Each year, the United States intelligence community delivers one of its few public judgments about the global security environment: the Annual Threat Assessment (ATA). The unclassified version of the document—and the accompanying testimony before Congress—offers a rare glimpse into how America’s intelligence agencies collectively assess the risks facing the country, from rival powers to emerging transnational threats. Senior intelligence officials return this week to Capitol Hill (House: March 17 @ 2 PM ET; Senate: March 18 @ 10 AM ET), outlining the intelligence community’s evaluation of the international landscape.

In theory, the event follows a familiar structure. Leaders of the CIA, FBI, and Defense Intelligence Agency join the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to testify as to the intelligence community’s evaluation of the national security threats facing the United States—from strategic competitors such as China and Russia to regional actors including Iran and North Korea, alongside transnational challenges such as cyber operations, terrorism, and criminal networks. The assessment itself reflects months of coordinated analysis across the intelligence community’s eighteen agencies.

In practice, the hearings remain confined to a survey of global threats. Intelligence testimony before Congress can become entangled in the political and strategic disputes of the moment. When national security crises dominate the policy agenda, lawmakers sometimes use the hearing not only to examine the threat landscape but also to press intelligence officials on the circumstances surrounding those crises.

That dynamic was unmistakable last year.

The 2025 hearing—the second Trump administration’s first coordinated intelligence assessment of global threats—was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the use of Signal—the encrypted, commercial messaging application—by senior officials to discuss imminent airstrikes against the Yemen-based Houthis. The strikes were part of a U.S. response to Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, which had disrupted one of the world’s most important maritime corridors. The issue only became public when a reporter was inadvertently added to the group chat.

The revelations emerged just days before the hearing. Both the House and Senate used much of their respective sessions to question—in some cases, berate—intelligence leaders about information security practices and internal decision-making rather than the substance of the threat assessment itself. What should have been a discussion of threats abroad became a debate about credibility at home.

This year’s hearing arrives under different circumstances—but the security landscape is quite similar, as is the political backdrop.

Assessments of Iran’s Threat to US National Security Interest

Much of the questioning is certain to center on the intelligence that preceded the escalation with Iran. The conflict has now entered its third week after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure triggered a widening cycle of retaliation—continued air and missile strikes, Iranian attacks on regional targets, and disruptions to shipping and energy flows across the Gulf.

Against that backdrop, lawmakers are likely to press intelligence leaders on what analysts assessed about Iranian intentions before the strikes were launched, how risks to U.S. forces and regional partners were evaluated, and how the intelligence community presented the potential consequences of military action.

Those questions intersect with an earlier debate that has not fully subsided. After U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure last year, administration officials publicly described the operation as having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Subsequent intelligence reporting suggested a more limited outcome, indicating that the strikes may have delayed elements of the program rather than destroyed them outright. The gap between those public claims and the intelligence assessments that followed has continued to shape discussion on Capitol Hill.

The current crisis inevitably revives that issue. If Iran’s nuclear capabilities were only temporarily set back, lawmakers will want to understand how intelligence agencies evaluated the durability of the damage and how quickly the program could recover. More broadly, they are likely to probe how analysts assessed escalation risks, including the regional and economic consequences now unfolding across the Middle East.

Venezuela and the Intelligence Behind the Maduro Operation

Another line of questioning almost certainly will be on the intelligence operations in the lead up to the U.S. operation that removed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from power in January. The operation itself was tactically successful, but the strategic consequences remain uncertain. Maduro’s removal did not immediately dismantle the political and security structures that sustained his rule, leaving the governing apparatus intact.

That reality will likely prompt lawmakers to press intelligence leaders on a more fundamental set of questions: what the intelligence community assessed about the likely consequences of removing Maduro, how the resilience of the regime’s institutions was evaluated, and whether analysts examined scenarios in which the leadership changed while the underlying power structure remained in place.

Congressional questioning will likely also address where those assessments stand now. The current Venezuelan leadership still relies on many of the same security institutions and political networks that operated under Maduro, raising questions about whether the operation fundamentally altered the strategic landscape or simply reshaped it.

The maritime strikes against suspected drug-smuggling vessels will also be raised during the hearing, but largely as an additional avenue for oversight. Lawmakers may use them to probe the intelligence behind the administration’s broader narrative about Venezuelan state involvement in trafficking networks and to examine how intelligence assessments compare with public claims made by policymakers.

The DNI’s Role in US Elections

Another issue likely to surface during the hearing has little to do with the global threat landscape itself. Instead, it concerns the role of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in the administration’s ongoing effort to revisit the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, Gabbard appeared during a federal search of a Fulton County election facility outside Atlanta, where investigators seized ballots and election records tied to claims of foreign interference. Her presence raised immediate questions about the proper role of the intelligence community in a domestic election dispute. The Office of the DNI was created to integrate foreign intelligence and advise policymakers—not to participate in law-enforcement actions tied to U.S. elections.

The issue is unlikely to emerge in prepared testimony. It will almost certainly appear in questioning. Members of Congress may press Gabbard on what intelligence, if any, justified intelligence-community involvement in the investigation, whether Congress had been briefed on a foreign nexus to the 2020 election, and how the intelligence community distinguishes between legitimate foreign-influence threats and domestic political claims.

For lawmakers seeking a moment that cuts through the prepared talking points of the hearing, the exchange offers a familiar opportunity. Oversight hearings often mix strategic questions with moments designed to generate headlines. With the nation’s senior intelligence officials seated at the witness table, questions about the DNI’s role in a domestic election dispute will provide exactly that.

Where China Fits in the Strategic Framework

Beyond the immediate crises involving Iran and Venezuela, the hearing will also reveal how the administration’s broader strategic framework—outlined in the 2025 National Security Strategy—shapes the intelligence community’s assessment of global threats. The strategy places significant emphasis on the challenge China poses and describes the Indo-Pacific as a central arena of geopolitical competition, reflecting longstanding concerns about Beijing’s military modernization, expanding naval presence, and growing technological influence.

Yet the same strategy also signals a shift in emphasis toward threats closer to home. Administration officials have repeatedly highlighted homeland security concerns, migration pressures, cartel activity, and the protection of critical infrastructure within the western hemisphere. In fact, the document explicitly calls for renewed U.S. focus on asserting political, economic, and military influence in the hemisphere as a core security priority—a point also emphasized in the 2025 ATA.

That dual emphasis raises a strategic question likely to surface in congressional questioning. If China represents the most consequential long-term challenge to the United States, lawmakers are likely to ask how the intelligence community assesses the balance between that competition and the administration’s increasing focus on regional security issues in the Western Hemisphere.

Other Questions Likely to Surface

Intelligence agencies have consistently assessed that the Ukraine conflict has evolved into a prolonged war of attrition in which neither side is positioned to achieve a decisive breakthrough in the near term. Russia has absorbed significant battlefield losses but continues to sustain operations through expanded defense production and mobilization. Congress are certain to press intelligence leaders on how they assess Russia’s long-term military capacity and whether Moscow’s strategy is shifting from territorial gains to exhausting Ukraine and Western support over time.

The conflict has also expanded beyond the battlefield. European governments have increasingly accused Russia of conducting covert harassment and sabotage operations across the continent. These incidents include damage to undersea cables, suspicious maritime activity near energy infrastructure, cyber intrusions, and the use of drones or proxy actors to probe sensitive sites.

Western intelligence services have attributed several of these incidents to Russian-linked networks, arguing that Moscow is pursuing a campaign designed to pressure European governments while remaining below the threshold of open conflict. Members of Congress may ask whether U.S. intelligence agencies share those assessments and how they evaluate the broader pattern of Russian activity in Europe.

Another issue likely to arise involves the health of intelligence relationships with U.S. allies. For decades, American intelligence has benefited from extensive partnerships—particularly within the Five Eyes alliance and across NATO—that allow sensitive reporting collected by one country to be shared rapidly among partners. These relationships significantly expand the intelligence picture available to U.S. policymakers.

Recent reporting suggests that some allied governments have become more cautious about how certain categories of intelligence are shared with the United States, particularly when information might be used to support controversial operations. While such adjustments are typically limited and highly specific, they can still affect how quickly intelligence flows through allied networks.

Lawmakers may ask intelligence leaders whether U.S. intelligence relationships with key partners remain as strong as in previous years and whether any changes have affected intelligence collection or analysis.

What the Hearing Actually Reveals

The public hearing will not be a systematic walk through the Annual Threat Assessment. In practice, it rarely is. Members of Congress typically use the session to pursue the political disputes of the moment—one side pressing intelligence leaders for answers that may expose weaknesses in administration decisions, the other highlighting assessments that appear to validate them. The ATA itself often becomes secondary to that exchange.

That dynamic does not make the exercise meaningless, but it does shape how the document should be read. The version released publicly is a declassified summary intended to describe the threat environment in broad terms. The more consequential product is the classified assessment circulated inside the executive branch, which functions less as a public warning and more as a planning document—informing priorities, collection focus, and policy debates across the national security bureaucracy.

For outside observers, the most telling signals therefore lie not in the comprehensive list of threats but in their presentation. What appears first, what receives extended treatment, and what receives only passing mention reveal how the administration is organizing its strategic priorities.

The shift was clear last year. The 2025 assessment placed non-state transnational criminal networks and cartel activity in the western hemisphere alongside major state competitors such as China and the war in Ukraine. The ordering itself sent a signal about where analytic attention and policy emphasis were expected to move.

That is the pattern to watch again this year.