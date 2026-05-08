Tuesday’s in-depth piece asked why North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal — larger, more operational, and already embedded in doctrine — has received less sustained attention while Washington in the past year has been locked on the prospect of an Iranian nuclear weapon. It also argued that Pyongyang is no longer just a nuclear problem. Its steadily improving conventional capabilities are making it a more formidable regional military power.

This Friday’s question is narrower: while Washington argues over Iran and North Korea continues to mature, where do India and Pakistan stand? The answer is not that South Asia is suddenly entering a new nuclear age. It has lived with that reality for decades. The more important issue is whether the past year has changed how the two countries think about nuclear weapons, conventional war, and crisis control.

The May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict does not appear to have rewritten either country’s nuclear doctrine. It likely reinforced the assumptions both sides already held: Pakistan’s belief that India must see nuclear risk early in any conflict, and India’s belief that limited conventional punishment may still be possible under the nuclear ceiling.

1. More of the Same Is Pakistan’s Warning

Pakistan’s nuclear program stands roughly where it has stood for several years: India-focused, conventionally insecure, and built around the belief that nuclear weapons must deter not only an all-out war, but also the kind of limited Indian strike that New Delhi may believe it can conduct below the nuclear threshold.

That means the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict does not appear to have changed Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine. It more likely confirmed it. And in March, the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment warned that Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile development could eventually include missiles capable of striking the U.S. homeland, which makes it harder to describe as only a subcontinental problem.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates Pakistan has about 170 nuclear warheads, with the Federation of American Scientists’ 2025 assessment judging that the stockpile could grow toward roughly 200 by the late 2020s if current trends continue. But the emphasis is not simply on growth.

Pakistan is also making its arsenal more survivable, more flexible, and more relevant across different levels of conflict. Pakistan continues to modernize across a range of delivery systems, including road-mobile ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, the short-range Nasr system, the longer-range Shaheen family, the MIRV-capable Ababeel under development, and a possible future sea-based deterrent through the Babur-3 submarine-launched cruise missile.

That modernization is not random. It reflects Pakistan’s core strategic problem: India is larger, richer, and conventionally stronger. Islamabad’s answer has been what it calls full-spectrum deterrence — a posture meant to make India doubt that any conflict, even a limited one, can remain safely limited.

Pakistan’s Nasr missile remains the clearest expression of that logic. It is designed less to win a battlefield exchange than to warn India that a conventional campaign could encounter nuclear risk early.

For Pakistan, the lesson from the May 2025 crisis — one of the most serious military crises in decades between the two nuclear-armed rivals — is unlikely to be that nuclear weapons are becoming less relevant. The opposite is more plausible. If India believes it can strike Pakistan and manage escalation, Pakistan has every reason to believe deterrence only works if India sees the nuclear threshold as close enough to matter.

The strategic risk lies less in numbers than in posture. A force designed to be used early, at least conceptually, compresses decision timelines. It reduces the space for de-escalation and increases the chance that misinterpretation, battlefield confusion, or localized escalation could carry broader consequences.

Signals to Watch

Ababeel testing or MIRV-related development becomes more visible — Pakistan’s interest in multiple-warhead capability is partly about preserving deterrence against Indian missile defenses and improving the survivability of its arsenal. More visible progress would indicate that Pakistan is modernizing for a more complex deterrence environment, not simply adding warheads.

Pakistan accelerates the sea-based leg of its deterrent — Babur-3 and any future nuclear role for Pakistan’s submarine force matter because they would move Pakistan closer to a second-strike posture. That would not erase escalation risks on land, but it would show Islamabad is seeking survivability as well as early-use signaling.

2. India’s Doctrine Holds, but “Minimum” May Mean Something Different Now

India’s nuclear posture has not changed in the formal sense. New Delhi still speaks the language of “credible minimum deterrence” and no first use. But that does not mean nothing has changed.

India’s arsenal beneath is becoming more survivable, more flexible, and less obviously “minimum” in the older sense. India’s arsenal is estimated at roughly 180 nuclear warheads, giving it a slightly larger stockpile than Pakistan.

As with Pakistan and North Korea, India is pursuing the ability to deploy multiple warheads on ballistic missiles. India’s August 2025 Agni-5 MIRV test showed that New Delhi is moving toward a more flexible missile force; the 2024 test of an Agni-5 was equipped for the first time with a MIRV. Its sea-based deterrent is also maturing: India commissioned just last month its third ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridhaman, adding depth to a triad that had long been more declaratory than operational.

Credible minimum deterrence once suggested a relatively modest retaliatory capability. Today, the word “minimum” is harder to define. A force with longer-range missiles, MIRV development, and a more serious submarine leg is still defensive in India’s stated doctrine, but it is no longer minimal in the older sense.

The reason is China as much as Pakistan. Pakistan remains the most likely crisis adversary, but China is the pacing problem. A nuclear force designed only around Pakistan would not require the same emphasis on longer-range systems, MIRV technology, or a more survivable sea-based deterrent. Those capabilities make more sense for a country trying to ensure that Beijing cannot treat India’s deterrent as geographically limited or technically immature.

The May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict fits into that larger picture. It has not changed India’s nuclear doctrine, but rather reinforced India’s belief that conventional force can still be used under the nuclear ceiling. If New Delhi concludes that it can strike Pakistan, absorb retaliation, manage international pressure, and avoid nuclear escalation, then the boundary of conflict has moved even if the doctrine has not.

That is what makes India’s position different from Pakistan’s. Pakistan wants nuclear risk to appear early, so India hesitates before using conventional force. India wants enough nuclear survivability to keep strategic deterrence intact while preserving room for conventional punishment.

The danger is not that India is about to declare a radical new doctrine. The danger is that doctrine becomes less useful as a guide to behavior.

Signals to Watch