Most editions of On the Horizon are written with a forward lean—signals, trajectories, what comes next. This one starts in reverse. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s release of the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment (ATA), which I previewed earlier this week, offers less insight in isolation than it does in comparison. Read against the 2025 version, the document reveals not just an updated threat picture, but a shift in emphasis, framing, and in some cases, omission.

The differences are subtle in places, deliberate in others. Taken together, they raise a more important question than what the intelligence community believes: how it is choosing to present those beliefs.

The most visible change in the 2026 ATA is structural. The 2025 report followed a familiar, actor-based model—moving from nonstate threats to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea—presenting a global map of adversaries. The 2026 version reorders that approach. It opens with the homeland, then shifts to technological challenges and cross-domain threat vectors before turning to regional and state actors.

That reordering changes the reader’s orientation. Threats are no longer introduced primarily through external actors, but through their pathways into U.S. systems—border flows, criminal networks, technological vulnerabilities, and strike capabilities. The emphasis is not simply on who the adversaries are, but on how threats are already positioned against the homeland.

There is logic behind that shift. The boundary between foreign and domestic threats has eroded. Cyber operations cross borders without friction. Influence campaigns move through digital ecosystems rather than embassies. Lone actors often draw inspiration from abroad but act locally. A homeland-first structure reflects that reality. But it also reframes urgency. China’s long-term challenge has not diminished. Russia’s war in Ukraine has not receded. Yet the report’s architecture subtly places those issues behind domestic exposure.

Tone reinforces the shift. The 2026 ATA moves closer to policy validation in places, particularly on migration and border enforcement. The language is more direct, more declarative in describing outcomes as successes tied to policy: “For example, border enforcement has been especially successful due to President Trump sealing the U.S.–Mexico border.” The 2025 report was not apolitical, but it maintained greater distance in its phrasing.

The most consequential difference is absence. The 2025 ATA explicitly addressed foreign election interference—Russian efforts to shape U.S. public opinion and democratic processes, and emerging Chinese capabilities in that space. The 2026 report omits that category from its unclassified text. The underlying activity has not disappeared. Russia retains both capability and intent. China’s tools have expanded, not contracted. The omission appears to be a decision about what to highlight publicly.

On China, the shift is more measured. Both reports maintain that Beijing represents the most comprehensive long-term challenge to U.S. power. That baseline holds. For example: “China is the most active and persistent cyber threat to U.S. Government, private-sector, and critical infrastructure networks.” What changes is the framing of near-term risk, particularly on Taiwan. The 2026 report states that Chinese leaders do not have “a fixed timeline for achieving unification.” That assessment may reflect updated intelligence. It also lowers the temperature on the most acute scenario without altering the broader trajectory. China continues to build capability and shape conditions. The difference lies in how imminence is conveyed.

Russia remains “a key geostrategic competitor of the United States” that is seeking to reshape the international system into a multipolar order in which it holds a privileged position alongside the United States and China. Against that broader strategic frame, the portrayal of the Ukraine war shifts. The 2025 assessment left greater space for maneuver and potential negotiation; the 2026 version is more direct that Russia currently holds the advantage and sees little incentive to halt operations. The emphasis expands beyond the battlefield to include sabotage, influence campaigns, and pressure across Europe, reflecting a transition from a discrete conflict to a prolonged contest of endurance with regional and global implications.

The 2026 ATA elevates technology from context to core battleground, with three concrete implications. First, AI is no longer prospective—it is already shaping military targeting, intelligence analysis, and cyber operations, compressing decision timelines in ways that increase both capability and risk. Second, that advantage depends on access to advanced semiconductors, making chip production and supply chains a strategic chokepoint—particularly as China scales its own ecosystem to challenge U.S. dominance. Third, quantum computing introduces a looming disruption: a credible breakthrough would render current encryption obsolete, exposing financial, government, and intelligence systems. The emphasis is less about innovation than strategic control over the systems that enable power.

If there is an “elephant in the room” in the 2026 ATA, it is Iran. The assessment maintains the traditional analytic distinction between capability and intent, noting Iran’s regional posture, proxy networks, and calibrated approach to escalation. That language now collides with the reality of direct U.S. and Israeli strikes. The divergence is sharpened by the gap between intelligence caution and White House rhetoric. In practical terms, this is the one area of the ATA that is already perishable—less a stable judgment than a baseline that now demands near-real-time updates as escalation dynamics, proxy responses, and internal Iranian stability evolve.

Comparison with Recent Threat Assessments from European Security Agencies

The 2026 ATA presents a coherent picture: a threat environment that is more immediate, more interconnected, and more domestically exposed. But that coherence is only part of the story. The more revealing question is how that picture compares to how allies describe the same landscape.

The divergence is not between a homeland focus and an external one—both the United States and European services are focused on threats to their domestic systems—but in how those threats are defined and prioritized.

Across Europe, intelligence services are working from a different vantage point. Geography matters. Proximity to Russia matters. Exposure to energy shocks, refugee flows, and hybrid activity on their own territory shapes how threats are perceived. Yet the underlying actors—Russia, China, Iran, nonstate extremists—are the same. What differs is not the cast of characters, but the sense of immediacy and the weighting of risk, particularly in how those risks manifest inside their own societies.

Lithuania’s 2026 assessment is the starkest Baltic expression of that view. Russia remains the central organizing threat, even if its immediate capacity is constrained by the war in Ukraine. Vilnius warns that a ceasefire or frozen conflict would accelerate Russian force regeneration and preparations for conflict with NATO. The report also gives unusual weight to hybrid pressure: intelligence recruitment, cyber activity, airspace incidents, influence operations, and the use of Belarus as a coercive instrument. China is present, but as a systemic actor trying to build an alternative order rather than as the most urgent day-to-day threat to Lithuanian security.

Estonia’s 2026 report broadens the aperture beyond the regional lens often associated with Baltic reporting. Russia remains the central threat, but Tallinn frames Moscow’s strategy as global and systemic—seeking to undermine the international order, court the “global majority,” expand influence in regions such as Africa, and exploit geopolitical openings from the South Caucasus to Moldova. The report underscores that Russia views the United States as its principal adversary, even as it feigns interest in negotiations, and highlights a coordinated effort with China to reshape the global balance of power. At the same time, Estonia details Russia’s military adaptation—expanding unmanned systems, increasing ammunition production, and preparing for future conflict—alongside persistent influence operations, economic strain, and internal repression.

Norway’s 2026 assessment explicitly frames the environment as “its most serious security situation since World War II.” While Russia remains the primary state threat, the report gives equal weight to China and Iran as active intelligence actors operating inside Norway. China is assessed as expanding its cyber and human intelligence capabilities, particularly targeting digital infrastructure and research environments, while Iran is described as willing to use proxy actors, including criminal networks, for influence operations, targeted violence, or cyber activity. Norway integrates these state threats with a diffuse and evolving terrorism landscape, highlighting Islamist and right-wing extremism, the growing role of minors in radicalization, and the convergence between state actors, organized crime, and extremist networks.

Finland provides a comparably comprehensive view of the threat environment, but it is structured as a series of interconnected strategic pressures. Russia remains the central driver, with emphasis on its enduring hostility and the judgment that the end of the war will not alter its character, alongside rising tensions in the Baltic Sea. At the same time, the report expands outward to address global and systemic dynamics—China’s ambitions for technological and geopolitical leadership, instability in the Middle East, and the growing importance of critical minerals and supply chains. Finland also places strong emphasis on the mechanics of modern competition, including espionage targeting innovation, influence operations amplified by artificial intelligence, and the vulnerabilities introduced by cloud dependence. This is paired with a parallel focus on terrorism, societal segmentation, and the role of new technologies in radicalization.

Denmark’s 2025–2026 intelligence outlook aligns with the broader European view of Russia as an active hybrid threat, but it stands out for elevating the Arctic—and specifically Greenland—as a central theater of competition. While the United States also identifies the Arctic as strategically important, its ATA treats it as one domain within global rivalry. Denmark, by contrast, frames it as immediate and consequential. The result is a threat picture that combines ongoing hybrid confrontation in Europe with a geographically specific contest in the Arctic, exposing a subtle but growing divergence between allied perspectives on where competition is most acute.

Taken together, these European assessments place more weight on proximity and persistence, on the day-to-day reality of operating under sustained pressure within their own societies. They also retain more explicit emphasis on how state activity manifests domestically—particularly influence operations targeting democratic systems—which receives less visibility in the U.S. public assessment.

Signals to Watch

As more assessments are released (UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia), the question is not whether they mirror the U.S. view, but how they collectively frame the threat environment—and where that framing begins to diverge: