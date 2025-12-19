1. Foreign Aid in 2026: The Gap Fillers—and Their Strings

By the end of 2025, the foreign-aid story isn’t just that Washington spent less. It’s that the United States deliberately disrupted—and then largely dismantled—the main operating system (USAID) that used to turn appropriated dollars into functioning programs overseas.

So who filled the gap? First, the uncomfortable answer: in many places, nobody did—at least not at scale. The largest humanitarian networks are cutting back because donor money is shrinking across the board, not just in the United States. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies cut its 2026 appeal even as crises pile up, explicitly citing a deteriorating funding environment. The UN’s 2026 humanitarian appeal also fell sharply from what it said was needed, acknowledging donors are meeting only a fraction of requirements.

Second, some governments and multilateral lenders tried to step into parts of the vacuum—but they are triaging too, and they often move slower than the needs. The African Development Bank is seeking a major replenishment for concessional lending amid waning U.S. engagement, with some donors pledging more while the overall hole remains significant. In global health, the World Health Organization has warned that external health aid is projected to drop 30–40% versus 2023 levels, with many countries reporting severe disruption to vaccination, maternal care, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness.

Third, philanthropy stepped in—but philanthropy fills channels, not systems. Bill Gates’ $912 million pledge to the Global Fund was both a real infusion and a political signal: private money is trying to keep the lights on and shame governments into reversing course. But even here the math and mechanics matter. A large pledge can protect specific disease programs; it cannot replace the day-to-day contracting, monitoring, local partnerships, and logistics that USAID historically coordinated across dozens of sectors and fragile environments.

Fourth, competitors and “influence donors” filled the gap selectively, where the return is political or commercial. China doesn’t need to replace refugee schooling or local health staffing to gain ground; it gains when governments looking for predictable external partners reorient toward whoever can fund infrastructure, finance budgets, or build digital systems without U.S. political volatility. Analysts, including myself, described the USAID move as a self-inflicted wound that created an opening for Beijing to expand soft power. The substitution here is less “China becomes USAID” and more “China becomes the default alternative when U.S. support looks reversible.”

Fifth, and most corrosive over time, ideological networks moved to fill the vacuum with conditions the United States did not choose. The Guardian this week reported that ultra-conservative, anti-rights groups saw the abrupt halt of U.S. funding as a “Trojan horse moment,” using service delivery and funding leverage to push agendas on reproductive health, sexuality education, and LGBTQ rights. Another Guardian report described widespread closures of family planning clinics tied to U.S. funding cuts, which creates a practical opening: when clinics shut, the replacement isn’t simply “no care”—it is often a different provider with different rules about what information and services are allowed.

Finally, in the places where aid held communities together by a thread, the “gap filler” is often predatory. The Associated Press’ reporting this week from Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh documents what followed the collapse of schools and child-protection programs: trafficking pressure, child marriage, child labor, and sexual exploitation rising as families lose protective institutions and kids lose safe spaces. This is the brutal, non-bureaucratic version of replacement: when legitimate support withdraws, illicit actors expand—because desperation is their growth market.

In 2026, the practical effect will be slower reactions and more uneven results. More crises will be handled late, after they’ve already grown: a disease outbreak that spreads further, a food shortage that becomes displacement, a fragile country that tips into violence because basic services collapse. And the groups that move fastest—China in some places, Gulf donors in others, well-funded ideological NGOs in others—won’t just pay bills. They set conditions.

2. Myanmar’s “Election” and the War That Will Outlive It

Myanmar’s military regime is pressing ahead with a phased national vote starting December 28, 2025, running into January 2026, in what it presents as a return to orderly politics after the 2021 coup. In practice, the map tells the story: election authorities have already carved out large areas as too insecure to vote—an admission, in effect, that large parts of the country remain contested in a grinding civil conflict that the ballot cannot pause or contain. Reporting indicates the first phase is concentrated in regime-held urban centers and administrative hubs, with wide swathes of conflict territory excluded or left in limbo.

The payback looks minimal. Major pro-democracy forces have been barred, dissolved, or are refusing to participate, and even members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’s (ASEAN) more cautious voices are publicly warning that re-engagement will remain “difficult” absent inclusive reforms. That matters: if the regime’s theory is that a ballot box—however constrained—creates diplomatic cover, the region is signaling it is not buying what Naypyitaw is selling.

The election’s near-term effect is more likely to be operational than political: coercion, surveillance, and a surge in localized violence. The U.N. human rights office has warned that authorities are pressuring people to vote and that electronic voting machines and AI-enabled surveillance could be used to identify opponents. The press is also claiming forced training sessions on voting machines and displaced people being ordered to return to vote.

For 2026, the central question is not “who wins” but what kind of state emerges when a weakened military tries to govern while militias and resistance forces remain strong and adaptive. An “elected” façade does nothing to change the battlefield balance that drives real bargaining power.

Beijing has shown willingness to engage and to speak positively about elections as “transition” optics, but its behavior in the north points to something more pragmatic: ceasefire brokerage and direct stabilization efforts tied to border security, trade routes, and the criminal economy that bleeds into China. If the election produces only a more complicated junta—more actors, more infighting, more veto points—China will work around it, not celebrate it.

As I have noted in past assessments, Myanmar is not a self-contained tragedy; it has become an exporter of risk. First, a worsening war drives displacement and humanitarian collapse that sends people across borders and strains aid systems already short on money. Second, the country’s lawless zones have incubated industrial-scale cyber-scam and trafficking networks that target victims globally, not just in the region. Third, conflict governance also nourishes the transnational drug economy.

None of the signals to watch are subtle: whether the regime is forced into wider polling cancellations as fighting flares; whether it leans harder into coercion and surveillance to manufacture turnout; and whether resistance forces escalate targeted attacks on election infrastructure and collaborators as the voting rounds approach. The only real tell that would be new is external: whether ASEAN quietly start treating the process as “good enough,” and whether China’s behavior shifts from election talk to corridor-and-border stabilization—an admission, in practice, that the ballot changes little.

3. Tightening the Net, Testing the Federation in the Aftermath of the Bondi Beach Massacre

On Tuesday, in the aftermath of the mass shootings at Brown University and in Australia, I addressed how peer democracies treat firearms as a regulated exception—and that this, more than any cultural mystery, is why mass shootings stay rare overseas. As predicted, Australian lawmakers in the past few days took steps to address the shortcomings that allowed a licensed owner to hold multiple firearms.

For context, Australia does not have a single national gun-law code in the way the United States has a single federal Constitution overlaying state rules. Firearms licensing and most restrictions are set by states and territories. What “Australia is tightening gun laws” means, in practice, is a coordinated push across two layers at once: state and territory legislative action (with New South Wales, home to Sydney and Bondi, moving fastest) and a federal effort to use funding, national standards, and administrative modernization to pull the federation toward common rules that actually function across borders

At the state level, NSW is the immediate driver. Premier Chris Minns has advanced a package built around the core vulnerabilities the case revealed: caps on the number of firearms per license holder, tighter rules on components and magazines, tougher renewal settings, and—most consequentially—authority to deny or revoke licenses where law enforcement and intelligence assessments indicate security risk, rather than relying solely on convictions. Reporting also indicates NSW is weighing changes to the appeals process for denied access to better ensure refusals “stick.”

Nationally, Prime Minister Albanese announced a national gun buyback—framed as the largest since the post–Port Arthur era—with states and territories implementing collection and the Commonwealth underwriting the effort. The buyback is the one lever Canberra can pull that changes the volume of firearms in circulation without first winning every state-by-state fight on licensing doctrine. But it only becomes structural if it is matched with licensing and registry reforms that prevent stockpiles from rebuilding.

Other actions under consideration sound simple but will be hard to implement cleanly across jurisdictions, such as tightening who qualifies to hold a license, capping firearms per person, and accelerating a national firearms registry. Here the friction is less ideology than administrative reality: different registries, different thresholds, different enforcement cultures.

Four pressures will decide whether the post-Bondi push becomes structural. First, whether caps and “genuine reason” reforms narrow the license pool—and not just the hardware—because eligibility is where risk screening either succeeds or fails. Second, whether intelligence-informed licensing is implemented with clear safeguards—credible thresholds, disciplined information-sharing, and review mechanisms—so the policy can withstand litigation. Third, whether the buyback is scoped in a way that actually reduces stockpiles rather than mainly collecting already-illegal weapons. Fourth, whether a national registry and upgraded state systems make cross-jurisdictional enforcement real.

Signals to watch in early 2026 are institutional, not rhetorical: whether multiple states and territories mirror NSW’s core provisions rather than merely applauding them; whether the buyback is paired with tighter renewal, inspection, and seizure capacity instead of treated as a one-off purge; whether registry and renewal systems are upgraded to support routine checks and cross-border flagging; and whether “national coordination” produces shared operational standards rather than a patchwork that tightens compliance in one jurisdiction while leaving seams elsewhere.e.