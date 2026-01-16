1. Iran’s Protest Movement and the Fragility of Post-Regime Narratives

Wide-ranging protests have once again engulfed Iran, emerging in late December 2025 from an acute economic crisis marked by runaway inflation, currency collapse, and pervasive dissatisfaction with the clerical establishment. Reports indicate demonstrators have taken to streets in Tehran and secondary cities, defying a severe government crackdown and nationwide internet shutdowns intended to stifle coordination and external reporting.

In this tumultuous environment, Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, has claimed a symbolic leadership posture. From exile, Pahlavi has called on Iranians to broaden strikes and urged security forces to defect, while publicly positioning himself as a transitional leader once the theocratic regime collapses. Supporters and protesters have chanted slogans invoking “Pahlavi’s return,” underscoring the prince’s unexpected resonance as a protest symbol.

That resonance, however, obscures deep strategic challenges. Pahlavi’s appeal is historically anchored, not based on contemporary political machinery inside Iran; most of today’s protesters are born decades after the 1979 revolution and have scant memory of monarchical rule. His nostalgic allure may complement broad dissatisfaction but does not, by itself, constitute a viable governance platform, especially in a country with deep sectarian fault lines and distrust of external influence.

Were the Islamic Republic to collapse under internal pressure or fragmentation, the vacuum could open in multiple directions: factional power struggles within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij, emergent clerical reformist coalitions, or decentralized civic movements with divergent agendas. Pahlavi’s vision for a phased transition—emphasizing stabilization and eventual elections but also dismantling Iran’s nuclear program and recognizing Israel—remains largely aspirational without a clear mechanism for gaining internal institutional buy-in.

External actors complicate the calculus. Washington’s rhetoric has fluctuated between implicit encouragement of protesters and cautious warnings about escalation, while Tehran frames dissent as foreign-sponsored sabotage. A precipitous regime collapse could unleash regional instability, spur refugee flows, and create contested loci of influence that neither Tehran’s hardliners nor exiled monarchists are well equipped to manage.

The horizon here is not a neat turnover of power but a protracted contest among ideologies, networks, and institutions, where the immediate trajectory will be shaped less by nostalgia for the past than by the capacity of domestic constituencies to organize beyond episodic demonstrations.

2. Japan’s New Opposition Bloc and the Snap Election Gamble

Japan’s political map is unsettled on the eve of an expected snap general election that could be called as early as early February 2026. In a rare move that signals heightened political stakes, two once-distinct opposition forces—the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) and former coalition partner Komeito—have agreed to merge into a single centrist bloc aimed squarely at challenging Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling coalition.

Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, assumed office in October 2025 after the fracturing of the long-standing Liberal Democratic Party (LPD)-Komeito partnership and quickly sought new alignments, bringing the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party (Ishin) into a governing coalition. That alliance holds only a narrow majority in the lower house, a weakness she seeks to eliminate by dissolving the Diet and taking her case directly to voters. Reports suggest she plans to dissolve parliament when it reconvenes on January 23, with a formal election shortly afterward.

The opposition’s merger responds directly to this pressure. For decades Japanese politics operated under a relatively stable LDP centrism, with Komeito providing crucial moderating support. Its break from the LDP in late 2025 over a funding scandal shattered that equilibrium and now underpins the new bloc’s strategy. The combined CDPJ-Komeito entity will be co-led by CDPJ chief Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito’s Tetsuo Saito, and aims to consolidate seats in key constituencies where the fractured opposition might otherwise split the vote.

That strategic gambit, however, is not without risk. The new party may struggle to reconcile Komeito’s traditionally centrist, socially oriented brand with the CDPJ’s more progressive base. And with Takaichi still polling strongly on national security and fiscal stimulus themes, the merged opposition faces a short campaign window to articulate a cohesive alternative narrative.

For Tokyo watchers, the coming weeks will test whether Japanese politics has truly entered a more volatile phase. A decisive LDP majority could embolden sharper policy shifts on defense and economic policy. A stronger opposition showing—or even a hung lower house—would mark a historic break from LDP dominance and deepen factional realignments that have quietly built since 2024’s loss of its lower house majority.

The election will not just determine seats; it will signal whether Japan’s post-war political center still holds or has been irreversibly reshaped by shifting voter preferences, nationalist pressures, and coalition stress.

3. Climate Signals: Interpreting the 2025 Temperature Dip

Climate data for 2025 have presented an anomalous set of numbers that require careful interpretation beyond surface simplicity. Multiple monitoring agencies now agree that 2025 will rank among the three warmest years on record, albeit slightly cooler than 2024—Earth’s hottest year since the start of modern instrumentation.

The nuance lies in the drivers of this slight dip. Analyses point to neutral El Niño Southern Oscillation conditions and transient La Niña-like cooling in parts of the Pacific rather than any meaningful reversal in the underlying long-term warming trend. These natural climate oscillations can temporarily affect global averages, which in 2025 recorded an annual mean just a few hundredths of a degree below the preceding two years.

Yet the broader trajectory remains unambiguously upward. The aggregated global surface temperature over the past three years has now exceeded the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels when using moving averages, a milestone climate scientists warned would carry serious ecological and socioeconomic consequences.

This apparent paradox—a slight year-to-year drop alongside an accelerating long-term trend—matters for policymakers and risk planners because short-term anomalies can be misleading. A focus on a single year’s figure without context risks reinforcing complacency in decision-making circles that are already under political pressure to downplay climate urgency.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, climate models and observational data suggest that the temporary cooling influence may fade, potentially giving way to renewed warming that pushes new highs. Some forecasts anticipate a return of El Niño conditions later in 2026, which historically amplifies global temperature extremes.

4. Alternative Energy Crossroads: Markets, Policy, and the Trump Era’s Strategic Contrasts

Climate indicators for 2025 show a pause—brief, not foundational—within a long-term warming trend. That backdrop matters because energy markets are simultaneously navigating two opposing forces: enduring economic momentum in renewables and disruptive policy headwinds under the current U.S. federal government.

Across the global economy, renewable energy deployment continues to expand robustly. Solar and wind remain the dominant vectors of new capacity, driven by declining costs and rising electrification in transportation and industry. Clean technologies have transited into system integration phases in several advanced markets, signaling deepening adoption beyond early niche status.

Even grid dynamics in the United States reflect this shift: in Texas, solar generation surpassed coal for the first time in 2025, with renewables contributing more than a third of electricity on the ERCOT grid. Such milestones underline how market forces—cost declines in photovoltaic modules and wind turbines, plus expanding storage—can reinforce strategic energy diversification regardless of federal policy posture.

That said, federal energy policy in Washington has moved sharply toward traditional hydrocarbons since the transition of power in 2025. Policy statements from the current administration explicitly diminish formal support for wind and solar, framing them as economically inefficient and coded “scams” in public rhetoric. At the same time, high-profile actions—including withdrawing certain international climate engagements and recalibrating critical minerals tariffs—have sent clear signals that fossil fuels are a centerpiece of national energy strategy.

The practical consequences of this stance are emerging in investment patterns and regulatory conflict. Large offshore wind projects—such as Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind—faced federal suspensions late in 2025, invoking national-security rationales. Those decisions triggered litigation and judicial pushback, including orders allowing construction to resume, underscoring the tension between market commitments and executive policy.

Domestically, the policy environment is more fractious than monolithic. Congress recently rejected proposed deep cuts to energy innovation R&D put forward by the executive branch, instead preserving a more moderate budget that continues investment in emerging technologies. Nuclear R&D even saw increases, though renewables and efficiency funding faced modest reductions—a bicameral acknowledgment that innovation remains strategically important.

These policy cross-currents matter because they shape where capital flows and how competitive U.S. industries will be over the next decade. Global investment in clean energy reached record heights in 2025, dwarfing fossil fuel investment and pointing to a long-term trajectory that increasingly favors low-carbon infrastructure.

The U.S. energy transition is likely to continue—though with a complex topology shaped as much by policy friction as by technological progress.