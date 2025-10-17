1.An Americas-First National Security Strategy Poised for Release

The White House is preparing to publish its National Security Strategy within weeks. Early reporting indicates a document that elevates the Western Hemisphere—migration, cartels, and Latin American statecraft—under a broad “protect the homeland” frame, with China addressed but no longer the organizing principle. If that holds, it signals a deliberate pivot from global primacy toward regional consolidation—one that will rewire priorities, budgets, and alliances.

The National Defense Strategy appears set to echo the same hierarchy: defend the homeland and the Western Hemisphere first, deter China second, accept more risk elsewhere. The posture review that follows will translate prose into lift, ISR, and basing decisions. Allies have already begun to parse this as narrowing U.S. bandwidth—watching less what the text promises than where deployments and dollars land

This is not just a paper exercise. An April 2025 memorandum from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed that Army North, Army South, and U.S. Army Forces Command be consolidated into a Western Hemisphere Command at Fort Bragg/Fort Liberty. San Antonio officials have confirmed plans to relocate Army North and Army South, with the transition expected within six to eight weeks.

Operations are also aligning to the narrative. The administration has used lethal military force against alleged narco-boats in the southern Caribbean and publicly confirmed CIA covert authorities in Venezuela—choices that create their own demand signals: ISR orbits, maritime patrol aviation, precision-strike capacity, legal/oversight frameworks, and persistent intel coverage of Venezuelan, Colombian, and transnational networks. Those requirements will tilt resourcing toward U.S. Northern Command/Southern Command equities, even before Congress marks up the next budget.

A hemisphere-first NSS edges closer to a modernized Monroe Doctrine—limit extra-regional encroachment in the Americas, accept more risk abroad. That implies sharper U.S. pushback against Chinese and Russian presence in logistics, space-tracking, and extraction plays across Latin America, alongside pressure on governments that enable cartel logistics. The test will be whether this is resourced governance and tradecraft—or episodic coercion that breeds backlash.

Expect the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s Annual Threat Assessment (ATA)—published in February/March with follow on public hearings before Congress— to codify the pivot. The 2025 ATA already led with “Nonstate Transnational Criminals and Terrorists,” opening on Western Hemisphere–based drug networks and their enablers—a reversal from 2024’s state-actor-first ordering. If the NSS now elevates the hemisphere, the 2026 ATA will almost certainly front-load cartels, illicit finance, and Chinese/Russian influence operations in Latin America, signaling Congress and agencies to steer analytic time, collection, and money toward the near abroad for the year ahead.

An NSS that narrows focus is more executable, but only if budgets, posture, and authorities align. If the document narrows and the program doesn’t, the result is friction—inside the Pentagon and across alliances. The second risk is escalation. Lethal maritime interdictions and acknowledged CIA covert action in Venezuela change regional politics; missteps could trigger a cycle that pulls more assets into the theater while complicating cooperation with partners whose domestic politics are sensitive to U.S. operations.

2. Bolivia Runs Off the Map of Its Old Politics

Bolivia heads to a runoff election on Sunday (October 19)—the first time since 1982 that the presidential contest will be decided in a second round. The August 17 vote failed to produce a majority winner, leaving centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz Pereira and former president Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga to vie for the presidency.

What has changed—or unravelled—is the electoral map itself. For the first time in decades, the left did not qualify for the runoff. More striking: nearly one in five voters deliberately invalidated their ballots—a coordinated protest move encouraged by ex-president Evo Morales (2006–2019) after he was barred from running.

The more telling signal is that the null-vote campaign outpolled every left-wing candidate. Morales lauded the 19 percent “nulo” share as a third‐place finish and proof he still wields mobilizing power even off the ballot. It’s a clever inversion of democratic ritual—show up, then refuse to choose—but it leaves no seats, no ministries, and no formal leverage in October’s runoff.

That is the immediate paradox facing Bolivia’s left. Morales’s maneuver bruised the eventual winner’s legitimacy but also hollowed out his own coalition. The Movement for Socialism (MAS), once the country’s dominant machine, is splintered after years of infighting between Morales and President Luis Arce; the most viable heir, Andrónico Rodríguez, languished in single digits. Protest displaced representation.

The runoff winner will inherit power, but they will lack a broad mandate. Neither finalist secured a majority; both must govern under a cloud created by an electorate that partly participated to say “none of the above.” Mathematically, it narrows political room for maneuver on day one.

The structural test will come fast. Bolivia’s economy is strained: depleted foreign reserves, fuel shortages, and elevated inflation (24%) have already forced talk of subsidy cuts and fiscal adjustment. Any government—even a skillful one—would struggle to sell austerity under these conditions. A government elected amid a protest wave will struggle more.

Morales’ calculation is clear enough. If the next administration stalls on stabilization, he can argue the system silenced the true majority and only he can channel the discontent the “nulo” vote revealed.

But, there is a counterfactual emerging in the numbers and the map: outside strongholds such as La Paz and Cochabamba, many who once backed MAS used their ballots to punish the entire political class, Morales included. Protest can be a gateway back to power—or a mirror showing a movement that cannot renew itself.

Such machinations in Latin American politics tends to be the norm and often have no evident impact outside of the region. Yet, Bolivia sits atop the world’s largest identified lithium resources, central to EV batteries and grid storage. The government has advanced nearly $2 billion in new contracts with Russian and Chinese partners to boost annual output, but its flagship Uyuni plant still runs below a quarter of capacity and fresh deals face both congressional scrutiny and public protest. The presidential runoff amplifies that uncertainty, with opposition figures denouncing the contracts as “sweetheart deals” and calling for higher royalties. Still, Bolivia’s state-led model—keeping majority control through the state-owned lithium companyYLB and repaying partners in lithium—offers foreign investors assurance that returns will flow so long as projects proceed. The real risk lies not in abandonment but in delay: political fights and social unrest could slow the march toward industrial-scale production, keeping Bolivia’s reserves from easing global supply pressures anytime soon.

There is also a nearer-term human dimension. Economic stress has pushed more Bolivians to seek work in neighboring countries; a messy adjustment could intensify those flows, strain local services in border regions, and complicate regional labor markets. None of that requires state collapse—only a government that cannot persuade its own voters to accept painful but necessary steps.

After the October runoff, several developments will indicate if Bolivia is edging toward stability or sliding into deeper fracture: