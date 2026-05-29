If a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran results in an extended ceasefire that includes a provisional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Washington will be eager to point to falling tensions and eventual stabilization in global energy markets. Yet some of the most important consequences of the crisis were set in motion weeks ago and cannot be reversed simply by reopening a 20-mile-wide shipping lane.

The disruption’s impact on oil prices has dominated headlines, and with good reason. Higher energy costs affect virtually every economy. Less attention has been paid to fertilizer, even though warnings about supply disruptions have circulated since the Strait’s closure. Higher energy prices make many goods more expensive. Fertilizer shortages will affect the availability of food itself.

For many countries, the issue is no longer the price of fertilizer but the decisions already made because fertilizer was unavailable, delayed, or prohibitively expensive. Farmers reduce application rates, switch crops, or forgo planting altogether. The consequences emerge months later at harvest. Unlike fuel markets, where prices can adjust quickly once supply resumes, lost agricultural output cannot be recovered until the next growing season, if not longer.

The World Bank projects fertilizer prices to rise 31 percent in 2026, driven by a 60 percent increase in the price of urea — the most widely-used nitrogen fertilizer — with fertilizer affordability falling to its weakest level since 2022. That global forecast matters, but the most important effects are likely to appear first in countries where food systems were already under strain before Hormuz closed.

This week’s Signals to Watch examines three way the fertilizer shock may continue to shape events long after strait transits resume.

1. The Sahel’s Food Crisis Meets the Fertilizer Shock

The first visible effects of the fertilizer shock are not appearing in the countries that dominate Gulf crisis coverage. They are appearing in places where the food system was already under strain before Hormuz closed.

Sudan is the clearest current warning. Farmers there are cutting back planting because fertilizer and fuel prices have moved beyond reach. The country’s crisis did not begin with the Strait of Hormuz. Three years of civil war have damaged irrigation systems, disrupted financing, looted equipment, fractured transport routes, and left key agricultural areas exposed to insecurity. But the fertilizer shock has arrived at precisely the wrong moment: as farmers decide what to plant, how much land to cultivate, and whether they can afford the inputs needed to sustain yields.

Sudanese farmers face fertilizer prices up roughly two-thirds from a year earlier and fuel costs that have more than doubled. In one farming region, only a fraction of expected land had been planted halfway into the season. In the Gezira region, once central to Sudan’s grain production, farmers described a basic calculation: If the cost of urea consumes the value of the harvest, planting becomes an act of debt rather than production.

Sudan is less an exception than an early indicator of how the fertilizer shock may interact with food insecurity across the wider Sahel and West African crisis belt. Conflict, militia violence, jihadist expansion, displacement, corruption, poor infrastructure, climate stress, and shrinking aid budgets have already pushed food systems toward crisis. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s January assessment warned that 41.8 million people in West Africa and the Sahel were already facing acute food insecurity, with the number projected to rise to nearly 52.8 million during the June-to-August lean season without additional action. That projection was made before the full effect of the fertilizer shock could be measured.

The risk is not only that fertilizer becomes more expensive. It is that farmers in fragile states lose the ability to make planting decisions in time. When credit disappears, transport routes become unreliable, fuel prices rise, and fertilizer arrives late or not at all, the damage shows up months later as smaller harvests, larger food-import needs, and deeper dependence on emergency aid.

Signals to Watch:

Fertilizer diplomacy separating from ceasefire diplomacy — The UN is already trying to carve out a limited mechanism for fertilizer shipments through Hormuz rather than waiting for a full settlement over freedom of navigation. The signal now is whether that proposal becomes operational: registered ships, inspected cargoes, agreed safe passage, and priority routing to fragile importers.

Coordination failing the planting calendar — African and regional institutions have already called for coordinated procurement, financing, customs relief, and faster fertilizer distribution. The signal is not whether leaders recognize the problem. It is whether fertilizer, seed, fuel, and credit reach farmers before planting decisions are already made. Late delivery may still count as aid, but it will not prevent lower yields.

Credit becoming the hidden transmission belt — Watch whether agricultural banks, input dealers, or state credit programs begin limiting loans because fertilizer and fuel prices make repayment less likely. That would show the shock moving from commodity markets into the financial machinery that determines whether farmers plant at all.

Agricultural inputs becoming tools of coercion — Armed groups already exploit roads, markets, blockades, and informal taxation across Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, northern Nigeria, and borderlands near Benin and Togo. The new signal is escalation: fertilizer, diesel, seed, or grain convoys facing higher checkpoint costs, selective passage, diversion, or deliberate denial during planting season.

2. India Can Absorb the Fertilizer Shock — But Not Without Exporting Pressure Elsewhere

New Dehli is not facing the fertilizer crisis as a weak state. It is facing it as a powerful buyer. India sought 2.5 million tons of urea and received offers totaling 5.6 million tons, ultimately securing the full amount after suppliers matched the lowest bid. The issue was not whether fertilizer existed. The issue was whether buyers could secure it on acceptable terms and delivery schedules.

That matters beyond India. Large importers can move the market before smaller buyers even arrive. India’s purchase represented roughly a quarter of its projected annual imports, and producers’ decision to allocate supply to India may leave other buyers facing tighter sourcing conditions. A country able to enter the market with one of the world’s largest tenders changes conditions for everyone behind it in line.

Government finances are becoming a competitive advantage in fertilizer markets. The Economic Times reported this week that India’s fertilizer subsidy could rise from roughly $20 billion budgeted this year to more than $35 billion if the Gulf crisis continues. That subsidy system allows New Delhi to shield farmers from price increases that might force governments elsewhere to reduce purchases, seek emergency financing, or delay tenders.

The emerging divide may not be between countries that have fertilizer and countries that do not. It may be between countries that can secure supply early and countries forced to buy later in a tighter market. India has the foreign exchange reserves, procurement machinery, and fiscal capacity to compete aggressively for supply. Many developing countries do not.

Signals to Watch:

India accelerates efforts to lock in long-term fertilizer supplies — New Delhi was already diversifying away from Gulf suppliers before the Hormuz crisis, pursuing long-term supply agreements with Russia and other producers while seeking alternative sources from Morocco, Canada, Algeria, Egypt, and elsewhere. Additional long-term contracts, overseas production investments, or government-backed supply arrangements would suggest Indian policymakers believe fertilizer market disruptions may outlast the immediate Hormuz crisis.

Record purchases become the new normal — Reports of producers allocating output to large buyers first, or other importing countries publicly citing difficulties securing fertilizer after major Indian purchases, would indicate that access to supply is becoming as important as supply itself.

3. Egypt Is Protecting Bread While Raising Almost Everything Else

The Sahel illustrates how fertilizer shocks can affect food production. India shows how a large state can absorb those shocks and impact other regions. Egypt reveals what happens when governments begin worrying about the political implications of food affordability.

Unlike Sudan, Egypt is not facing a collapse in agricultural production. Unlike India, it lacks the fiscal capacity to absorb rising costs indefinitely. Yet Cairo has repeatedly moved to shield consumers from food-price pressures even as it pushes ahead with painful economic reforms elsewhere.

In March, Egypt imposed maximum prices on unsubsidized bread after inflation concerns intensified amid regional tensions and rising energy costs. Two months later, the government secured a $1.5 billion financing package to support food and energy security, including roughly $700 million directed toward food imports. These moves occurred while Egypt remained under IMF pressure to continue fiscal reforms and reduce economic distortions. Reuters also reported that Egypt raised fuel prices by up to 17 percent this spring and continued broader efforts to reduce spending pressures. Yet bread remains largely protected.

That distinction matters because bread occupies a unique place in Egyptian politics. Successive governments have treated food affordability as a matter of political stability rather than simple economics. Egyptian policymakers understand that households can absorb some increases in fuel, electricity, and transportation costs. Bread is different. It remains one of the few commodities that governments instinctively protect when economic pressures begin to build.

The fertilizer story enters indirectly. Egypt remains heavily dependent on imported wheat and exposed to broader food-market disruptions. If fertilizer shortages contribute to weaker harvests or higher global food prices later this year, Egyptian leaders may once again face a familiar dilemma: continue absorbing costs through subsidies and borrowing, or pass more of the burden to consumers at a time when many households are already under pressure.

Cairo’s willingness to protect bread while asking citizens to absorb higher costs elsewhere suggests that officials already know where one of their most sensitive political fault lines remains.

Signals to Watch: