We end a second week with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran continuing to dominate the headlines. Last week’s On the Horizon examined the military pressures emerging from the conflict. This week the focus shifts to energy—specifically the buffers many Asian economies rely on to manage supply shocks: strategic oil reserves today and renewable energy over the longer run. Both developments place Asia at the center of the story—and China at the center of Asia’s response.

1. Asia’s Strategic Energy Cushion in Question

The ongoing US/Israeli airstrikes on Iran continues to ripple through the world energy system. The Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) normally flows—has seen shipping collapse as attacks, mines, and insurance withdrawals drive commercial vessels away. Just days before the start of the air campaign, 50 tankers transited the strait; maritime intelligence firms now report only occasional crossings under heavy risk conditions.

The disruption has pushed crude prices sharply higher and injected new volatility into global energy markets. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates the war has removed roughly 20 million barrels per day of oil and fuels from global markets. Global crude production is expected to fall by roughly eight million barrels per day this month alone, the largest disruption to oil supplies in modern history.

The scale of this disruption led the IEA—the membership of which is primarily advanced economies—this week to announce the largest coordinated release of strategic oil reserves in its history. Created after the oil shocks of the 1970s, the organization requires member states to maintain emergency reserves equivalent to at least ninety days of net imports. Member countries will collectively release roughly 400 million barrels from emergency stockpiles—more than double the volume released after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The impact of the shock, however, is not evenly distributed across the global economy. The countries most exposed to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are not in Europe or North America but across Asia. Roughly 82 percent of crude oil and 83 percent of LNG moving through the Strait ultimately flows to Asian markets. For Japan, South Korea, India, and much of Southeast Asia, Gulf energy remains central to industrial production, petrochemical supply chains, and electricity generation.

Several governments have built buffers to manage such shocks. Japan and South Korea are IEA members and maintain some of the largest strategic petroleum reserves, which allows them to participate in coordinated emergency releases like the one announced this week. India has also spent the past decade building its own strategic storage system and expanding commercial inventories. These measures provide governments of these three countries with a degree of flexibility in the early stages of a disruption, allowing them to smooth price spikes and stabilize domestic markets.

But those buffers only buy time. If the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz proves prolonged, the economic effects would still be substantial across the region. Southeast Asian nations—none of which are IEA members and rely primarily on commercial inventories and short-term policy tools—have begun adopting emergency conservation measures as oil prices surge. Some countries have introduced four-day workweeks, expanded remote-work policies, or urged citizens to reduce driving and energy consumption in anticipation of prolonged shortages.

The common challenge across the region is straightforward: reserves can buy time, but they cannot replace the steady flow of energy through vulnerable shipping routes.

That shared vulnerability makes one country’s position stand out.

China, the largest energy consumer in Asia, is not a formal member of the IEA and does not participate in coordinated emergency releases. Instead, Beijing has spent years building its own strategic buffers. Estimates suggest China’s official strategic petroleum reserve combined with commercial stockpiles now holds between 1.1 and 1.4 billion barrels of oil—potentially covering up to about 120 days of import demand.

Chinese customs data suggest Beijing had begun reinforcing its strategic buffer as tensions around Iran escalated and U.S. threats against the regime intensified. In the first two months of 2026 alone, China imported roughly 97 million metric tons of crude oil—about 16 percent more than during the same period a year earlier.

The inventory buildup is part of a longer trend.

First, Chinese energy companies have been increasing shipments from Russia, which already supplies roughly one-fifth of China’s crude imports. Analysts expect the crisis to accelerate energy cooperation between the two countries, potentially reviving plans for the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 . Beijing is evaluating how and when to use its strategic reserves. The question is not simply whether reserves can offset lost supply, but whether they should be deployed to cushion the econoatural-gas pipeline linking Russian fields to northern China.

Second, Beijing has promoted electrification across transport and manufacturing sectors, fueling a surge in electric vehicles, battery storage, and renewable energy. The policy has often been framed in environmental terms, but it also reflects a hard-headed assessment of geopolitical vulnerability. Other Asian economies do not yet possess the same degree of insulation, though many are striving to expand this capability, recognizing this ever-present vulnerability. The strategic implications of that shift are examined in the article that follows: “The Iran War Revives the Energy Security Case for Clean Power.”

For governments, not just in Asia, the lesson is straightforward: energy security can no longer be treated as a purely commercial matter. Strategic reserves, supply diversification, and long-term contracts are now instruments of national strategy.

For investors and analysts, the implications may be even more consequential. The next phase of global energy competition may revolve less around production and more around who holds the largest strategic cushions when supply disruptions occur. And they will.

Signals to Watch

Pace of the IEA release - The speed at which International Energy Agency members release the announced 400 million barrels will indicate whether governments expect a short disruption or a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

China’s reserve deployment - If China begins drawing significantly from its stockpile, it would signal that Beijing expects sustained supply disruptions rather than temporary price volatility.

Acceleration of Russia-China energy projects - Movement on pipeline projects or great expansion of Russian shipments to China would suggest that the crisis is pushing Beijing toward deeper structural energy ties with Russia.

India’s Russian oil hedge - If New Delhi quietly increases purchases of discounted Russian crude despite earlier suggested assurances to Washington, it would signal that Asian importers are prioritizing energy security over geopolitical alignment as Hormuz disruptions intensify.

China diplomatic leverage - If Beijing links the restoration of energy stability or safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz to diplomacy with Washington, it would signal China intends to use the crisis to strengthen its bargaining position ahead of a prospective Beijing summit between Trump and President Xi Jinping.

2. The Iran War Revives the Energy Security Case for Clean Power

As noted above, the widening conflict involving Iran is tightening global oil and gas markets. The geopolitical shock may reinforce a longer-term trend that runs directly against current U.S. policy: the growing view of clean energy as a tool of national security.

I addressed this issue in October, driven less by the prospect of conflict in the Gulf than by the structural vulnerabilities of the oil system itself—its exposure to supply disruptions, price volatility, and environmental constraints. The present crisis places that earlier argument in sharper relief.

For years the clean-energy debate in Washington has largely been framed in environmental or economic terms. The Iran crisis is a reminder that the issue has always had a strategic dimension. Oil and liquefied natural gas markets remain deeply vulnerable to geopolitical shocks because production and transit routes are concentrated in unstable regions.

This vulnerability has been visible for decades. It shaped U.S. naval deployments in the Persian Gulf, influenced Japanese and European strategic petroleum reserves, and drove repeated efforts by major importers to diversify supply.

The clean-energy transition, in part, grew out of that same logic. Renewable energy does not eliminate geopolitical risk, but it shifts energy systems away from a small number of physical chokepoints toward distributed infrastructure that cannot easily be disrupted by a single crisis.

That security argument has been central to policy debates in Europe and Asia over the past several years. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accelerated Europe’s push to expand renewable generation and electrification after the continent discovered how deeply its economy depended on Russian gas. In Asia, governments have increasingly paired renewable deployment with battery storage and grid upgrades to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The result is that much of the world is building energy systems designed to be less vulnerable to exactly the type of shock now unfolding in the Gulf.

The United States, however, is moving in the opposite direction.

President Donald Trump has framed renewable energy as a strategic mistake while promoting fossil fuels as the foundation of American power. Federal policy has slowed wind and solar approvals on federal lands, reconsidered parts of the clean-energy subsidy system, and emphasized expanded oil and gas production as the central pillar of energy security.

Those moves may boost domestic fossil output in the near term. But the geopolitical logic behind the global transition remains unchanged.

Even the United States’ status as a major oil producer offers less insulation than it appears. Oil is priced in global markets, and American consumers pay those prices regardless of where the barrels originate. When geopolitical crises drive crude prices higher, the effects ripple quickly through the global economy—raising the cost of diesel for trucking, bunker fuel for shipping, and jet fuel for aviation. Those increases move through supply chains and ultimately into consumer prices.

In that sense, energy shocks remain global events: domestic production may soften the blow, but it does not prevent the inflationary pressures that accompany rising oil prices worldwide.

Oil and gas markets will continue to be shaped by events in regions where political stability cannot be assumed. Every conflict in the Middle East, every disruption along major shipping lanes, and every supply shock reminds governments that fossil fuel systems tie national economies to distant geopolitical risks.

Renewable energy does not eliminate those risks entirely, but it reduces exposure to them.

That strategic logic is unlikely to disappear simply because Washington has chosen a different policy direction. The more likely outcome is that global energy systems will continue evolving along two parallel tracks: the United States doubling down on fossil fuels while many of its allies invest heavily in technologies designed to insulate their economies from fossil-fuel volatility.

Ironically, the Iran crisis may accelerate the very transition the Trump administration is trying to slow.

Signals to Watch