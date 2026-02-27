1. Mexico’s Next Security Test

The death of drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes—better known as El Mencho—is being described in Mexico as a decisive blow against one of the most violent criminal organizations in the hemisphere. In operational terms, it is.

Few cartel leaders combined the same level of authority, mythmaking, and operational control over a network that stretches from rural Jalisco to cities across the United States and Europe. But if the past two decades of cartel conflicts offer any guide, the removal of a figure like El Mencho rarely ends a problem. It usually begins a new phase.

The immediate aftermath already hints at the scale of the challenge. Road blockades, arson attacks, and shootings appeared across much of western Mexico within hours of reports that Oseguera Cervantes had died from wounds sustained during his capture by Mexican forces. The violence was not random. It carried the signature of a cartel demonstrating that even without its leader physically present, it retains the capacity to mobilize armed personnel, disrupt infrastructure, and challenge the state in broad daylight.

That response reflects how the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) evolved under El Mencho’s leadership. Unlike older trafficking organizations that functioned primarily as smuggling networks, CJNG built something closer to a hybrid enterprise—part criminal syndicate, part paramilitary force. The organization invested heavily in weapons, armored vehicles, and communications, while expanding into activities that range from synthetic drug production to fuel theft and human smuggling. The diversification generated enormous revenue and, just as importantly, created multiple layers of local commanders and specialized operators.

Structures like that rarely disappear when the founder dies. They adapt. The central question now is whether CJNG holds together under new leadership or fractures into competing factions. Both outcomes carry risks. A unified CJNG would remain one of the most capable criminal organizations operating in the Western Hemisphere. A fractured CJNG could prove even more violent as rival commanders seek to assert authority over territory, revenue streams, and international partnerships.

A fractured CJNG would not only risk more violence; it would also degrade the intelligence picture. As decision-making splinters across regional commanders, communications, and loyalties tighten into smaller circles, making penetration harder and warning indicators less reliable.

History suggests fragmentation is a real possibility. Mexico’s so-called “kingpin strategy”—targeting cartel leadership—has repeatedly produced short-term tactical victories followed by longer periods of instability. The fall of the Beltrán Leyva organization and later divisions among the Zetas illustrate the pattern. Removing a dominant figure often breaks the internal balance that kept ambitious lieutenants in line. The result is splinter groups that operate with fewer constraints and greater incentive to prove their strength.

CJNG’s geographic reach raises the stakes. Over the past decade the organization established strongholds across much of Mexico and built ties to criminal networks abroad. Law enforcement assessments in both Mexico and the United States have described CJNG as present across large portions of the U.S. drug market while maintaining links with groups involved in precursor chemical supply chains overseas. That structure means leadership changes inside the cartel can ripple across multiple countries simultaneously.

A successful operation removed a powerful criminal leader, but the state must manage the turbulence that follows as 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer; four qualifying matches are scheduled in March in two of three host cities: Monterrey and Guadalajara, the capital of the Jalisco state. Large international gatherings are not new to Mexico, but authorities will likely seek to project control in the months ahead, both to reassure the public and to signal that the state—not the cartels—sets the conditions for security.

Signals to watch:

Travel guidance updates. Foreign ministries quietly tighten Mexico advisories—adding city-specific guidance for Mexico City, Monterrey, or Guadalajara, or issuing fan- and team-focused warnings—when internal risk assessments diverge from public reassurances.

Security measures beyond normal event planning. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum surges National Guard units into host cities on short notice, declares special security zones, or pulls forces from other states when the government shifts from tournament security to containing blowback from the CJNG operation.

Attribution disappearing from violence. Attackers drop CJNG/El Mencho identifiers—no initials on banners, no signature imagery in videos, no explicit claims—when brand discipline erodes and factions either break away, hide internal conflict, or try to avoid becoming the next priority target.

2. Diego Garcia and the Quiet Competition for Global Access

Diego Garcia is the largest of the 60 islands that comprise the Chagos Archipelago, located near the center of the Indian Ocean, far from population centers and regional politics. The islands have been under British control since 1814, when they were ceded by France. Since the 1970s it has hosted a joint U.S.–U.K. military installation that quietly underpinned operations across the Middle East, East Africa, and South Asia. During the Gulf War, the campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, and numerous contingency deployments, long-range bombers, surveillance aircraft, logistics ships, and pre-positioned equipment flowed through the island. In practical terms, Diego Garcia functions as the logistical hinge connecting U.S. forces in multiple theaters.

The political framework around the coral atoll is shifting. In May 2025, the United Kingdom agreed to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius while retaining the military installation under a long-term lease arrangement—reportedly $116 million a year—expected to run for decades. The deal attempts to resolve a dispute that has simmered for years in international courts and at the United Nations, where rulings increasingly questioned Britain’s continued administration of the territory after the era of decolonization.

In the past several weeks, US support for the sovereignty agreement has come into question. Initially the arrangement received quiet support from Washington, including from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, because it appeared to resolve a long-running legal dispute. But President Donald Trump has repeatedly shifted position—at times supporting the agreement, at other moments publicly attacking it and warning Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to “give away” the island. His criticism intensified as his administration weighed possible military action against Iran, explicitly arguing that Diego Garcia might be needed as a launch point for strikes against Iranian targets.

In practical terms, very little about the base itself is likely to change. The lease will move forward, access will remain, and Diego Garcia will return to its usual role—occasionally appearing in reporting when U.S. bombers deploy or when planners discuss contingencies stretching from East Africa to the Persian Gulf. But the episode has forced into view something that normally operates in the background: the global system of access that allows the United States to project power far from its shores.

Since the end of the Second World War, Washington has built that system more successfully than any other country. Some locations are permanent bases, others rotational deployments or logistics facilities, and many exist through long-term agreements with partners who see value in the arrangement. Diego Garcia represents a particularly clean example: British territory, American investment, and a facility positioned to support operations across multiple regions without the political volatility of mainland basing.

The Soviet Union attempted to compete with this model during the Cold War but never replicated it. Moscow secured access points—from Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam to facilities in Yemen and the Horn of Africa—but those arrangements proved fragile and Soviet reach remained limited. The United States, by contrast, had embedded its presence within alliances and long-term partnerships stretching from Japan to Bahrain.

China has absorbed that lesson—but not in the way Washington sometimes caricatures. Rather than trying to recreate the U.S. basing system overnight, Beijing has spent the past decade building the inputs that can be converted into access when needed: commercial port stakes, infrastructure finance, logistics agreements, and political relationships that can be widened under the banner of “commercial activity” long before they ever look like basing.

Critics of the “grand design” thesis make an important point: many Chinese port deals are not centrally choreographed, and outcomes are often shaped by bureaucratic infighting, commercial incentives, and host-country agency rather than a single Beijing blueprint. But that critique cuts against a straw man. The more realistic concern is not a neat master plan. It is a patchwork of arrangements that, over time, lowers the cost of operating farther out and raises the political comfort level of granting Chinese vessels routine access.

Djibouti is the clearest hinge between “commerce” and “presence.” China’s acknowledged overseas support base sits next to a Chinese-run port near the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint; Beijing frames it in terms of anti-piracy escorts and “protection of interests,” but the operational logic is straightforward—replenishment, maintenance, rotation, and persistence near one of the world’s most consequential maritime gateways. It is also the exception that proves the rule: Beijing has learned what a single, reliable support node can do for sustained operations

The same logic is visible, in less formal form, across Chinese port investments. Hambantota and Gwadar aren’t Diego Garcia and don’t need to be; they are nodes that normalize presence, create repeat relationships with host authorities and operators, and establish the expectation that Chinese ships will show up and be accommodated. Host states can—and do—draw lines, and U.S. pressure often raises the cost of allowing Chinese military access in sensitive areas, which is why Beijing’s near-term play is more often “de facto” logistics and routine port calls than formal basing.

The strategic gain for Beijing may not be “ownership” or a flag on a base, but a steady rise in port calls, resupply, and crew rest that becomes routine—because routine is what builds operational familiarity. Chinese naval deployments to the Indian Ocean have become a regular feature of the maritime landscape over the past decade through Gulf of Aden patrols, evacuation and humanitarian missions, and a rising tempo of port visits across South Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa.

The U.S. government’s own reporting increasingly highlights this pattern of incremental reach. The Pentagon notes that PLA Navy escort task forces continue routine deployments to the Gulf of Aden and pair them with “goodwill” port visits, using presence operations to cultivate relationships and demonstrate that China is a security actor in the region.

So what does this have to do with Diego Garcia? It clarifies what the recent Chagos machinations briefly exposed: the real competition is over the access advantage the base represents, not the base itself. Diego Garcia is likely safe because it is anchored in a long lease and embedded in U.S.–U.K. operational practice. But China’s method is to make the map around Diego Garcia more crowded—to expand the number of places where Chinese forces can sustain presence along the same sea lines the United States has treated as vital for decades.

If that trend continues, the operational question in a future crisis won’t be “can the U.S. use Diego Garcia?” It will be “how much friction does the U.S. face across the wider theater—and how many options does China have to complicate timing, signaling, and movement along the lines of communication that matter most?”