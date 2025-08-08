1. Disinformation for Hire Is Outpacing Democracy’s Defenses

The next wave of disinformation will not come solely from Russian troll farms or Chinese propaganda bureaus. It may come from a freelance contractor in Lagos, a startup in Bratislava, or an influencer management firm in Kuala Lumpur—run by veterans of those same state-sponsored ecosystems. What once required a national propaganda apparatus can now be bought on the open market.

Narrative warfare—disinformation-as-a-service (DaaS)—has become an established market, offered by freelancers, small firms, and operators selling influence campaigns on demand. What distinguishes this marketplace is its reliance on AI to create convincing images, cloned voices, and fabricated video at scale. The United Nations in July warned these tools are becoming a major avenue for election interference and fraud, and called for global standards to verify media authenticity before dissemination.

Among the tools powering DaaS are “sleeper social bots”—automated personas embedded in online communities until activated to push disinformation. In controlled tests, students consistently failed to tell them from real users. Large Language Models (LLM) add another layer of difficulty, producing localized, high-quality election content at scale; in trials, this AI-generated material was often judged more “human” than genuine posts.

The speed and adaptability of DaaS networks are already visible. In April, Reuters reported that nearly one-third of social media posts praising former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his International Criminal Court arrest were driven by fake accounts. In Germany, researchers tracked more than a hundred AI-generated websites mimicking legitimate outlets to push nationalist narratives ahead of the federal election in February. In both countries, the actors exploited local grievances, outsourced production, and amplified content across borders.

The tactics are not confined to social feeds. Researchers earlier this year documented “grooming"—seeding false narratives into training data so that AI chatbots repeat them when asked about political topics. It is a subtler form of disinformation, because it arrives through the same tools users turn to for fact-checking, and can be deployed by the same DaaS operators who run influence campaigns on social platforms.

Governments are responding, but with varying speed and scope. In the Philippines, the election commission in 2024 proposed a ban on political deepfakes and tighter rules on AI-generated campaign material—measures still not enacted. Germany, ahead of its February federal election used on the EU’s Digital Services Act to run a “stress test” with major platforms to check for disinformation safeguards. Following the release of the 2025–26 National Cyber Threat Assessment in March, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned that China and India were highly likely to interfere in the April federal election, with Russia and Pakistan also posing a risk. Ottawa identified a Chinese-linked WeChat account spreading false narrative active misinformation in the lead up to the election, though post-election reviews found no evidence that foreign activity altered the outcome.

These defensive measures face two challenges. The first is the market’s agility: a Manila-based operator can assemble a synthetic news package for a local client one week, then retool the same backend for an African or Eastern European campaign the next. The second is attribution: DaaS chains cross multiple jurisdictions, are paid in cryptocurrency, and often vanish within days of deployment. Laws built to target state actors don’t often fit this diffuse, transactional ecosystem—a mismatch that lets operators move faster than governments can trace them.

Through the rest of 2025, two fronts will define the contest. On the offensive side, DaaS operators are likely to push further into “blended” content—mixing authentic local footage with synthetic overlays to bypass detection—and to test AI assistants and chatbots as covert delivery channels. On the defensive side, the question is whether governments can shift from ad-hoc takedowns and election-period crackdowns to continuous monitoring and pre-emptive disruption. Germany’s federal election in September, municipal races in Southeast Asia, and early campaigning for the 2026 U.S. midterms will reveal whether agility still belongs to the attackers or is beginning to shift toward defenders.

Influence is no longer the preserve of states or well-funded political machines; it can now be bought as an on-demand service, with costs and barriers falling by the month. Democracies are racing to catch up, but unless coordination improves as quickly as the market adapts, the 2026 election cycle could be the first in which voters face a political arena where source, authorship, and intent are all deliberately obscured—and where the ability to tell truth from transaction becomes the rarest, and most valuable, civic skill.

2. From Europe to Asia, the Heat Isn’t the Crisis—It’s the Grids That Can’t Keep Up

The summer power grid was never built for the kind of heat that the world is experiencing— or for the volatility it brings. Since late spring, Europe and Asia have faced record-breaking temperatures, collapsing infrastructure, and soaring electricity costs. The crisis has been framed as a seasonal challenge. But it’s not seasonal anymore. It’s structural.

In June, western Europe sweltered through its hottest June on record. July followed suit: the month tied for the third‑warmest July globally, with Turkey hitting 123 °F. Air conditioning demand surged, with Spain, Italy, and parts of France registering electricity spikes of 10 to 16 percent above typical summer loads. Cities such as Florence experienced sustained blackouts. In early July, hourly electricity prices surged above €470 per megawatt-hour in Poland and exceeded €400 in Germany—levels more commonly associated with winter shortages or post-disaster disruptions than summer demand. In France, alerts were issued for reduced output at multiple nuclear facilities, after high temperatures in rivers limited the safe use of cooling water—prompting curtailments across the nuclear and hydroelectric fleet. By mid-July, even the best-managed systems were improvising.

Asia is facing an equally brutal summer. Compounding the temperatures of the season, the 2025 heatwave arrived weeks earlier than usual across South and Southeast Asia, with temperatures in the Philippines topping a “dangerous” heat index of 124°F in March and April and parts of Thailand recording “very dangerous” heat levels equivalent to 126°C. Scientists warn that earlier, longer-lasting, and hotter heatwaves—amplified by high humidity and rapid urbanization—are already testing public health systems and could push mortality sharply higher in the coming decades.

Japan on Tuesday (August 4) recorded its highest temperature in a week (107°F)—and endured over 20 consecutive “tropical nights,” with no meaningful nighttime cooling. Hospitals reported an unprecedented wave of heatstroke cases, prompting government appeals for citizens to conserve electricity while simultaneously staying indoors.

In South Korea, Seoul had a record-breaking 22 consecutive “tropical nights” as of Tuesday (August 4) and sales of air conditioners throughout the country has surged. Yet, the country still faces an August which is traditionally its hottest month, and the energy ministry is warning that record electricity usage is straining its power infrastructure. The country’s industry leaders this week pressed the government to ease the burden on energy-intensive sectors, warning that soaring electricity rates—up more than 75 percent since 2022—are already forcing companies to cut daytime operations, shift to night-time production, and invest in self-generation to stay competitive.

At first glance, this might seem like an unfortunate but temporary imbalance—an exceptional heatwave stressing older systems. But that framing no longer holds. Climate scientists have warned that such extremes are no longer anomalies but emerging norms. And energy analysts are increasingly blunt: the grids in their current form cannot sustain this. Record solar output kept Europe’s grids afloat during recent heatwaves, but evening demand has surged as storage remained scarce and cross-border transmission lagged behind—exposing a dangerous mismatch in flexibility that now threatens stability.

There is also a human toll. Scientists estimate that high heat between June 23 and July 2 led to the deaths of 2,300 people across 12 major European cities in Europe, with the vast majority affecting the elderly and those without access to cooling infrastructure. In Europe, the 2022 summer heatwave was linked to approximately 62,800 deaths across 35 countries between late May and early September. In 2023, the toll remained alarmingly high, with just under 47,700 deaths attributed to excessive heat, In much of Asia, the 2025 heatwave arrived earlier. While exact death tolls this summer for Asia remain incomplete, partial data reveals that the region is paying a steep price compared to past years.

What’s quietly alarming energy planners now isn’t just the intensity of this summer, but what comes next. The models no longer show a reliable cooldown by mid-August. Nighttime temperatures remain abnormally high across the Northern Hemisphere, which reduces the natural recovery time for grids and increases the cumulative stress on transformers, substations, and backup generators. The systems are running hot longer, with less downtime. That accelerates wear, raises fire risk, and strains supply chains for replacement parts—many of which remain backlogged from post-COVID disruptions.

Despite the headlines, the core problem is adaptation, not weather. Europe’s electricity grid is outdated, and market rules lag the pace of renewables. Cross-border capacity is another weak link—Spain and Portugal sit around 3% interconnection with France against the EU’s 15% target—limiting the ability to move surplus power to where it’s needed.

This fall, energy ministers in Europe and Asia will all face scrutiny—not just for how they respond to the immediate crisis, but for how unprepared their systems were for what was widely predicted. In Europe, the first major checkpoint will come at the informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Copenhagen on 4–5 September. The agenda is certain to go well beyond the usual green-transition rhetoric, such as the future shape of Europe’s energy architecture, how to scale clean technologies fast enough to meet 2030 targets, and how to expand the cross-border infrastructure. In Southeast Asia, the nearest regional parallel is the October 2025 Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, where member states are scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to advance the ASEAN Power Grid (APG)—a long-standing initiative of the ASEAN energy strategy to boost cross-border electricity trade and resilience. While the APG and integration agendas are not officially linked to heatwave response, their role in fortifying regional systems will take on new urgency amid compounding climate and demand pressures.

The danger is not that one summer breaks the grid. The danger is that every summer from now on will push it closer to a more sustained failure—and that voters, workers, and businesses will no longer tolerate fragile infrastructure as a given. The next few weeks will test more than transformers. They will test whether governments can adjust in real time to a climate-linked disruption that is neither distant nor hypothetical. For now, the forecast is still heat.