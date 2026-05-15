This week’s On the Horizon focuses on one issue because the latest reporting on Iran is pointing to a familiar post-strike problem: the operation may be described as effectively over, but the argument over what it actually achieved is not. The first phase of a conflict produces claims of destruction and success. The next phase tests those claims against intelligence, imagery, leaks, and the adversary’s own behavior.

That is the issue worth watching now. Not because every leak or outside image tells the full story. But because the battle damage assessment fight itself is becoming part of the strategic picture. In modern war, the public argument over what was destroyed can begin before intelligence agencies have finished determining what still works.

Iran’s Missile Force and the Intelligence Problem Emerging From the War

After the June 2025 U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, I wrote in Just Security that the public argument over battle damage assessments was not really about a single leaked report. It was about a recurring institutional tension: political leaders often want immediate proof of success, while intelligence assessments move more slowly, with caveats, confidence levels, and uncomfortable uncertainty.

That problem has returned, this time around Iran’s missile force.

Recent reporting by The New York Times, CNN, and others indicates classified U.S. intelligence assessments concluded Iran retained a substantial portion of its ballistic and cruise missile arsenal after Operation Epic Fury, despite public claims that Iran’s military infrastructure had been largely “obliterated.” According to those reports, some assessments concluded Iran preserved roughly 70 percent of its missile stockpile while rebuilding many missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz.

Accurate and definitive battle damage assessments have never been available in real time. Such analyses still depend on accumulated evidence, corroboration, and revision, even when intelligence services have persistent surveillance, satellite coverage, signals intelligence, and precision strike data. Speed can improve. Certainty still takes time.

Military operators generally understand that. The political system often has less patience for it, especially in conflicts where public support is thin and leaders need to show that the operation produced more than risk, cost, and escalation. The expectation of instant clarity only makes the problem harder.

That was the caution that I raised after the 2025 nuclear strikes as well. A bomb can hit its aim point. A facility can be visibly damaged. A tunnel entrance can collapse. But that does not automatically answer the harder intelligence questions: whether the target’s function has been impaired, whether key materials or systems were moved, whether a dispersed network survived, or how quickly the adversary can regenerate capacity.absorbed what the intelligence actually shows.

That deliberate and compartmented process now collides with a much faster public one. Battlefield damage assessment is no longer confined to classified channels and official briefings. Commercial satellite firms, open-source analysts, media organizations, geolocation accounts, and independent imagery reviews can now produce parallel public assessments while the intelligence community is still working toward a more complete picture.

Battlefield damage assessment is no longer confined to classified channels and official briefings. Commercial satellite firms, open-source analysts, media organizations, geolocation accounts, and independent imagery reviews can now produce parallel public assessments while the intelligence community is still working toward a more complete picture.

And in the case of the current conflict, they are offering visible discrepancies between public messaging and realities on the ground. Recent media investigations using commercial satellite imagery and outside analysis have challenged administration portrayals of limited damage to U.S. regional facilities struck by Iran. The New York Times, among others, has published imagery analysis suggesting more extensive damage at some locations than early official descriptions indicated.

Wartime spin is not new, nor is disputed—certainly not leaked—intelligence. But when Washington needs the public to believe a costly operation was decisive, and Tehran needs the region to believe it retained enough capability to impose future costs, both sides have incentives to overstate what they know and understate what remains uncertain.

That is how missteps happen. One side convinces itself the threat has been largely neutralized. The other convinces itself it preserved enough survivability to maintain deterrence. Public evidence then begins filling the space between those narratives before either side has fully absorbed what the intelligence actually shows.

The danger is not simply political embarrassment if early claims prove overstated. The larger risk is strategic miscalculation. If public declarations of success move too far ahead of what intelligence assessments can support, policymakers may begin making force-posture, deterrence, or escalation decisions based on assumptions that remain only partially tested.

What happened after the June 2025 nuclear strikes may therefore be the better guide for what comes next with the current conflict with Iran.

Signals to Watch