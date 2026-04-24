The videos are easy to dismiss. The recent wave of so-called “LEGO” clips circulating on platforms such as X and Telegram—including those portraying Donald Trump and, in one case, Kash Patel as stylized toy figures in staged scenarios—lean into parody rather than persuasion. Crude animation. Familiar caricatures. A U.S. president recast as a toy figure, caught in a narrative written somewhere in Tehran. Another clip folds in senior U.S. officials, reducing them to props in a digital skit.

The instinct is to treat it as unserious—propaganda dressed up for social media. That misses the point.

What distinguishes these videos is not simply their tone, but the combination of tone and execution. The production quality—editing, pacing, and even elements, such as the heavy metal accompaniment in the Patel clip—signals a level of care that separates these from lower-effort, formulaic propaganda often seen across state and non-state campaigns. They are built to hold attention.

At the same time, they are not didactic or overtly ideological in the way state messaging has traditionally been delivered. They are structured to entertain first and signal second. That distinction matters. Content framed as humor or parody is more likely to be consumed passively and shared without scrutiny. It invites reaction rather than analysis. In that sense, the delivery mechanism does part of the work that messaging once had to do directly.

What is emerging from Iranian channels, including those tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is not simply messaging. It is iteration: refinement through repeated, low-cost experimentation. These videos sit at the intersection of two trajectories: the long-standing use of influence operations as a tool of statecraft, and the rapid adaptation of those tools to a media environment that rewards speed, humor, and shareability over coherence or credibility.

The result is not persuasive in the traditional sense. It is designed to circulate.

In earlier models, success depended on the credibility of the message or the concealment of its source. Here, neither is essential. Circulation itself becomes the objective. The more a piece of content is viewed, shared, and recontextualized—whether as endorsement, mockery, or background noise—the more it embeds itself within the information environment.

There is a psychological logic to this shift. Content framed as satire or parody is processed differently than direct political argument; it invites engagement without demanding agreement. Viewers may laugh, dismiss, or share ironically, but each interaction extends reach. Over time, repeated exposure to caricature—particularly of political leaders—can normalize diminished perceptions of competence or authority. The effect is rarely immediate or measurable in a single instance. It accumulates, operating through familiarity rather than conviction.

This dynamic aligns with well-established principles in cognitive psychology. Repeated exposure increases familiarity, and familiarity is often misinterpreted as credibility or truth—a pattern sometimes described as the “illusory truth effect.” Repetition can shape underlying impressions. and humor reduces cognitive friction, thereby accelerating the process. It allows the message to bypass the scrutiny typically applied to explicit political claims. Over time, what begins as entertainment can influence how individuals intuitively assess leadership, competence, and intent.

Iran has been here before, albeit in a different form. During the late 2010s, U.S. intelligence and private-sector reporting identified Iranian-linked networks posing as journalists, activists, and political insiders across social media platforms. These operations relied on false personas and fabricated outlets to inject narratives into Western political discourse. The objective was not to convince a majority audience. It was to insert friction.

Those operations depended on the audience believing the source was legitimate. The current approach does not require that belief. It assumes the audience may recognize the content as foreign or even dismiss it outright, yet still engage with it. That shift reduces the operational burden while expanding potential reach.

That model carried a certain logic, but it was labor-intensive and, over time, increasingly vulnerable to exposure. Platforms improved detection, researchers mapped networks, and the shelf life of these campaigns shortened.

The current operations remove the mask.

Iran is not attempting to pass as a domestic voice inside the United States. It is asserting itself as an external narrator, framing U.S. political figures and decisions for a global audience. The target is no longer just the American voter. It is the broader information environment in which U.S. power is interpreted and judged.

Content like this travels well beyond its immediate message. Once in circulation, it becomes part of a broader stream of political imagery that shapes how leadership, credibility, and competence are perceived across audiences who may have little direct stake in the underlying conflict.

There is also a feedback loop at work. U.S. political discourse, already polarized and performative, provides ample material. Iranian content does not need to invent divisions; it can repurpose them. The more theatrical the domestic debate becomes, the easier it is for external actors to package it into content that travels.

This is the terrain of influence operations today: not conversion, but calibration of perception at the margins.

The parallel to battlefield adaptation is difficult to ignore. Observers have drawn lessons from Ukraine about the rapid evolution of drone warfare—how a capability once largely confined to U.S. counterterrorism operations was adapted, simplified, and deployed at scale to reshape tactical environments.

A similar logic may be emerging in the information domain. These videos are inexpensive to produce. They can be generated quickly, adjusted in near real time, and distributed across multiple platforms with minimal friction and limited effective countermeasures. They do not need to be precise. They need to be persistent, appearing where they are not expected and slipping past what were assumed to be effective barriers.

Techniques that were once the domain of well-resourced state actors are accessible to a wider range of players. The aesthetics of these campaigns—short-form video, humor, rapid iteration—are easily replicated, often with a level of polish that suggests studio production even when generated through distributed, low-cost methods. If they prove even marginally effective, they will be copied, adapted, and scaled by others.

The lesson is not just about adaptation. It is about diffusion. Once a method demonstrates utility, it spreads. States observe, non-state actors adapt, and the baseline for what is considered normal shifts. Influence operations may be following a similar path, moving from episodic interventions to a constant background condition.

Official U.S. messaging has sought to operate in the same space, adopting more informal, social-media-native formats to generate comparable viral reach—not only in the context of the Iran conflict, but across domestic policy messaging as well. The results have been uneven. Efforts to match the tone, speed, and visual style of online content have at times produced material that sits uneasily alongside the expectations traditionally associated with state communication.

The contrast is instructive. It suggests that adapting to the medium is not simply a matter of format, but of execution.

For policymakers, the challenge is definitional as much as operational. Traditional frameworks for countering disinformation focus on attribution, takedowns, and public exposure. Those tools remain relevant, but they are less effective against content that is overt, ephemeral, and designed for virality rather than credibility.

Responding risks amplification. Ignoring risks normalization. Neither approach fully addresses the problem.

What this moment reveals is not simply how one state is using a tool, but how quickly the tool itself can spread. The question is no longer whether these videos matter in isolation. It is what happens when this method becomes routine—when influence operations are no longer episodic interventions, but a persistent feature of the information environment.

Signals to Watch