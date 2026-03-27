The IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings convene in Washington next month (April 13-18) at a moment when economic management and geopolitical risk have collapsed into the same problem set. These gatherings are designed to assess global growth, coordinate financial stability, and direct capital toward countries under strain. This year, those functions are being tested simultaneously. Energy disruption tied to the war in the Middle East is feeding inflation and slowing growth. Reconstruction questions—particularly in Gaza—are exposing gaps in global governance. And beneath both sits a broader shift: countries are responding to shared shocks in increasingly divergent ways.

Iran will dominate the conversation. It should. But it is not the only force shaping outcomes. What matters for the meetings is not just the shock itself, but how institutions and governments interpret its duration, its distribution, and its implications for coordination.

1. Iran and the Repricing of Energy Risk

The disruption tied to Iran is not simply a geopolitical event; it is a repricing of risk across the global energy system. The Strait of Hormuz remains a central artery for oil and liquefied natural gas. When flows through that corridor become uncertain—whether through direct disruption, insurance withdrawal, or perceived risk—markets respond immediately. Prices move first. Physical shortages follow more slowly, but the expectation of disruption is enough to alter behavior.

As I noted earlier this month, this dynamic has been visible from the outset. Shipping volumes have fallen. Insurance premiums for transit have increased. Governments are drawing on strategic reserves to offset supply constraints. The International Energy Agency’s coordinated release—on a scale exceeding previous crises—reflects a judgment that this is not a short-lived disruption that markets can absorb without intervention.

The economic transmission mechanism is familiar but no less consequential. Higher energy prices feed directly into transportation, manufacturing, and food production. Fertilizer costs rise. Shipping costs increase. Import-dependent economies absorb the shock first, particularly across Asia, where the majority of Hormuz-bound energy flows are consumed.

Central banks are forced into a narrower corridor. Inflation pressures increase at the same time growth expectations weaken. That combination complicates interest rate decisions. Cutting rates risks fueling inflation; holding or raising rates risks slowing already fragile economies. The policy flexibility that existed earlier in the year is reduced.

The distribution of the shock introduces a second layer of complexity. Countries are not entering the crisis from the same position. Japan and South Korea maintain substantial strategic reserves and can participate in coordinated releases. India has expanded storage and diversified suppliers over the past decade. China, operating outside formal coordination mechanisms, has built large reserves and increased imports ahead of the crisis, giving it additional flexibility.

Europe, having reduced dependence on Russian energy, now faces renewed exposure to global price volatility. The United States benefits from domestic production but remains tied to global pricing dynamics. No major economy is insulated; the differences lie in how long each can absorb the shock and at what cost.

The meetings will not determine whether the disruption continues. They will indicate how policymakers are preparing for the possibility that it does.

Signals to Watch

World Economic Outlook framing – Does the Fund characterize the energy shock as temporary or sustained, and how does it revise global growth and inflation projections?

Language in the communiqué – Do finance ministers converge on a common assessment of energy-driven inflation risks, or do regional differences dominate?

Coordination with the IEA referenced in meetings – Are energy stabilization measures discussed as a collective effort or left to national policy?

Central bank alignment on messaging – Do governors signal similar approaches to inflation risk, or diverge in rate expectations?

2. Reconstruction and the Erosion of a Shared Framework

Alongside immediate economic management, the meetings are confronting a more structural issue: the absence of a clear framework for reconstruction in conflict-affected environments. The agenda’s inclusion of the question—who governs reconstruction in 2026—is less a prompt for discussion than an acknowledgment of uncertainty.

Gaza provides the immediate case. The scale of destruction will require substantial financial resources. Institutions such as the World Bank are equipped to mobilize and manage funding. What they cannot resolve independently are questions of governance, legitimacy, and political control. Reconstruction is inseparable from authority: who administers funds, who sets priorities, and who exercises control over territory during and after rebuilding.

Historically, the United Nations served as a central coordinating mechanism, providing both legitimacy and structure. That model is under strain. Divisions among major powers have limited the UN’s ability to operate as a unified actor in politically contested environments. Humanitarian functions continue, but the capacity to define and lead reconstruction frameworks has weakened.

The space is being filled, but not by a single institution. The World Bank is assuming a more visible role, operating closer to political processes than in previous cases. U.S.-aligned initiatives, including the Board of Peace, are shaping discussions around Gaza’s future, reflecting a shift toward frameworks that blend financial, political, and strategic objectives.

Other organizations are present but constrained. NATO’s role remains tied to security provision and deterrence, not reconstruction governance. ASEAN’s principles of non-interference limit its engagement beyond its immediate region. Regional development banks can support financing but do not resolve questions of authority.

The result is a layered and potentially fragmented system. Multiple actors, overlapping mandates, and competing priorities increase the risk that reconstruction becomes politicized or delayed. Ukraine illustrates a parallel dynamic: funding commitments exist, but governance arrangements remain contested among national authorities, donors, and international institutions.

What distinguishes the current environment is not the scale of reconstruction needs, but the absence of a widely accepted mechanism to manage them. Financial capacity is not the primary constraint. Coordination and legitimacy are.

The meetings will provide insight into whether institutions are adapting to that reality or attempting to operate within a framework that no longer holds.

Signals to Watch

World Bank positioning in official sessions – Is the Bank presented as a lead coordinator for Gaza reconstruction, or as one actor among several?

References to UN involvement – Do meeting outcomes reaffirm a central role for the UN, or reflect a shift toward alternative governance structures?

Mentions of the Board of Peace or similar initiatives – Are politically aligned frameworks incorporated into formal discussions or kept separate?

Donor alignment on reconstruction principles – Do major economies articulate shared standards for governance and oversight, or remain noncommittal?

3. Fragmentation as the Constraint on Coordination

The cumulative effect of the energy shock and the uncertainty surrounding reconstruction is not simply divergence in national responses. It is a narrowing of what coordination can realistically achieve. The institutions convening in Washington were built to align policy under shared conditions. That assumption is weakening.

The issue is not that countries are responding differently. It is that those differences are becoming structurally embedded. Energy-importing economies are managing immediate exposure through reserves, subsidies, and supplier diversification. Others are accelerating longer-term shifts toward insulation—expanding storage, securing bilateral supply arrangements, or investing in domestic alternatives. These strategies are rational. They are also inward-looking.

For the IMF and World Bank, this creates a practical constraint. Their tools—policy guidance, financial support, and coordination—depend on a baseline level of convergence among major economies. When that convergence is absent, their role shifts. Instead of shaping a common response, they are managing the consequences of fragmented ones.

The meetings will reflect this constraint. Formal statements may emphasize cooperation, but the underlying signals will be harder to align. Differences in exposure to energy shocks, in tolerance for inflation, and in political priorities will shape how countries interpret the same set of risks. The result is likely to be agreement at the level of principle, and divergence in practice.

The question is not whether fragmentation exists. It is whether institutions can operate effectively within it.

Signals to Watch