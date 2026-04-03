The opening phase of the Iran war produced a familiar set of warnings about escalation beyond the immediate battlefield. Analysts focused on how Tehran might widen the conflict—through proxies and cyber operations—or cause regional spillover. The disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was central to those assessments, though few analysts treated it as anything other than likely.

Those disruptions have occurred, but the record is less aligned with expectation. Iran’s tools are active and imposing costs across multiple domains, but several of the anticipated effects have not materialized at the scale, speed, or coherence that early analysis suggested.

1. Proxy Activity Is Widening, but Tight Cross-Theater Coordination Remains Limited

Pre-war expectations assumed Iran’s proxy network would enable a coordinated, sustained, multi-front campaign designed to impose continuous pressure and deplete adversary capacity over time. The conflict has widened, but not in a way that reflects that level of alignment. Hezbollah has sustained high-intensity activity along the Israel–Lebanon front. Iran-aligned militias in Iraq have conducted intermittent attacks on U.S.-associated and Iraqi targets. The Yemeni-based Houthis entered in late March, with their contribution to date limited to four missile strikes on Israel; official US and UK maritime advisories indicate elevated risk rather than a confirmed return to sustained attacks on Red Sea shipping.

What has emerged is expansion without consistent synchronization. Activity is occurring across multiple fronts, but it has not aligned in timing, intensity, or purpose in a way that sustains pressure or produces cumulative, depleting effect.

Each actor is balancing participation in the conflict against local constraints, including domestic political pressure, risk of escalation with regional adversaries, and long-term survival considerations. Hezbollah faces pressure from the Lebanese state and the risk of broader war with Israel; the Houthis must weigh escalation against renewed conflict with Saudi Arabia and the UAE; and Iran-aligned militias in Iraq operate within a government that seeks to avoid full entanglement. These constraints limit the extent to which Iran’s partners can function as a fully synchronized force-multiplier, even where strategic alignment exists.

What this pattern suggests is a limit in how pressure is being translated into effect. Multiple active fronts create friction, but without sustained alignment, that friction does not accumulate into decisive strain. The network is expanding the problem set, not yet driving a campaign that consistently depletes adversary capacity.

Signals to Watch

Near-simultaneous escalation across fronts — Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and the Houthis increasing operations at the same time would be stronger evidence of campaign-level coordination.

Confirmed renewed attacks on commercial shipping — Official reporting of a marked increase in vessel strikes or sustained interdiction in the Red Sea/Bab el-Mandeb would mark a real shift from threat signaling to operational maritime coercion.

Shared targeting logic — Complementary attacks against Israeli territory, U.S. regional positions, and maritime chokepoints in close sequence would suggest stronger cross-theater alignment.

Clearer Iranian direction signals — Public messaging or intelligence-backed reporting indicating centralized tasking would strengthen the case that Tehran is coordinating the fronts more tightly than current open-source evidence shows.

2. Iranian Cyber Activity Points Less to Sustained Strategic Paralysis

Cyber was widely expected to be one of Iran’s fastest escalation tools in this war. That expectation was not baseless. U.S. and private-sector warnings in March pointed to a heightened threat environment, and both government and industry reporting have documented a rise in Iran-linked cyber activity since the conflict widened.

While Iranian cyber operations have been persistent, noisy, and in several cases damaging, the public evidence still points more clearly to intimidation, espionage, hack-and-leak activity, and attacks against softer or more weakly defended targets than to sustained disruption of hardened critical infrastructure at strategic scale.

Iran-linked actors have demonstrated the ability to conduct frequent intrusions, leak operations, and disruptive attacks against exposed or weakly defended targets. Reporting on thousands of attacks by Iran-aligned groups since the war began, alongside incidents such as the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email and data exposures linked to defense-sector employees, shows a pattern centered on access, exposure, and psychological effect rather than systemic disruption .

Where Iranian-linked actors have achieved disruption, it has tended to occur in environments with exploitable vulnerabilities rather than in hardened national systems. The March cyber incident affecting Stryker, which caused operational disruption, and reporting of destructive ransomware affecting a healthcare entity, demonstrate that Iranian-linked actors can impose real costs when access is available. But these incidents remain localized rather than systemic.

At the same time, sectors that would define strategic cyber success—financial systems, energy infrastructure, or transportation networks—have not shown confirmed, sustained disruption in the public record. A March 16 alert from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority noted heightened threat reporting tied to Iranian actors targeting financial institutions, but stated that it was not aware of significant Iran-linked attacks against the sector at that point in the conflict.

The pattern that emerges is consistent across sources. Iranian cyber operations are imposing friction—forcing defensive action, exposing data, and creating reputational and operational costs at the margins. They are not, at least so far, producing cascading disruption across sectors or degrading the core functioning of U.S. or allied systems.

There are several plausible explanations, none of which can be confirmed definitively from open source alone. Defensive measures across government and private-sector networks may be limiting deeper penetration. Iranian operators may be prioritizing lower-cost, lower-risk operations that produce visible effects without triggering escalation. Or more advanced capabilities may be held in reserve. Reporting from cybersecurity firms and U.S. agencies supports the presence of more advanced capabilities, including destructive malware and influence-linked operations, but does not show their use at scale against hardened targets in this conflict.

Signals to Watch

Confirmed successful attacks on critical infrastructure — Publicly confirmed disruption affecting energy, water, transportation, ports, healthcare, or communications at sustained scale would mark a move beyond the current pattern.

A shift from public leak operations to quieter persistence — Fewer splashy leaks and more reporting of long-dwell intrusions would suggest a move from intimidation toward operational preparation.

Cross-sector cascading effects — Incidents that propagate across multiple industries or supply chains would indicate movement from localized disruption to strategic impact.

Harder evidence of state-directed synchronization — Reporting that links Iranian cyber operations more directly to coordinated military or proxy actions would strengthen the case that cyber is being used as part of a more integrated wartime campaign.

3. Pressure Is Accumulating in Afghanistan More Than in a Westward Refugee Shock

One of the clearest divergences from early expectations is not the scale of displacement inside Iran, but the absence—so far—of a large-scale outward refugee flow. Early assessments anticipated that conflict would translate quickly into cross-border movement,, but that has not materialized.

What has occurred, sadly, as expected, is significant internal displacement. UNHCR estimated in mid-March that up to 3.2 million people have been displaced within Iran since the onset of the conflict, with movement concentrated from major urban centers toward northern and rural areas.

There are indications of outward movement, but these are far less pronounced and less systematically captured. Smaller-scale crossings into neighboring states—including Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan—have been reported, consistent with past patterns of movement out of Iran. But these flows remain limited and fragmented, constrained by border controls, cost, and uncertainty over conditions beyond Iran. So far, they have not approached levels associated with a large-scale refugee crisis.

What distinguishes this conflict, at least in its current phase, is where that pressure is being absorbed. Rather than moving westward, it is being contained within Iran and redirected into neighboring systems.

That dynamic is most visible in Afghanistan. UNHCR data shows that more than 120,000 Afghans have been returned from Iran in 2026, continuing a longer-term pattern that saw over one million returns in 2025. These flows are not new, but their continuation under wartime conditions changes their significance. They are feeding into an Afghan system already under severe economic and humanitarian strain, where absorption capacity remains limited.

Signals to Watch