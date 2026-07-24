The Safehouse Briefing

The Safehouse Briefing

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Elyann's avatar
Elyann
6h

Very interesting piece. Having the correct bureaucratic organization would require people to stop defending their turf and collaborate. I wish I could be hopeful.

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Thomas Collelo's avatar
Thomas Collelo
11h

Brian, thank you for a very informative analysis of OSINT today. Back in the day, I worked for the Federal Research Division of the Library of Congress. In the time before the internet, LoC held a treasure trove of open source intelligence, and FRD passed a lot of it to DoD and other agencies. But with the internet, OSINT has exploded in ways we could not have imagined, as you note.

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