1. Europe Tests the Alliance’s New Terms

The annual Munich Security Conference has long described itself as a gathering where allies committed to a shared path of stability and mutual support, and compare notes and coordinate. It has also been the place where leaders of the Atlantic alliance haggled in private, not in front of the cameras.

The conference opened today (February 13–15, 2026) in a mood closer to triage than strategy, and the prospects for public reassurances are uncertain.

The official framing is blunt. The Munich Security Report’s headline diagnosis—an era of “wrecking-ball politics”, with the United States experienced by partners as alternating between “reassurance, conditionality, and coercion”—is not a stylistic flourish. It is the operating environment most European delegations now assume when they plan budgets, procurement, and Ukraine support.

Wolfgang Ischinger, former German ambassador to the United States, opened the conference today (February 13) in his role as conference chairman posing a test of intent: does Washington believe it needs allies, and is it prepared to treat them as partners?

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was one of the first speakers at the conference and his tone was markedly more direct than Ichineger’s remarks. He argued that the “world order as we know it” is effectively over and that Europe needs a “mental switch” toward acting like a power, not a protected asset. He tied security to economic competitiveness—less bureaucracy, more industrial capacity, more investment in new technologies—and described a stronger European defense posture under NATO’s umbrella rather than as an alternative to it. That framing matters because it treats Europe’s shortcomings as self-inflicted constraints, not merely as consequences of American moods.

That tension may be compounded by a development that preceded the conference. A large congressional delegation—more than 50 members from the House and Senate—was expected to accompany Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will be addressing the conference on Saturday. The presence of a sizable congressional contingent had offered a stabilizing counterweight—an alternative U.S. voice for an administration that used last year’s conference to broadcast suspicion of the alliance, with the Greenland flare-up only sharpening European nerves. However, citing a funding battle on Capitol Hill that is expected to shutter the Department of Homeland Security this weekend, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson abruptly canceled the official House delegation to the conference.

Johnson’s action weakened one of Munich’s traditional safety valves—the ability for Europeans to hear multiple U.S. voices in the same hallway and conclude that volatility is more theater than policy. That said, a handful of senators—such as Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mark Warner (D-VA)—still plan to attend. The Senate presence and independent travelers still provide back-channel reassurance, but the optics shift: fewer institutional counterweights in the room, more oxygen for whatever message the administration chooses to deliver.

The most immediate stress test at the conference will be Ukraine, but the embers of the recent Greenland showdown remain hot. While Donald Trump appears to have stepped back from his earlier suggestions that the United States would use “all means necessary” to bring the Danish territory under American control, press reporting indicates that Denmark’s prime minister and Greenland’s prime minister will meet Rubio on the sidelines. This is the kind of meeting that shouldn’t be necessary inside an alliance—and precisely for that reason, it hangs over everything else.

Britain arrives with a different kind of “autonomy” pitch: not a philosophical declaration, but a procurement mechanism. Prime Minister Keir Starmer—whose position has been battered in recent days by the domestic fallout tied to the Epstein files— plans to push a multinational defense initiative to coordinate purchasing and drive down rearmament costs. If it gains traction, it will be another indicator that Europe is adjusting to a new order in which the United States may remain powerful but less predictable—and that adaptation requires reforms that are unglamorous but decisive: standardization, long-term contracts, industrial scale, and fewer boutique national requirements that make everything slower and more expensive.

Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen has sharpened the same argument in starker language, urging an “emergency mindset” and warning Europe against dependency. The subtext is not anti-Americanism; it is risk management. Europe is beginning to plan on the assumption that U.S. engagement may remain substantial but conditional—and that conditionality could attach to issues that have little to do with tanks or artillery: technology regulation, trade, migration, and the domestic politics of “values.”

All of this sets the stage for Rubio’s Saturday address. The question is not whether he will be “nicer” than Vice President J.D. Vance was last year; it is whether Rubio offers a stable bargain that Europe can operationalize—capability targets, timelines, reciprocal commitments—or whether he delivers a moving set of expectations designed to satisfy an audience of one back home.

There are many other Signals to Watch besides Rubio’s speech. The obvious ones as noted already are still worth repeating because they still matter—any public readout from the Rubio–Denmark–Greenland meeting, and any concrete movement on joint procurement (named systems, shared standards, multi-year commitments) rather than another round of “Europe must do more.” There are less obvious, out-of-the-box ones worth tracking:

Who becomes Europe’s translator of American intent. If European leaders start quoting retired Americans and former officials more than serving U.S. officials, it’s a sign they’re building a parallel reassurance channel because the official one is unstable.

Whether European leaders start treating economic exposure to U.S. decisions as a security vulnerability . Merz is already gesturing in that direction. That reframing matters because it changes how issues get negotiated: trade, tech regulation, and defense cooperation begin to be treated as linked parts of the same bargain—each side’s leverage in one domain affecting cooperation in the others.

Arctic language drifting from “NATO posture” to “sovereignty management.” Such a shift that would signal Greenland is no longer a side issue but a template. The Arctic is the easiest place for Washington to apply pressure: strategically important, geographically remote, and politically awkward for Europeans to defend without sounding parochial. If Rubio uses Munich to “normalize” expanded U.S. control, he will be asking allies to accept that territorial integrity is negotiable among friends while insisting it is inviolable against adversaries.

2. The U.S. Navy’s Quiet Shift Away from the All-or-Nothing Carrier Model

A running theme in recent weeks has been the changing language of resolve. In Munich this week, leaders are testing whether solidarity still means shared obligations or negotiated terms. At sea, the U.S. Navy is experimenting with a different way of speaking power: not the headline-grabbing carrier strike group every time, but tailored bundles that deliver a specific capability while keeping the rest of the fleet available for the next call.

The U.S. Navy is trying to change a habit that has quietly become a strategic weakness: relying on a single, familiar formation—the aircraft carrier and its escorts—as the default response to a wide range of maritime problems or geopolitical crises. Instead of treating the carrier-centered formation as the standard package that must be deployed as a single unit, the Navy wants to routinely build purpose-built groups around the mission: the ships, aircraft, and sensors needed to do the job, without automatically bringing the whole carrier apparatus.

In practice, that means a commander could request a tailored naval response—enough capability to defend against missile threats, monitor and deter harassment, protect a narrow sea lane, track submarines, or provide surveillance—without the Navy having to answer every request with its most expensive and visible formation. This approach has been tested in recent years in ad hoc ways; the current effort is to turn those improvisations into a repeatable model rather than a one-off workaround.

The underlying driver is not politics as much as arithmetic. The Navy is being pulled toward multiple problem sets at once: competition in the Pacific, persistent demands in the Middle East, and a widening set of responsibilities tied to northern waters and the protection of global trade routes. At the same time, ships spend long periods in maintenance, crews cycle through training and rest, and industrial capacity cannot instantly replace worn-out hulls or accelerate repair schedules on command. In that environment, a doctrine that assumes the Navy can always deploy a full carrier-centered formation on demand becomes a trap. You either say no more often, or you keep saying yes and quietly degrade the fleet. The tailored approach is an attempt to create more “yes” options that do not come with the same hidden readiness bill.

It also changes how deterrence is supposed to work. “Sending a carrier” has become a kind of geopolitical punctuation mark because it is big, visible, and politically legible. A tailored force package, if it is credible, can deliver those effects more often, in more places, without treating carriers as the only way to demonstrate seriousness. This matters in an era where rivals try to win not by decisive naval battles, but by stretching U.S. attention and capacity—forcing Washington to spend its most valuable assets on problems that are costly but not existential.

None of this becomes real simply because it is described in guidance. The hard part is institutional: training, maintenance, command relationships, and the culture of crisis response. In a fast-moving situation, the instinct to reach for the most familiar, most prestigious formation remains strong—especially for political leaders who want an unmistakable signal. The tailored model only becomes doctrine if it is routinized.

