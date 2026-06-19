Britain supplied the week’s most visible political theater, where yesterday’s (18 June) by-election in Makerfield became a proxy battle over the future of the ruling Labour Party. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham won convincingly, capturing roughly 55 percent of the vote and immediately framing the result as both a warning to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a mandate for political change. The far-right party Reform UK fell short, but its challenge helped turn the campaign into a national drama about leadership, voter frustration, and whether Britain’s established parties can still absorb public discontent before it breaks loose.

John Oliver on Sunday’s (June 14) Last Week Tonight treated Makerfield’s sudden importance with the appropriate mix of disbelief and humor. The joke worked because the underlying reality is serious: local elections increasingly serve as outlets for national grievances that traditional party structures are struggling to contain.

But Burnham’s victory—and the questions it raises about Starmer’s future—is not the focus of this week’s Safehouse Briefing. Instead, it is another reminder of a trend this newsletter has tracked repeatedly: the continuing normalization of political movements once considered outside the democratic mainstream. Sweden offered one recent example, with parliament passing on Monday (15 June) a “good behaviour” law allowing authorities to revoke residency permits for conduct that may fall short of criminality, a measure advanced by a right-wing government dependent on the nationalist Sweden Democrats. The two sharper signals this week, however, are coming from Brussels and Colombia.

1. Brussels: When the Firewall Becomes a Voting Option

The European Parliament this week approved tougher migration rules that would allow EU member states to send rejected asylum seekers to “return hubs” outside the bloc. The policy matters on its own terms, but the larger signal is procedural: the measure passed because the center-right European People’s Party increasingly has another route to a majority.

The European Parliament has never worked like a national legislature with a formal government and opposition. But for most of its history, its core decisions rested on a broadly pro-European center: the European People’s Party Group (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats, and, after 2019, Renew Europe. That arrangement has not disappeared. It still holds for major institutional votes, including the budget and Commission survival. But it no longer defines the Parliament’s operating logic.

The EPP can now move between majorities. On budget votes and votes of confidence, it still needs the center. On migration, environmental rollback, procedural fights, and some foreign-policy resolutions, it can draw support from parties to its right: the European Conservatives and Reformists, Patriots for Europe, and Europe of Sovereign Nations. The result is not a formal right-wing coalition. It is something more flexible and, in some ways, more useful: a voting option.

That distinction matters. The far right does not need to enter the Commission to shape the EU agenda. It needs to become necessary, available, or too costly for the EPP to ignore. The recent migration vote showed how that works. The EPP can secure a hard policy win while insisting there is no alliance. The far right can claim influence without carrying the burdens of government. The center-left and liberals are left to decide whether to keep supporting the wider institutional platform even as they are bypassed on some of the files that define the EU’s public face.

The economic backdrop makes the shift more dangerous. Gallup’s new analysis found that Europeans struggling most to afford food and shelter are concentrated at the political poles, especially among far-right party supporters. But the most economically insecure group does not identify with any party at all. That unaffiliated bloc is the prize. If the mainstream right concludes that harder migration, weaker green rules, and nationalist language are the best way to hold those voters, then the Parliament’s center does not collapse all at once. It gets traded away vote by vote.

The story is not that Europe’s far right is rising. That has already happened. The story is that its rise is becoming operational. The firewall is no longer a wall. It is a choice the EPP can make or unmake depending on the file, the pressure, and the arithmetic.

Signals to Watch:

Whether the EPP repeats the pattern beyond migration — One vote can be treated as tactical. A series of votes on climate rollback, institutional oversight, enlargement, or rule-of-law files would suggest the right-wing majority is becoming a normal governing instrument.

How S&D and Renew respond — The center-left and liberals still matter on budgets, Commission survival, and core institutional votes. If they begin withholding support or demanding written commitments, the Parliament’s loose centrist platform will start looking less like a majority and more like a hostage negotiation.

The midterm reshuffle — Next year’s European Parliament leadership fight will show whether right-wing support becomes transactional. If the EPP needs votes from Patriots for Europe — the far-right sovereigntist political group — or the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) to secure top posts, the price may be committee influence, agenda control, or another step toward normalizing the far right.

Whether the far right learns the machinery — The harder-right groups still lack the discipline and procedural skill of the older parties. Watch whether they become more effective in committee work, rapporteur negotiations, and amendments. Once protest parties master procedure, they stop being protest parties alone.

2. Colombia: When Order Becomes the Runoff

Voters on Sunday will choose between two candidates offering almost opposite answers to the same question: what should the state do when negotiation no longer looks like control?

The runoff pits Abelardo De La Espriella, a far-right lawyer and businessman making his first bid for public office, against Iván Cepeda, a leftist senator and longtime peace advocate. De La Espriella has campaigned on a nationalist law-and-order platform: ten mega-prisons, a smaller state, tax cuts, revived oil exploration, and no negotiations with armed groups that refuse to surrender. Cepeda has promised to continue a version of the peace and social-reform agenda associated with President Gustavo Petro, including negotiations with armed groups, expanded support for the poor and elderly, land redistribution for victims of the conflict, and higher taxes on the wealthy.

That contrast would be sharp in any country. In Colombia, it carries the weight of history. The campaign has unfolded under the shadow of political violence, including the 2025 assassination of conservative presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe after he was shot at a Bogotá rally. Prosecutors have sought arrests of leaders from Segunda Marquetalia, a FARC dissident group, in connection with that killing. On Tuesday (16 June), the National Liberation Army (ELN) released two police officers it had held for nearly a year, while still defending kidnappings as “economic detentions” and signaling that it could survive a renewed military offensive.

That is the setting for Sunday’s vote. Petro’s “Total Peace” policy was built on the premise that Colombia’s fragmented conflict could be reduced through negotiations with guerrillas, criminal groups, and other armed actors. It has not delivered the security Colombians were promised. Armed groups have expanded their territorial reach, kidnappings and extortion have remained central to their financing, and voters are judging the left not only on social benefits but on whether the state still commands the ground.

De La Espriella’s answer is deliberately simple: the state has been too weak, the negotiations have failed, and order must be imposed. His comparisons to El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele are not accidental. Bukele’s appeal across the region rests on the claim that security can be restored if democratic governments stop treating coercion as a last resort. De La Espriella is offering a Colombian version of that argument, sharpened by Donald Trump’s endorsement and by a promise to align more closely with Washington on crime, security, and the left.

The signal is not that Colombia may elect a right-wing president; Colombia has done that before. The signal is that the election may convert frustration with an unfinished peace into a mandate for a more openly militarized state. That does not mean Colombia is headed back to the worst years of its internal conflict. It does mean the next president could inherit a conflict landscape in which armed groups are stronger, public patience is thinner, and the political reward for restraint is lower.

Cepeda’s challenge is that he is defending negotiation in a country where negotiation has begun to look, to many voters, like drift. The challenge for De La Espriella, who is favoreds to win, is that Colombia’s conflict is not a gang problem that can be solved by copying El Salvador. The armed actors are territorial, political, criminal, and transnational. They finance themselves through cocaine, illegal mining, extortion, and border economies. A harder state response may restore pressure, but it could also widen the conflict if it is not paired with state presence, justice, and control of illegal economies.

Sunday’s runoff is not only a contest between left and right. It is a test of whether democratic politics can still hold the line between restoring order and authorizing force.

Signals to Watch: