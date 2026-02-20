1. Renewable Energy and the New Geopolitics of Supply

Last week, the Trump administration made a move designed to be structural, not incremental. The Environmental Protection Agency finalized the rescission of the 2009 “endangerment finding,” the scientific and legal predicate for regulating greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act. The action is paired with the rollback of vehicle greenhouse-gas standards, and it is already set up to trigger sustained litigation.

The immediate U.S. effect is not “more fossil fuel.” It is more uncertainty—for automakers, for utilities, for investors, and for partners who look to U.S. regulatory stability as a signal. When the legal foundation is challenged rather than a discrete rule adjusted, the market reads the message as: this will be contested, reversible, and politicized.

China is positioned to exploit that uncertainty, even as it carries its own baggage—coal dependence, human-rights allegations in parts of the supply chain, and real local resistance to land-use changes. The strategic advantage is simpler: China can keep building through controversy, and then sell the gear to countries that don’t have the luxury of treating climate policy as a partisan marker.

On the physical side, the scale is no longer speculative. NASA has documented the “Solar Great Wall” buildout in Inner Mongolia and the industrial logic behind it—large solar bases on the edge of expanding desert, sited for resource availability and grid planning. The ecological claims around restoration should be treated carefully and site-by-site, but the political signal is unmistakable: China is normalizing the idea that renewables are a national project, not a niche industry.

On the emissions side, the most useful question is not whether China is virtuous; it is whether China is approaching a structural turning point where clean power growth begins to cover incremental demand and push fossil generation out at the margin. Carbon Brief’s analysis that China’s CO₂ emissions have been “flat or falling” over an extended period—driven in part by clean-power growth—should be read as an indicator of momentum, not a guarantee of a straight-line decline.

This is where Beijing’s “fills the gap” story becomes less rhetorical. If U.S. federal climate authority is tied up or seesaws with administrations, global decarbonization still proceeds—but it proceeds with Chinese hardware, Chinese pricing, and Chinese financing. That dynamic is already visible in the way Chinese solar panels, batteries, and EV supply chains have become hard to replace quickly without slowing deployment or raising costs.

The West’s counterargument—de-risk, diversify, reshore—remains valid. But it collides with a near-term constraint: the fastest way to add clean capacity is often the cheapest, most readily available equipment, and that equipment is frequently Chinese. When Washington weakens its own regulatory signal, it makes it harder to persuade partners to absorb higher costs for diversification on strategic grounds. Beijing doesn’t have to “lead” diplomatically to win the practical contest; it just has to remain the default supplier.

There is also a narrative consequence that Washington should not dismiss as cosmetic. Beijing now has a cleaner line to tell the Global South: we build; they argue. Even governments wary of China will sometimes take the deal in front of them when the alternative is slower electrification, higher power costs, or no financing. China’s climate posture can remain self-interested and still deliver leverage.

None of this means the U.S. has forfeited the clean-tech future. It does mean the U.S. has increased the odds that the next phase of the transition—standards, components, grid gear, storage—tilts toward the actor that can supply at scale while others debate and sue.

There are many signals to watch that are worthy of listing, but these have to do with domestic developments, which is not this newsletter’s focus. One key signal to watch is China’s next export push: Watch where Chinese solar, battery, and EV supply chains deepen in the Global South—especially where financing and turnkey installation are bundled with diplomatic access, port visits, or commodity deals. The story will show up first in trade and infrastructure announcements, not climate communiqués.

2. Indonesia’s Tariff Concessions Reduce U.S. Risk but Leave Chinese Leverage Intact

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto came to Washington this week and did what Southeast Asian leaders have done for years: offer enough to steady the stronger power without surrendering room to maneuver.

The region’s diplomatic craft has long been built on calibrated ambiguity—welcoming U.S. presence, accepting Chinese investment, resisting formal alignment with either. Past U.S. administrations understood the choreography even as they pushed, openly and repeatedly, for deeper alliance commitments. China understood it too, though its pressure often arrived through trade, finance, and political signaling rather than treaty language.

The difference now is not the balancing act. It is the leverage structure—and the personalities driving it.

Prabowo’s appearance at Donald Trump’s inaugural “Board of Peace” meeting and the accompanying “reciprocal” trade agreement were not signs of strategic realignment. The United States will maintain a 19% tariff on most Indonesian goods, while Indonesia eliminates tariffs on 99% of U.S. goods and agrees to reduce non-tariff barriers and loosen restrictions tied to critical minerals and other commodities. In plain terms, Jakarta gives up more at the border than it gets back—but it buys predictability, in a currency Trump recognizes.

The asymmetry in the deal matters less than the transaction itself: Trump values visible concessions. They are easy to supply and easy for him to claim.

China, however, will be the more demanding partner going forward. Washington’s volatility can be managed with visible concessions. Beijing’s leverage is embedded in Indonesia’s economic structure. From January to November 2025, Indonesia exported roughly $58 billion to China—about twice what it sent to the United States. Much of that trade sits in iron and steel, mineral fuels, and nickel products tied to Chinese processing chains. That exposure cannot be offset with a summit appearance or a staged concession.

That is the constraint on Prabowo’s next moves. The Washington trip reduced tariff risk. It did not reduce China risk. If anything, it increases Beijing’s sensitivity to how Jakarta implements its next decisions—particularly in minerals policy and defense procurement. Indonesia’s exploration of Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets underscores the point: the hedge must remain visible in both directions.

The real question is not whether Southeast Asia will continue its longstanding, non-alignment posture and replicate Prabowo’s hedging. It will. Washington has clearly telegraphed that it is operating a tariff-for-concessions marketplace—and countries are lining up to buy down risk with bilateral deliverables. Indonesia’s 19% rate now sits alongside similar “reciprocal” frameworks Washington has already struck with Malaysia (19%) and Vietnam (20%), turning the region into negotiated tariff tiers rather than a collective ASEAN trade position.

More leaders will pursue small, bilateral “wins” they can stage and sell, because Trump rewards visible concessions more reliably than institutional alignment. You can already see the early form in the Philippines. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signaled the country would “consider” joining the Board of Peace. He also invited Trump to attend the ASEAN Summit during the Philippines’ 2026 chair year—an attempt to lock in presence through the calendar, not through pledges that could detonate domestically.

However, the shift toward tariff-tier bargaining introduces a sequencing problem that did not exist in the same way before. By satisfying Washington quickly with visible concessions, Southeast Asian governments front-load compliance with the more volatile partner while leaving their deeper economic exposure to China untouched. That means the next pressure point will not come from another White House announcement. It will come from how Beijing reacts to implementation—particularly in minerals policy, downstream processing rules, and defense procurement.

With China, the hedge does not hinge on attendance. It hinges on execution.

Signals to watch: