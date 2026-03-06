We end this week with the United States and Israel strikes on Iran continuing—unsurprisingly so—to swallow the headlines, but the more revealing story lies just outside the blast zone. What this confrontation has brought to the surface are several strategic pressures that were already building: the supply chain realities of precision-guided munitions, maritime insecurity that can disrupt trade far from the Gulf, a widening definition of the battlefield, and the spread of cheap weapons that allow states, proxies, and militant groups to punch above their weight.

1. America’s Arsenal Is Not Endless

Wars often look limitless on television. Missiles arc across the sky, interceptors streak upward to meet them, and naval ships fire cruise missiles from over the horizon. What is harder to see is the quieter constraint behind modern warfare: the supply of precision munitions is finite. The recent U.S. strikes tied to tensions with Iran highlight a problem defense planners have warned about for years—America’s arsenal of advanced weapons can be depleted faster than it can be replaced.

Modern U.S. operations depend heavily on precision-guided munitions, weapons that can strike targets accurately from long distances. These include cruise missiles such as the Tomahawk, interceptor missiles used by systems like Patriot and THAAD, and ship-based defensive weapons such as the SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors. These systems are highly effective, but they are also complex pieces of technology built through long supply chains that can take years to expand.

The United States has already drawn down significant inventories of precision weapons through support for Ukraine, including air-defense interceptors and artillery ammunition. U.S. stockpiles of key weapons would face strain if several crises occur simultaneously—such as war in the Middle East combined with continued support for Ukraine and the need to deter China in the Indo-Pacific.

Many critical missile systems are produced at rates too slow to sustain prolonged conflicts. Expanding production is not as simple as turning on a factory. It requires trained workers, specialized electronics, and secure supply chains for components that often come from a handful of suppliers.

This is why strategists increasingly talk about “arsenal depth”—the ability to sustain operations over time without exhausting stockpiles. The United States built much of its current inventory during decades when wars were assumed to be short and technologically decisive. But the conflicts of the past decade—from Ukraine to Gaza to the Red Sea—suggest something different: modern wars may involve prolonged exchanges of missiles, drones, and air-defense interceptors.

That raises uncomfortable questions for policymakers. Every missile fired in one conflict is a missile unavailable for another contingency. A prolonged campaign against Iran could therefore have ripple effects far beyond the Middle East, potentially affecting America’s ability to supply Ukraine or sustain deterrence in Asia.

For the Trump administration, there are a few early indicators whether this remains a manageable stockpile issue or becomes a broader readiness problem:

White House pressure turning into industrial action. Trump has already convened defense executives on munitions production. The signal to watch is whether that meeting leads to emergency funding, accelerated contracts, or multiyear production pushes rather than a one-time show of confidence.

A more obvious shift to cheaper weapons. Pentagon officials have already pointed to greater use of JDAMs and Hellfires. If that emphasis grows, it will suggest planners are conserving scarcer long-range munitions for other contingencies.

European burden-shifting becoming permanent. Washington has already reduced direct aid to Ukraine and pushed allies to finance or purchase U.S. weapons for Kyiv themselves. The signal to watch is whether the Iran conflict deepens that approach—turning Europe from a partner in Ukraine’s resupply into its primary supplier just as many European stockpiles remain thin.

2. Iran’s Drone Campaign Points to a Wider Security Problem

If the munitions story is about how quickly modern war burns through expensive weapons, the drone story is about how effectively a cheaper weapon can force that burn. Iran’s recent drone attacks matter not because they prove drones are spreading; that has been clear for years. They matter because they show how drones have matured into a routine tool that allows states and their partners to harass, exhaust, and impose economic or military costs without needing air superiority.

For years, armed drones were often treated as either a specialist capability of advanced militaries or an improvised weapon used at the margins by insurgents and terrorist groups. What recent conflicts have shown instead is that drones now occupy a more consequential middle ground: cheap enough to use in large numbers, accurate enough to matter, and flexible enough to support everything from reconnaissance and strike missions to infrastructure disruption and psychological pressure.

Ukraine made that change impossible to ignore. The war did not introduce drones to the battlefield; it demonstrated what happens when they are used at scale, day after day, as part of the normal conduct of war. They became a way to find targets, direct fire, damage armor, strike logistics, and keep pressure on an adversary even when more advanced systems were limited or unavailable.

The lesson was not simply that drones are useful. It was that they can generate meaningful battlefield and political effects at a fraction of the cost of traditional airpower.

Iranian surrogates applied that same logic well before this week. Houthi forces in Yemen in recent years used Iranian-designed one-way attack drones to strike Saudi energy infrastructure and threaten commercial shipping moving through the Red Sea. These attacks rarely produced decisive military effects on their own, but they demonstrated how relatively inexpensive unmanned systems can disrupt commerce, unsettle markets, and force states to devote military resources to protecting shipping lanes and infrastructure.

This was best reflected in the short-lived U.S. engagement against Houthi capabilities in the Spring 2025. Airstrikes, while temporarily disruptive, repeatedly proved insufficient, and the defense was expensive. U.S. naval forces frequently intercepted Houthi drones and missiles with ship-launched air-defense missiles costing roughly $2 million to $4 million per shot, while the attacking drones themselves often cost only a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars. Over months of defending shipping lanes, the United States and its partners expended hundreds of millions of dollars in defensive munitions responding to these attacks.

Iran is now following the playbook it helped write for its allies. Since the regional escalation began, Tehran has launched large waves of drones alongside missile strikes against Gulf states that host U.S. forces and key energy infrastructure. Gulf governments report intercepting large numbers of these drones, often successfully, but the volume of attacks has still forced defenders to expend costly interceptors, sustain round-the-clock defensive operations, and absorb continuing economic and political pressure simply to keep infrastructure, bases, and commercial activity functioning.

Militants have used drones before, but what recent wars have shown—and the current conflict will, as well—is how much more effective these systems become when they are folded into a broader campaign of attrition and disruption. The model now available to terrorists is not just “attach explosives to a commercial drone.” It is to use cheap unmanned systems for reconnaissance, intimidation, infrastructure disruption, and repeated low-cost attacks that force governments to spend heavily on defense and protection.

That pattern has spread across the Sahel, where jihadist groups are increasingly using drones to keep pressure on fixed positions, stretch defenses, and force governments to spend far more protecting bases and infrastructure than the attackers spend trying to hit them. The extremist group Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) has carried out more than two dozen confirmed drone incidents have occurred since September 2023, with the sharpest increase coming after March 2025, including explosive drone attacks tied to assaults on military positions in Niger, Mali, and Togo.

A weaker actor no longer has to win control of the skies to create national-level effects. It can instead use drones to raise the cost of commerce, force military dispersal, unsettle civilian life, and test how long a defender is willing to keep spending heavily to stop relatively inexpensive threats.

That is why the real horizon issue is not whether more groups will acquire drones. It is whether more actors learn to use them in the same way Iran, Ukraine, and others have shown: not as occasional tactical novelties, but as part of a sustained campaign of attrition, disruption, and coercion.

Once that logic takes hold, the spread of drones becomes more dangerous not because the technology is new, but because the method is now proven.

3. War at Sea Always Shows Up First in Insurance Markets

The most immediate economic signal of conflict is rarely a missile strike or a naval battle. It appears in the insurance market. When war spreads across maritime routes, insurers are the first actors forced to translate geopolitical risk into dollars—and those costs move quickly through global supply chains.

That process is already underway around the Strait of Hormuz. Marine insurers have begun canceling or repricing coverage for vessels operating in the Gulf following attacks on tankers and escalating U.S.–Iran tensions. War-risk coverage for ships transiting the region has surged sharply, with premiums rising by as much as 1000 percent and in some cases insurers withdrawing policies entirely until new terms can be negotiated. Freight costs for oil tankers have nearly tripled on some routes as shipowners pass those insurance costs directly to cargo buyers.

This dynamic is familiar. Maritime insurance has repeatedly served as the early warning system for disruptions to global trade.

When Yemen’s Houthi movement began attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea, insurers quickly reclassified the region as a high-risk zone. War-risk premiums jumped from roughly 0.3 percent of a ship’s value to as much as 0.7 percent, adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost of a single voyage.

Some shipping companies responded by diverting vessels around Africa rather than transiting the Red Sea and Suez Canal. The detour added thousands of miles to the journey between Asia and Europe, increasing both shipping times and fuel costs.

History shows how fragile maritime chokepoints can be even without deliberate attacks. In 2021 the container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the waterway for six days and disrupting an estimated $9 billion in daily trade. That single accident demonstrated how quickly a narrow shipping corridor can become a global economic problem.

Piracy has produced similar ripple effects for decades. Attacks in the Gulf of Aden during the late 2000s forced shipping companies to hire armed guards, change routes, and pay higher insurance premiums—costs that ultimately filtered through freight rates and consumer prices.

The Strait of Hormuz is even more sensitive. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through the narrow channel each day, making it the most important energy chokepoint on the planet. That concentration means insurers react quickly to any sign of instability. Even the possibility of naval attacks, ship seizures, or missile strikes can push premiums higher before a single tanker is damaged.

The U.S. government is already responding to those pressures. Washington has discussed providing naval escorts for commercial shipping and even offering political risk insurance through federal programs to reassure energy markets and keep tankers moving through the Gulf.

Those measures may stabilize traffic, but they also reveal the scale of the challenge. Protecting maritime commerce in contested waters requires sustained naval deployments, surveillance, and convoy operations—activities that carry significant financial and operational costs.

The horizon to watch is therefore not a single naval incident. It is whether maritime risk in the Gulf becomes persistent enough that higher insurance premiums, longer shipping routes, and heavier naval patrols become the new normal.

When that happens, the price of conflict does not remain in the Gulf. It appears in energy markets, freight costs, and ultimately the everyday goods that travel across those sea lanes.