually preserved for national emergencies — and that it “simultaneously cut out previously vital tools such as the Starlink satellite system, used by ordinary Iranians, while allowing government leaders to continue to use social media.” VPNs, effective during previous crackdowns in 2019 and 2022, were powerless against a true infrastructure-level blackout.

The economic costs were steep. Estimates put the direct economic damage at $1.8 billion by mid-April. Content creators who had built audiences on YouTube and Instagram over years watched their followings disappear; removed from algorithms, many saw no path back and sold their equipment or left the country. Young professionals in the online economy lost months of income. Businesses that reemerged online after the restoration found themselves rebuilding from scratch.

In mid-May, President Masoud Pezeshkian pushed through a cyberspace task force vote to restore connectivity over hardliner opposition, though the timing was not coincidental: negotiators were nearing a ceasefire agreement with the United States. Connectivity at the time of restoration stood at roughly 86 percent of pre-shutdown levels, with platforms including YouTube and Instagram still heavily restricted.

The restoration is less a return to normal than a test of conditional access. The question now is whether connectivity becomes a public utility again, or remains a privilege calibrated to political temperature.

Signals to Watch:

Restrictions tightening on what restored access actually reaches — Watch whether the list of accessible platforms contracts further in the coming weeks. A partial restoration that eliminates the remaining commercial and social platforms would suggest authorities are using the restoration primarily to stabilize the economy, not to relax political control.

Whether the ceasefire holds as the condition for internet access — The restoration was tied, directly or indirectly, to the diplomatic environment. A deterioration in US-Iran negotiations, or a new round of domestic unrest, is the clearest trigger for another cutoff.

Iran as a model for others — The 2026 shutdown was more sophisticated than its predecessors, targeting even the domestic intranet and disabling satellite workarounds. Other governments with active protest movements are watching. The question is not whether those governments noticed. It is whether they have the technical capacity to replicate it.

2. Russia: When the Security Services Gets the “Main Switch”

Last week Russian president Vladimir Putin issued a formal directive to the prime minister and the director of Russia’s principal internal security and counterintelligence agency (FSB) requiring them to ensure access to key medical, information, and payment services during periods of internet disruption — with a reporting deadline of July 1. The directive is framed as a protective measure for citizens. What it actually confirms is that the ongoing and intermittent shutdowns have become structural enough to require their own administrative framework.

The Financial Times this week published a detailed account of how the FSB acquired effective control of Russia’s internet — the transfer of authority to its Second Service, the domestic security arm, which now holds what one source described as “the main switch.” That account is worth reading in full. What the Putin directive adds is a forward-looking signal: the Kremlin is not unwinding the arrangement; it is building a regulatory layer on top of it.

The shutdowns have been consequential at scale. Mobile internet has gone dark across cities throughout Russia since last summer, with Moscow affected for the first time this spring. The FSB’s justifications — primarily that Ukrainian drones navigate via mobile towers, and that Telegram provides a vector for Ukrainian intelligence operations and domestic opposition organizing — are partly operational and partly pretextual: independent analysis found that only around 40 percent of recorded mobile shutdowns between May and June 2025 coincided with actual drone activity, with disruptions occurring in regions well out of drone range.

The Carnegie Endowment described the current state as resembling a software glitch in which filtering rules tightened so far they started blocking everything — except this is not a glitch. Russia has shifted to a whitelist model: a growing list of state-approved services that function during shutdowns, while foreign platforms, such as Telegram, do not. Banks that failed to install FSB surveillance equipment were excluded from the whitelist. Courts in Moscow and St. Petersburg have begun fining internet providers for allowing users to reach YouTube by bypassing state blocks.

Russia’s model points to a different future: not a dramatic national blackout, but a managed internet in which disruption becomes routine, exceptions become instruments of control, and dependence on state-approved services deepens with every outage. The signals to watch are less about whether the switch is used, and more about how permanently Russia rewires daily life around it.

Signals to Watch:

What the July 1 report reveals — or deliberately obscures. If the government announces “progress” on protecting essential services without lifting restrictions, the directive will have served its purpose: normalizing the shutdowns as a permanent feature of Russian infrastructure while providing political cover.

The whitelist expanding as the foreign-platform list contracts — The shift from targeted bans to a default-block architecture is the structural signal. Each new state-approved service added to the whitelist, and each foreign platform newly restricted, moves Russia closer to a model where access is affirmatively granted rather than only selectively denied.

The talent flight accelerating — Telegram founder Pavel Durov, writing last week from Dubai, argued that the crackdowns are driving Russia’s technical workforce abroad at scale. The specialists capable of building domestic alternatives are among those most likely to leave. Watch whether Russia’s tech sector — already battered by sanctions — begins to show measurable capacity decline.

3. Iraq: When the Kill Switch Becomes Routine Administration

The third signal is not coming from a war zone or a mass protest. It is coming from Iraq’s school exam calendar.

Since May 20, Iraq has repeatedly suspended internet service during national school examinations, with scheduled shutdowns running through this Sunday (June 14). Internet Society Pulse recorded multiple national suspensions, including one yesterday (June 11), each imposed during morning exam hours. The government’s stated purpose is to prevent cheating and control the distribution of exam materials. Mustafa Sanad, raq’s communications minister, has acknowledged the practice and said the government is working on a digital system that would eliminate the need for centralized exam distribution — and, by extension, the need to shut down the internet on exam days.

That explanation may sound benign compared with Iran’s nationwide isolation or Russia’s security-service control of the network. But that is precisely why Iraq matters. The shutdown is not being defended as an emergency response to terrorism, foreign attack, or regime-threatening unrest. It is being used as an administrative tool. A national communications system is being interrupted because the state has not found a better way to protect exams.

This is the most literal version of the internet kill switch going mainstream. The logic is no longer limited to moments when governments fear collapse, protest, or battlefield disadvantage. It has moved into the calendar of ordinary governance. If the state can suspend connectivity for exams, it becomes easier to imagine similar arguments for elections, demonstrations, security operations, fuel-price protests, or other moments when public communication complicates official control.

Signals to Watch: