1. Greenland May Offer a Political Window Paris and Berlin Rarely Get

President Donald Trump’s Greenland gambit has been talked down, for the moment, into something everyone can pretend is normal diplomacy. At Davos this week, Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte both pointed to a “framework” that would shift the dispute away from sovereignty and toward Arctic security cooperation—more posture, more coordination, fewer headlines. Details about the framework remain thin, however, and Denmark has been explicit that sovereignty is not on the table.

The controversy did not end because Trump abandoned the impulse; it eased because the blowback got loud, and because allies offered him a face-saving off-ramp framed as “security” rather than “ownership.” The mechanics matter because Trump’s demands and threats may have created a short-lived political condition in Europe: for once, being seen as Trump-adjacent looks less like rebellious strength and more like national humiliation—exactly the kind of reversal moderates in Paris and Berlin rarely get in such clean form.

The short-lived condition Greenland created is simple: in France and Germany, the far right now has to explain its closeness to Trump instead of benefiting from it. France’s National Rally (RN) and the Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) parties have spent the past year borrowing Trump’s posture—anti-elite, anti-institution, performative toughness—while keeping enough distance to deny responsibility for what he does in office. Greenland narrowed that escape route. When the pressure campaign turned into a public spectacle—territory, tariffs, threats—association with Trump carried potential political cost rather than benefit.

This hesitation of some in far right to hedge or go quiet is the opening for moderates in Paris and Berlin that they rarely get in such clean form. They can frame resistance to pressure as competence and national self-respect—without turning it into an ideological sermon about America. This doesn’t guarantee a surge in support. But it offers a way to challenge the far right on a point it claims to own: strength. The argument becomes straightforward: your “strongman” model produced avoidable risk and public humiliation; ours produced de-escalation without surrender.

France has the clearest use case because the far right’s path to power is no longer theoretical. A poll in late November put RN president put Jordan Bardella and National Rally in a leading position in tested 2027 scenarios—momentum, not destiny, but enough to shape how every actor now talks about “strength.” President Emmanuel Macron’s Davos remarks shouldn’t be brushed off as rhetorical mood music; his warning that the world is sliding toward “a world without rules” where international law is “trampled underfoot” reads, in this context, less like abstraction and more like a claim of backbone.

Greenland gives Macron—and any successor on the center—something French politics rarely provides: a concrete case where sovereignty is pressured not by Brussels, but by Washington, and where “strength” means resisting an ally’s coercion without turning it into anti-Americanism. The National Rally party recognizes this vulnerability. French newspaper Le Monde reports that the RN has been working to toughen its posture toward Trump so as to avoid an electoral “trap” as Trump’s moves become harder to defend to French voters. The opening, then, is tactical: force the far right to choose—either defend French autonomy when it is tested in real time, or defend Trump’s tactics and own the optics of national humiliation.

Germany’s version of the opening is narrower—and easier to squander—because the center’s instinct is to restore calm. Chancellor Friedrich Merz used Davos to argue that Europe should not rush to write off transatlantic ties. That reassurance may be responsible statecraft, but it blurs the domestic contrast at the very moment the AfD is trying to convert momentum into governing power in 2026 state contests. Greenland briefly forces the AfD into an unfamiliar posture: its leaders can’t easily celebrate Trump’s brand of “strength” when his pressure tactics look like a violation of international norms and a humiliation of an ally—hence the public criticism from figures such as Alice Weidel. Moderates only benefit if they keep the choice sharp: either you defend Germany’s interests when an ally applies coercion, or you make excuses for it—and call that sovereignty.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shows what happens when that choice is pressed rather than smoothed over. He used Davos to argue that middle powers should prepare for coercion in a fading rules-based system where U.S. reliability can no longer be assumed—not as a rupture with Washington, but as basic prudence. In domestic terms, Greenland did the work for him. Trump’s pressure tactics landed in Canada as a sovereignty issue, not an abstract alliance debate, and Carney’s refusal to minimize them read as steadiness under stress. The result will be political consolidation, not backlash.

Trump’s posturing has strengthened Carney domestically—polls showing his approval rising above 50% and giving him a strong lead over the opposition—in part because Carney’s message at Davos. Trump’s barbs in his speech and in past months have not undercut Carney but bolstered his image as someone unwilling to cede national dignity to coercive pressure—a domestic payoff from standing firm that Europe’s moderates could study and, in their own context, emulate before the window close.

Signals to watch: whether French and German leaders keep Greenland alive as a domestic reference point—or quietly file it away as one more awkward Trump episode best forgotten. And across Europe, watch whether Trump-adjacent parties continue to hedge—or regain their footing once normalization sets in. If the episode fades without being named, the window will have closed. If it’s pressed, even briefly, it will indicate how far the center is willing to go to contest the strongman narrative on its own terrain.

2. From Nordic Solidarity to Nordic Security

Unlike France and Germany, the Nordic countries—not just Denmark, but also Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, plus the autonomous areas of the Faroe Islands, Greenland, and Åland—had already adjusted to the risk Trump poses to small states well before Davos. What the Greenland saga changed was not awareness, but tempo. It confirmed for these countries existing assumptions and justified moving faster, more openly, and more collectively.

Trump’s Davos turn on Greenland—demanding “ownership,” then announcing a vague “framework” with NATO while shelving threatened tariffs—will have not surprised the Nordic countries. It likely reinforced a conclusion they had already drawn: U.S. pressure can now arrive through leverage and threat, not just diplomacy, and small states cannot assume insulation simply because they are allies.

The Nordics have been treating Greenland as a regional security issue rather than a Danish one. On January 6, the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden issued a joint statement—explicitly as Nordic countries and Arctic states—affirming respect for international law and Greenlanders’ right to determine their future. This was the public articulation of a position that had been forming for months: bilateral pressure campaigns will be met with regional coordination.

The more consequential shift has been happening behind the scenes. The Nordics are accelerating a move from cooperation as identity to cooperation as operating system. The Nordic Council, which sets the priorities for Nordic cooperation, in 2025 formalized that direction, placing preparedness, resilience, and cross-sector crisis management at the center of its agenda. The language reflects a settled view that coercion is no longer neatly military or civilian, foreign or domestic—and that alliance politics itself can now be a vector of pressure. Greenland did not create that logic.

Legal and institutional hardening has also been underway. Nordic governments have begun updating the Helsinki Treaty to expand cooperation on defense and security and to strengthen the formal participation of Greenland, the Faroes, and Åland in Nordic governance. In practical terms, that makes Greenland less an exposed appendage and more an embedded node in regional security decision-making.

The under-appreciated takeaway is this: Davos didn’t resolve the Greenland episode; it is certain to accelerate Nordic consolidation. De-escalation bought time, and the Nordics will use that time to build structure—legal, political, and operational—on the assumption that coercion is now a standing condition, even when it comes from an ally.

Signals to watch: One tell won’t be another Nordic statement—it’ll be whether Greenland stops being something Denmark absorbs on its own. Look to see if Greenland and the Faroes start showing up in the Nordics’ routine security life the way Finland and Sweden already do—planning meetings, exercises, and infrastructure decisions that treat them as part of the region’s core, not its edge.

3. Iran’s Unrest Enters the Punishment Phase

Iran’s unrest of past years has followed a pattern the Islamic Republic knows how to manage: an economic shock that turns political, followed by a state response designed to break not only the crowds, but the habit of crowds. The regime’s response to protests that began on December 28, which escalated quickly, were no different. The regime’s preferred end state is not merely quiet streets; it is an environment where organizing feels too risky, too expensive, and too uncertain to sustain. That is why the crackdown tends to widen over time—from police and militias in public squares to courts, employers, banks, and internet controls behind the scenes.

Two sets of numbers capture both the scale of the violence and the information fight that follows. This week Iran’s Martyrs Foundation, carried on state media, issued the first official death toll: 3,117 killed, including 2,427 described as “civilians and security forces.” Rights monitors cite higher totals; the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates at roughly 5,000+ killed and tens of thousands arrested. The gap is not just a statistical argument. Tehran is signaling that it can acknowledge mass death on its terms while blurring who counts as a victim, who counts as a combatant, and who counts as a “terrorist.”

What comes next inside Iran is likely to be less about dramatic street scenes and more about deterrence by ruin. When the state believes it has quieted public spaces, it typically shifts to making participation ruinous after the fact: arrests that are slow and selective, penalties that isolate families, pressure on employers and universities, and punishment of the people who help protests become durable—organizers, local connectors, cultural figures, and informal community leaders. Reporting from inside the blackout period describes security forces hunting for the wounded and checking phones, a reminder that the regime’s real target is not a single march but the networks that make another one possible.

The information environment is not a side story. It is the terrain. Iran’s connectivity restrictions have done what they are designed to do: slow coordination, reduce verification, and force outsiders to work with fragments. What’s different now is how routinized this has become. The blackout is not treated as an emergency measure; it is used like a valve—tighten, loosen, tighten—until uncertainty becomes part of daily life and civil society internalizes the cost of trying to stay connected.

Outside powers are responding, but mostly in ways that make Tehran angry without making it feel cornered. The United States has leaned on sanctions and high-volume warnings, with Trump repeatedly threatening “very strong action” if Iran carried out mass executions of protesters, while U.S. officials told the UN that “all options” were on the table. Trump then claimed Iran’s leaders had called off mass hangings—an outcome he presented as deterrence working—yet the underlying pattern looks familiar to anyone who remembers President Barack Obama’s Syria “red line” in 2012–2013: a dramatic warning meant to prevent escalation, followed by a political off-ramp that avoids a strike but leaves arguments about credibility and enforcement in its wake. Tehran will exploit that mix—pressure plus ambiguity—to reinforce its most useful narrative: unrest as a foreign plot, repression as national defense. The narrative doesn’t need to persuade everyone. It only needs to keep security forces cohesive and give fence-sitters a reason to stay home.

Europe is moving through familiar channels: statements, debates, and sanctions preparation. The G7 foreign ministers issued a statement warning Iran against further violent crackdowns and signaling readiness for additional restrictive measures. These steps do not change the immediate operational reality inside Iran: the regime controls the courts, the guns, and the switches that govern connectivity.

Russia and China are defending the principle they care about most—non-interference—because precedent travels. Their posture helps narrow what the UN system can do beyond visibility and condemnation, and it reinforces Tehran’s belief that time and cohesion favor the state.

Signals to watch: A visible move toward rapid trials and executions—or even sustained, public death-penalty threats—would signal the regime thinks Western caution is not a constraint but an opening, and that fear can be rebuilt through spectacle. A different signal would be quieter brutality: credible reports of executions or harsh sentences that the state avoids owning publicly, suggesting leaders see the deterrent value but don’t want to test the political blowback. Another indicator is economic strangulation—asset seizures, workplace pressure, and reprisals that make participation financially ruinous—because that is how the regime tries to break mobilization without keeping the streets full. Finally, watch for diversion. If Tehran believes it has contained the unrest but not broken the opposition’s will, the temptation to shift the story outward—through regional escalation, maritime pressure, or proxy action—rises.