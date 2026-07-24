Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is no longer a supplementary source for classified assessments. It has grown over the last two decades as a critical intelligence tool for governments to track political developments and military activity, corroborate sensitive sourcing, and support military and covert operations.

That growing reliance on this source of information is producing a new set of problems for intelligence agencies. The challenge is no longer simply finding useful information in public view. It is developing data management systems to ingest and organize the information, avoiding parallel collection among various agencies within the national security community, and implementing timely and applicable tradecraft guidelines for its use.

OSINT’s appeal has always rested on its openness, but its emergence in many cases as the prime source of reporting in analytic assessments — CIA Director John Ratcliffe told the House in 2025 that it was the most cited material in the President’s Daily Brief — has come from its unmatched scale and speed. Commercial satellites, artificial intelligence, social media, shipping records, corporate databases and other public or purchasable sources can now be fused into finished intelligence that once relied solely on government collection systems. The result is a discipline that is moving closer to the center of intelligence.

This week’s Signals to Watch focuses on this transition not as a retrospective, but to provide an update on how — and if — the institutions, rules, and habits built for a classified age are keeping pace with an intelligence environment increasingly centered and reliant on sourcing that is available to all of us.

1. Congress: OSINT Reform Without an OSINT Institution

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) this week approved an intelligence authorization bill that treats open-source intelligence less as a supporting activity and more as a community-wide capability requiring its own budgets, standards, and workforce, and broader oversight.

In 2024, the Biden administration’s intelligence-community OSINT strategy issued a comprehensive OSINT strategy for coordinated data purchases, integrated collection management, common platforms, and improved tradecraft and training standards. It also assigned implementation to a familiar collection of officials: the CIA director as OSINT functional manager, CIA’s Open Source Enterprise, a Defense Intelligence Agency manager, and an OSINT executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The new House bill suggests that Congress is not convinced those arrangements have produced an integrated enterprise. It would require agencies to identify OSINT activities, expenditures, and personnel in their budget submissions. It calls for a community-wide framework covering collection, analysis, dissemination, training, and technology; an assessment of gaps in workforce, tools, data access, and analytic methods; stronger integration of OSINT into Defense Department collection management; and consideration of centralized services for sharing unclassified intelligence and commercially available information. It would also establish a chief artificial intelligence officer at ODNI to coordinate AI strategy across the intelligence community.

The provisions amount to another congressional endorsement of OSINT; HPSCI established an OSINT subcommittee only last year. But Congress, as with the intelligence community it oversees, has largely been reacting to a transformation already well advanced. Journalists, academics, and a growing private-sector intelligence industry have exploited open and commercially available information for years while government institutions have moved more slowly to adapt its structure and guidelines for regulating its collection, distribution, and application.

OSINT remains the only major intelligence discipline without an independent agency or organization primarily responsible for its performance. Signals intelligence has the National Security Agency. Geospatial intelligence has the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Human intelligence has the CIA. OSINT is distributed across all of them, while the CIA serves as functional manager for a discipline whose value depends on wide dissemination beyond CIA’s own mission.

The issue of establishing a separate agency has been a recurring topic debate, but that has come from the outside of the IC and Congress. Ben Scott made the case in a 2024 Lawfare essay, arguing that a dedicated agency would “leave the IC better postured for the information age.”

The House bill does not resolve that problem. It improves visibility, directs common standards, and creates additional coordinating mechanisms, but it leaves budgets, personnel, and operating authority largely inside the existing agencies. Budget transparency could expose duplicative commercial-data contracts. Common dissemination services could make OSINT available to agencies that cannot access classified systems. Integrating OSINT into collection management could reduce the expensive habit of tasking sensitive systems to answer questions already resolvable in the open.

Signals to watch: The first is whether these House provisions survive negotiations with the Senate and reach the final authorization bill. The second is what Congress learns once agencies must separate OSINT spending and personnel from larger intelligence accounts. Significant duplication — or unexpectedly modest investment — would strengthen the argument that the discipline requires more than better coordination.

The most consequential signal will be whether the proposed framework produces a genuine service of common concern with its own funding and authority. If it does not, Congress may eventually confront the question the bill avoids: whether OSINT can become a core intelligence discipline without an institution built to lead it.

2. Commercial Satellites: When Transparency Becomes Targeting Support

Commercial satellite imagery (IMINT) has been an equally transformative source of information outside the intelligence community. It has enabled journalists to document collateral damage, corroborate reports of civilian casualties, and compare government claims against visible evidence. But the same open-source collection can track military deployments, locate air defenses, and reveal the layout of troop housing and equipment caches.

The Netherlands-based investigative group Bellingcat provided an early demonstration of the power of commercially IMINT and other open sources in its investigation of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine. Its researchers combined photographs and videos posted online with geolocation and satellite imagery to trace the missile launcher that fire at the aircraft through separatist-controlled territory and link it to a Russians air defense unit, undermining Moscow’s denials of involvement.

Its dual-use potential is no less evident in the Iran war. The Chinese geospatial company MizarVision publicly posted satellite imagery and AI-assisted analysis tracking U.S. aircraft, naval forces, and military installations in the Gulf. U.S. intelligence concluded that Iranian forces used some of that material to help identify potential targets. The Trump administration later sanctioned MizarVision and two other Chinese companies, alleging they facilitated Iran’s strikes on American and allied facilities.

The United States responded to the same danger from the opposite direction. At Washington’s request, Planet Labs indefinitely withheld recent imagery of Iran and surrounding conflict areas, allowing release only in selected, public-interest cases. Other American providers also tightened access. The restrictions followed an earlier decision to delay publication by 14 days.

The immediate security logic is understandable. But the Iran experience also exposed the limits of controlling OSINT through American companies. Restricting Planet Labs may prevent an ordinary subscriber from receiving fresh imagery. It does not prevent China, Russia, or another government from using its own satellites, purchasing imagery through foreign providers, or combining older pictures with flight tracking, social media, and other commercial data.

Signals to watch: Whether the United States replaces ad hoc requests with formal standards distinguishing near-real-time operational imagery from delayed material used for accountability. Another indicator will be whether American restrictions push customers toward foreign providers, reducing U.S. influence over the commercial imagery market without meaningfully denying information to adversaries.

The most important signal will be whether wartime restrictions expire when their operational justification does. Do such restrictions apply during a White House-described “cease fire”? If temporary controls become the normal response whenever commercial imagery complicates a government’s preferred account, OSINT will remain open in principle but increasingly selective in practice.

3. The U.S. Navy: AI Is Only as Useful as the Data It Can Reach

The Navy last month published a strategy to build what it calls an “AI-first” fleet, promising to “weaponize” data so commanders and sailors can make decisions faster than an adversary. The Navy wants artificial intelligence integrated across operations, logistics, maintenance, and planning. But the strategy also exposes a problem that has followed the intelligence community’s effort to modernize OSINT: AI cannot exploit information that agencies cannot acquire, organize, share, or trust.

Much of the data with greatest operational value no longer begins inside a classified collection system. As noted earlier, commercial IMINT can reveal changes at a naval base. Shipping databases can trace unusual vessel movements. Corporate records can identify suppliers and ownership networks. Social media, weather data, port records, and commercially collected location information can fill gaps that exquisite national systems may not cover continuously.

The Navy’s challenge is therefore not simply to build better models. It is to connect those models to information scattered across classified networks, commercial contracts, operational databases and publicly available sources — without allowing uncertain or manipulated material to move directly into military decisions.

That distinction matters because speed can magnify error as readily as insight. An automated system may identify a pattern across hundreds of sources more quickly than an analyst, but it may also count the same report several times, confuse commercial activity with military preparation, or incorporate data deliberately placed in the open to deceive it. The faster the system produces an answer, the easier it becomes for users to mistake technical fluency for analytic confidence.

The Navy strategy and the House intelligence bill are therefore addressing different sides of the same problem. Congress is asking who should organize OSINT and AI across the intelligence community. The Navy is trying to make the resulting data operational before those institutional questions have been settled.

Signals to watch: Whether the Navy’s implementation plan explains how publicly and commercially available information will enter AI-enabled operational systems. The important indicators will be common data standards, access to commercially acquired information, mechanisms for identifying duplicated or manipulated sources, and rules requiring analysts to show the evidence behind machine-generated judgments.

Also watch whether the Navy builds its own data architecture or relies on services established across the intelligence community and Defense Department. Separate service systems may deliver progress quickly, but they could reproduce the fragmentation that the House bill is trying to correct.