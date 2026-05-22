Drone warfare is now too broad a subject to treat as a single story. Ukraine’s battlefield videos, Iran’s low-cost strike systems, and the long American use of armed drones all shaped the public image of the technology. But those are no longer the only developments that matter. The more revealing signals now are appearing at the edges: in cheap systems designed to be built and lost at scale, and in insurgencies that can adopt drone tactics without the resources once associated with ISIS’s drone program.

That is why these two cases are worth separating from the larger drone debate. Cardboard drones and other expendable systems point to one future, in which airpower becomes cheaper, more replaceable, and more dependent on industrial inputs than platform prestige. Militant drone use in Africa points to another, in which tactics first demonstrated in Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, and the Gulf become portable enough for poorer, more dispersed groups operating against weak states.

Neither case is the whole story of drone warfare. Together, they show where the next phase of diffusion may be most visible: not in the most advanced systems, but in the places where cost, scale, adaptation, and weak defenses matter more than sophistication.

1. The Age of Disposable Airpower

The Japanese startup Air Kamuy this month began publicly promoting military drones constructed largely from corrugated cardboard. On its face, the idea sounds almost gimmicky, but the concept already has a combat track record. Australian defense company SYPAQ supplied similar flat-packed cardboard drones to Ukraine beginning in 2023. Originally designed as low-cost logistics and reconnaissance systems, the drones reportedly were later adapted for strikes against Russian targets, including attacks on the Kursk Vostochny airfield that Ukrainian officials claimed damaged combat aircraft and air defense systems.

The cardboard itself is not what matters strategically. The significance lies in what these systems reveal about the direction of modern warfare. Ukraine demonstrated that survivability increasingly comes less from sophistication than from scale, low cost, and the ability to impose disproportionate defensive costs. Russia’s extensive use of Iranian-designed Shahed drones reinforced the same lesson. The objective frequently is not precision targeting in the traditional Western sense. It is saturation, exhaustion, and forcing defenders to spend scarce interceptors and air-defense resources against comparatively inexpensive systems.

That economic imbalance increasingly worries Western defense planners. Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies examining a potential Indo-Pacific conflict recently argued that the United States and Taiwan may require “hundreds of thousands” of lower-cost unmanned systems to sustain a prolonged war with China. The report described future conflict less in terms of exquisite platforms and more in terms of “precise mass” — large numbers of cheaper autonomous and semi-autonomous systems capable of overwhelming defenses through scale rather than technological superiority alone.

That shift represents a deeper break from the assumptions that shaped much of post-Cold War military planning. For decades, advanced airpower largely belonged to states capable of sustaining expensive aircraft fleets, precision-guided munitions, sophisticated logistics, and industrial aerospace sectors. Cheap drones increasingly are lowering that threshold. Systems assembled from commercial components and adapted through battlefield experimentation now can generate operational and psychological effects once associated primarily with state militaries.

The cardboard-drone concept also reflects another emerging reality: future wars may place increasing emphasis on industrial scalability rather than platform prestige. Air Kamuy claims its drones can travel roughly 50 miles, remain airborne for around 80 minutes, and carry modest payloads while being manufactured through ordinary cardboard production facilities rather than specialized aerospace factories. That distinction matters in prolonged conflicts where the ability to replace systems rapidly may become as important as the performance of the systems themselves.

Japan’s growing interest in low-cost unmanned systems also reflects broader regional anxieties tied to China’s military expansion and the vulnerability of distributed island defense. The country’s Maritime Self-Defense Force reportedly already is using Air Kamuy drones as aerial targets while Japanese defense planners expand investment in unmanned capabilities across multiple services.

Similar pressures increasingly are appearing across Asia. In South Korea, defense officials and industry analysts recently warned that the country’s military acquisition system — built around tanks and aircraft — is poorly suited for rapidly evolving expendable drones. Experts argued that future competitiveness may depend less on producing exquisite platforms than on rapidly deploying, modifying, and replacing cheap systems during operations.

Drone warfare will not scale through innovation alone, but through manufacturing capacity and secure material inputs. The drone race will not be decided only by airframes or battlefield tactics. It will be decided by who can secure batteries, engines, chips, sensors, and production lines fast enough to keep cheap systems cheap.

Signals to Watch

Unmanned systems becoming air-show headliners - Watch for loyal-wingman aircraft, autonomous drones, or swarms moving from side displays to centerpiece attractions. The signal is cultural as much as technical: airpower prestige may be shifting from the fighter pilot toward the human-machine team.

Drone spectacle becoming state symbolism - Watch for mass drone displays, swarm demos, or drone-factory footage in parades and national celebrations. That would suggest drones are taking on the psychological role once reserved for missiles and fighter aircraft.

Drone skills entering the recruitment pipeline - Watch for militaries recruiting from universities, coding programs, drone-racing circles, and esports-like training environments. Lithuania’s school drone program points to a broader shift toward reflexes, software fluency, and remote-systems familiarity.

Counter-drone markets moving into civilian infrastructure - Watch for firms selling protection to ports, airports, stadiums, refineries, and logistics hubs. Belgium’s deployment at Antwerp suggests drones increasingly are being treated as economic-continuity risks, not just battlefield threats.

2. Africa’s Drone Wars Are Becoming a Preview of the Future

In parts of Africa, militant organizations linked to ISIS and al Qaeda increasingly are incorporating drones into broader insurgent operations. Analysts tracking the region have documented growing use of commercially available systems for reconnaissance, battlefield coordination, propaganda production, and improvised strike roles.

The spread of militant drone warfare did not begin in Africa. ISIS fighters in Iraq and Syria were already modifying commercial drones nearly a decade ago, and by 2017 U.S. military officials were warning that inexpensive consumer drones were becoming a durable feature of irregular warfare rather than a temporary battlefield adaptation.

In the Sahel, JNIM and Islamic State affiliates increasingly are moving beyond occasional surveillance and propaganda footage toward more regular operational use. Commercial quadcopters are being used to scout military positions before attacks, observe troop movements, track convoys, identify weak points around bases, film assaults for propaganda, and in some cases drop small munitions or support improvised strike operations.

A July 2025 assessment found that more than 80 percent of confirmed jihadist drone strikes in the Sahel since 2023 occurred within just a few months during 2025. African militant groups appear to be moving from episodic experimentation toward regular use of drones as reconnaissance, targeting, propaganda, and attack tools. For local security forces, that changes the defensive problem: an isolated outpost, convoy, or patrol now has to assume it may be watched, filmed, targeted, or harassed from the air by a system cheap enough to lose.

The timing is not accidental. These adaptations come as the governments confronting these groups increasingly are losing their ability to contain them. Since 2020, military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger fractured regional counterterrorism cooperation, pushed out French forces, reduced U.S. intelligence and drone operations, and failed to halt expanding jihadist violence despite Russian-backed security support. Militants now move more freely across borders, launch coordinated attacks on major military bases, blockade towns, disrupt supply routes, and in some areas operate openly in territory where state authority has largely receded.

Drone tactics that once depended on ISIS’s unusual mix of territory, money, technicians, and media infrastructure are now appearing in poorer, more dispersed insurgencies fighting weaker states across wider terrain. The warning is not that Sahelian groups are inventing a new form of warfare. It is that the barrier to entry has fallen far enough that groups without ISIS’s former resources can begin to reproduce parts of its playbook.

Signals to Watch