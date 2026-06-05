Today’s post differs from the usual Friday Signals to Watch. The law and policy journal Just Security on Wednesday (3 June) published my article on President Donald Trump’s decision to name Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director of national intelligence (DNI). Read the full article here.

Rather than publish a separate set of Friday items, I am using today’s edition to briefly frame why the appointment matters and identify the signals worth watching next.

The Pulte appointment is not simply a résumé problem, though the résumé problem is real. Pulte has no known background in intelligence, counterterrorism, diplomacy, military affairs, or national security policy. In an ordinary administration, that would raise immediate questions about his ability to oversee the nation’s intelligence enterprise.

But the larger issue is what the appointment suggests about the role Trump now expects the DNI to play.

The DNI was created after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, to integrate the U.S. Intelligence Community, improve coordination, set priorities, and serve as the president’s principal intelligence adviser on national-security intelligence matters. In practice, the office has always depended on presidential confidence. CIA directors have retained operational authority, institutional weight, and, often, closer access to presidents. The DNI has mattered most when presidents valued integration and when the office had enough credibility to broker judgments across the community.

That tension is not new. What may be new is the direction Trump has taken it.

Over the past year, CIA Director John Ratcliffe appears to have emerged as the president’s principal intelligence adviser in practice, while ODNI under Tulsi Gabbard drifted toward a more ambiguous role: still responsible for day-to-day community management, but increasingly visible as a public and political instrument for the president. Gabbard’s influence over major national-security decisions waned, even as the office’s institutional prestige remained useful in politically charged settings.

The Intelligence Community itself has not stopped functioning. The January 2026 mission to seize Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appears to have been an extraordinary operational success, with intelligence reporting and covert support playing critical roles. Iran points to a different problem. Intelligence appears to have continued to assess, warn, and complicate the president’s public claims about Iran’s nuclear timeline, military readiness, and remaining missile capacity. If that reporting holds, Iran may prove less an intelligence failure than a policymaker failure.

That distinction matters. The concern is not institutional collapse. It is that ODNI, the office created to integrate intelligence and protect warning, may be drifting toward management, access, political validation, and institutional cover.

Pulte’s appointment should be assessed against that trajectory. Trump did not simply allow a senior ODNI official to serve temporarily while searching for a permanent nominee. He reached outside the Intelligence Community and selected an already Senate-confirmed political loyalist whose recent public profile has been shaped by politically charged actions at FHFA involving Trump’s perceived adversaries.

That does not prove how Pulte will behave at ODNI. But it does little to reassure. ODNI still has access to sensitive intelligence, influence over coordination, visibility into analytic products, and authority over institutions such as the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). In a normal system, those tools help the Intelligence Community bound uncertainty, frame risk, and warn policymakers. In a politicized system, they can give official weight to suspicion, blur the line between dissent and threat, and make political claims look like intelligence concerns.

That is the central warning of the Just Security piece: Pulte may not be arriving to become the president’s main intelligence adviser. He may be arriving to manage an office whose traditional advisory role has narrowed but whose institutional tools remain powerful.

Signals to Watch