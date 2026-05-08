The Safehouse Briefing

The Safehouse Briefing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Kaufman's avatar
Dan Kaufman
19h

Thanks, Brian, for clearly describing this “under-the-radar” nuclear flashpoint in our contracting world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian O’Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture