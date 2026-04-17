The immediate fight over the Strait of Hormuz has not created a new problem. It has drawn renewed attention to a vulnerability that has existed for centuries: the exposure of global trade corridors to disruption, coercion, and, in the modern era, cumulative strain. The Yemen-based Houthi rebels in 2023-2025 had already shown in the Red Sea that non-state actors can disrupt shipping and force costly rerouting. Piracy has been evolving in recent decades, accidents have demonstrated how a single vessel can choke off a major artery, and insurers have long been adjusting to a more volatile maritime environment.

What the Hormuz crisis does is strip away any illusion that these were isolated disruptions rather than recurring reminders of how dependent the global economy remains on a fragile maritime trading system. A single miscalculation, accident, or navigational failure in a narrow corridor can still produce effects that cascade well beyond one region.

1. Bab el-Mandeb May Be the Next Test of Maritime Coercion

After Iranian actions brought maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill, President Donald Trump sought to deflect the strategic error, characterizing a potential closure of the strait as something no one could have predicted. A similar deflection would be far harder to sustain if disruption expands in the Red Sea.

In 2025, the United States was already responding to sustained Houthi missile and drone attacks on commercial shipping transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, deploying naval forces to protect routes even as expectations of stabilization proved short-lived. The pattern—proxy disruption of maritime corridors to impose strategic cost—has been visible in practice, not just in theory.

The concern is not that the Red Sea could once again become dangerous. It is that recent events suggest the logic of Hormuz can travel. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Saudi Arabia is pressing Washington to abandon its blockade posture because of fears that Iran could respond by using the Houthis to disrupt the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, threatening a route Saudi Arabia increasingly needs for rerouted exports.

Bab el-Mandeb does not need a new escalation to remain strategically relevant. The U.S. Maritime Administration’s latest advisory, issued on March 26, still warns commercial operators about the threat environment in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Somali Basin. It reminds U.S.-flagged or U.S.-owned vessels to coordinate with naval authorities because the maritime security picture remains unstable. The advisory did not describe a settled theater. It described an operating environment that still requires exceptional caution.

There is also a more consequential risk: that Hormuz itself will not be treated as a transferable lesson. Despite the Red Sea experience, disruption in the Gulf is likely to be framed as a distinct and geographically contained problem, with responses focused on sustained military presence and deterrence in that theater alone. That framing misses the broader pattern. Private sector actors are already adjusting more quickly, pricing risk and rerouting with a wider view of exposure, and states such as Singapore have long planned around the vulnerability of multiple maritime corridors.

If that gap persists, the next iteration of this problem will not be in the Gulf. It will emerge in other critical waterways, including those tied to Taiwan, where the same dynamics could again be described as unforeseen.

Signals to Watch

As of drafting, the Strait of Hormuz has reopened under ceasefire conditions announced by U.S. and Iranian officials. Whether that access proves durable remains uncertain. The episode has already demonstrated how quickly transit can become conditional—and how quickly conditions can change. With that in mind, the following indicators remain relevant:

Shift in Houthi targeting language or scope — Changes in how Houthi figures describe targets—such as expanding beyond Israeli-linked shipping, naming new categories, or referencing broader maritime zones—would signal movement from signaling to operational intent.

Insurance pricing and routing shift ahead of renewed attacks — Rising war-risk premiums, preemptive rerouting, or delayed voyages tied to Red Sea exposure—absent a new triggering incident—would indicate commercial actors are acting on expectation, not confirmation.

U.S. or allied planning remains Gulf-centric — Continued emphasis on force posture, deterrence, or contingency planning focused narrowly on Hormuz—with limited parallel signaling on other corridors—would suggest the broader pattern is still being treated as geographically contained.

2. Once Transit Becomes Conditional, Every Corridor Looks Different

If Bab el-Mandeb is the most immediate corridor to watch, Singapore is the clearest voice articulating the principle at stake. Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on April 7 that transit through waterways such as Hormuz is a right, not a privilege, and rejected the notion that bordering states should be able to convert transit passage into a toll, a license, or a political favor.

That was more than a legalistic statement. It was a strategic warning from one of the world’s most trade-dependent states, and from a government that understands exactly what it would mean if that principle begins to erode.

Singapore’s concern is not abstract. The city-state sits beside one of the world’s most critical commercial arteries, the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. If the Hormuz episode normalizes the idea that states can pressure international transit or treat passage as negotiable, smaller trading states have every reason to worry about the precedent. Balakrishnan’s point was not simply about Iran. It was about the wider consequences of letting force or coercion redefine what is supposed to be guaranteed passage.

That concern lands at a moment when Southeast Asia’s own maritime picture is not entirely reassuring. The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP)—a multilateral information-sharing and capacity-building mechanism tracking maritime incidents—in its 2025 annual report found 132 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia, up 23 percent from 2024, with 108 of those incidents occurring in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. ReCAAP described that figure as the highest recorded in those straits during the entire 2007–2025 period.

The point is not that Singapore or Malacca is “the next Hormuz.” It is that one of the world’s busiest corridors is already under visible strain from a different form of insecurity: persistent, lower-level disorder that chips away at confidence in routine transit.

Singapore’s concern reflects a long-standing strategic reality in Southeast Asia, not a sudden reaction to Hormuz. States in the region have lived for years with the knowledge that corridor security depends not only on law, but on the balance between geography, coercive capability, and political restraint. That lesson has come from more than piracy and armed robbery. It has also been reinforced by China’s steady use of maritime pressure in the South China Sea, including its militarization of disputed features and its broader effort to shape the terms of access and control short of open conflict.

What Hormuz does is validate that this logic is no longer confined to Southeast Asia. A pattern long familiar there is becoming visible across the wider trading system.

Taiwan belongs in this story not because it resembles Hormuz in geography, but because it reflects the same coercive logic in a far more consequential setting. Beijing has spent years demonstrating how maritime pressure can be applied short of war, using gray-zone tactics, patrols, incursions, and administrative claims to shape behavior without crossing the threshold of outright conflict. Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies have argued that a future Taiwan contingency may be more likely to begin with quarantine, blockade, or other forms of controlled disruption than with immediate invasion.

That matters because the Taiwan Strait is one of the world’s busiest trade corridors. The issue is no longer whether a chokepoint can be closed outright. It is whether access to vital maritime space can be manipulated, delayed, or made conditional in ways that impose strategic cost while stopping short of open war.

Hormuz dramatized the danger. Bab el-Mandeb shows how quickly pressure in one corridor can raise concern about another. Singapore’s warning reflects something many Asian trading states have understood for years. Taiwan represents the most consequential future test of that logic in a great-power setting. These corridors are not vulnerable in identical ways. But they no longer need to be. It is enough that states, proxies, and market actors increasingly operate on the premise that access itself can be contested, pressured, and used as leverage.

Signals to Watch