Today’s Safehouse Briefing departs from the usual Tuesday format. NATO leaders begin meeting in Ankara today, which means the normal exercise would be to preview the communiqué, the spending pledge, the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, and the familiar effort to project unity in a room designed to conceal disagreement.

That would miss the larger story.

Every NATO summit reflects change, but this one reflects discontinuity. The assumptions that shaped the alliance only a year ago have shifted with unusual speed: the United States is treating NATO less as a community of shared strategic purpose than as a ledger; Europe and Canada are spending more but also trying to reduce the consequences of American unreliability; Ukraine’s war has entered a more fluid phase; Iran has reintroduced the Middle East into alliance calculations; and Hungary’s post-Orbán government may remove one of the most persistent internal obstacles to collective action against Russia.

That is why the most important question in Ankara is not whether NATO will produce another statement of unity. It almost certainly will. The more important question is whether the alliance that leaves Ankara is still the alliance that arrived at last year’s summit.

The first rupture is American. President Donald Trump pressed allies last year into a much higher spending framework. This year, he appears to be moving the goalposts again. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is demanding “clear, concrete and credible plans” to reach the new 5 percent defense investment target, divided between 3.5 percent for core defense and 1.5 percent for broader security infrastructure. European allies and Canada increased defense spending by about 20 percent in 2025, but the issue in Ankara is no longer just whether allies spend more. It is whether they spend in ways Washington approves, including purchases from American defense firms.

That matters because the alliance is moving from burden-sharing to burden-enforcement. In earlier NATO debates, the United States pressed Europe to do more so that the alliance could remain strategically coherent. Trump’s version is narrower and more transactional. He wants visible numbers, visible concessions, and visible credit. European leaders understand this. Their immediate strategy is not to persuade him to embrace NATO’s old language of shared democratic purpose. It is to give him enough of a victory lap to prevent a walkout, troop withdrawal, or public humiliation of an ally.

This is alliance management under duress. It may work tactically. It does not restore the old bargain.

The second rupture is industrial. NATO is no longer talking only about defense spending; it is talking about production. The official NATO Defence Industry Forum in Ankara is focused on turning the 5 percent investment plan into increased production, cooperation, joint procurement, and what NATO calls “industrial deterrence.” The phrase is inelegant, but the concept is important.

As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran made clear, deterrence now depends not only on forces in being, but on whether allies can replace missiles, drones, radars, air defense interceptors, and precision munitions once a war begins. The United States entered the crisis as NATO’s indispensable arsenal. It emerged with another warning: even that arsenal can be drawn down faster than industry can restore it.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal framed the challenge directly: NATO is beginning to fix its cash-flow problem, but it still has to convert money into munitions. Non-U.S. NATO countries raised budgets sharply, but defense industries remain constrained by production bottlenecks, fragmented procurement, personnel shortages, and duplicated national programs. More money does not automatically create more military power. It can also create inflation, competition for scarce components, and long queues for systems that arrive after the crisis they were meant to deter.

That is why Canada’s submarine decision matters. On the eve of the summit, Ottawa selected Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems to supply up to 12 new submarines, the largest procurement in Canadian military history. Canada chose the German-Norwegian Type 212CD design over South Korea’s Hanwha bid, emphasizing Arctic operations, NATO interoperability, training, logistics, and long-term industrial cooperation with Europe.

This is not just a Canadian procurement story. It is a signal that a founding NATO member long tied to North American defense arrangements is now anchoring a critical future capability in Europe. Canada is not abandoning the United States. But it is behaving like a country that has learned to hedge against American volatility.

The Arctic makes that decision more consequential. NATO allies have promised Washington that they will do more to secure the region, but the Arctic remains a demanding theater where Russia retains major military assets and where climate change is opening routes faster than allied capacity is expanding. Canada’s submarines will not arrive quickly. The first deliveries are projected years from now. But the decision points to the alliance’s new geography.

The third rupture is political inside Europe. Viktor Orbán’s defeat in Hungary matters more than a routine change of government because Hungary had become an internal brake on Western policy toward Russia and Ukraine. Under Orbán, Budapest repeatedly obstructed European measures supporting Ukraine and complicated sanctions, assistance, and integration efforts. The new government led by Péter Magyar has signaled a different course, creating an opening for the European Union and NATO to act with less internal obstruction.

That does not mean Hungary instantly becomes a full-throated engine of Ukraine policy. Institutions, energy ties, public opinion, and Orbán’s political legacy will not vanish in a month. But the removal of a veto-wielding, Russia-friendly government is a structural development. For years, NATO and the EU had to plan around the likelihood that Hungary would slow, dilute, or block initiatives targeting Moscow. If that obstruction eases, the alliance’s internal map changes.

That change comes as the war in Ukraine is also shifting. The summit will almost certainly avoid triumphant language, and it should. Russia remains dangerous, adaptive, and capable of inflicting heavy costs. But the idea that Moscow holds an uncontested strategic initiative is harder to sustain than it was a year ago. Ukraine’s battlefield innovation, long-range strikes, attacks on Russian logistics, and resilience under pressure have forced NATO governments to think differently about time. Ukrainian adaptation often occurs in months; NATO procurement often operates in years. The mismatch is now impossible to ignore.

That is why the real Ukraine question in Ankara is not membership; NATO has already made clear that Ukraine’s long-term path into the alliance remains unchanged. The practical agenda lies elsewhere: whether Ukraine becomes more deeply integrated into NATO’s defense-industrial ecosystem. Joint production, maintenance hubs, drone development, interoperability, air defense integration, and munitions contracts may matter more over the next year than another carefully negotiated statement about Ukraine’s future.

The fourth rupture is Iran. The alliance may prefer to discuss Russia, spending, and Ukraine, but the Iran crisis will hang over near-term decisions. Several allies resisted or complicated aspects of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, including questions about basing and support. Trump has called for “loyalty” from NATO members and linked allied behavior to expectations of support. European officials also face pressure to contribute naval assets and help secure the Strait of Hormuz after the war formally ends.

This matters because NATO’s strategic bandwidth is already strained. If allies are being asked to rearm Europe, sustain Ukraine, harden the Arctic, prepare for hybrid threats, and contribute to Gulf maritime security, the 5 percent debate becomes more than a budget dispute. It becomes a test of whether NATO can absorb simultaneous theaters without the United States dictating priorities through crisis politics.

The fifth rupture is the American force posture question. The Trump administration has already examined reductions in U.S. commitments to Europe, including forces earmarked for crisis reinforcement. The Pentagon announced last month a review of U.S. forces on the continent, and earlier reporting indicated proposals to reduce European commitments by significant margins, including high-end assets such as strategic bombers, naval capabilities, and refueling aircraft.

This is the alliance’s hardest reality. Europe can increase spending quickly on paper. It cannot quickly replace American enablers. Long-range strike, air-to-air refueling, strategic lift, intelligence collection, missile defense integration, and nuclear deterrence remain areas where the United States is not simply another ally. It is the central provider. If that provision becomes conditional, Europe’s problem is not only political. It is operational.

That is why European leaders are trying to buy time. They need enough American commitment to keep deterrence credible while they build capacity that cannot be built on summit timetables. In that sense, Ankara is less a celebration of European rearmament than a negotiation over the pace at which the old alliance can become something else without breaking in the transition.

The sixth rupture is ideological. NATO was founded as a military alliance, but it also became a political community organized around democratic solidarity. That language has not disappeared, but it is no longer doing the same work. The summit’s practical vocabulary is now contracts, percentages, production lines, basing permissions, Arctic access, arms purchases, and force reviews.

That may be unavoidable. Alliances survive by adapting to power, not by reciting founding documents. But there is a difference between an alliance held together by shared strategic purpose and one managed through transactions among nervous governments. The first can absorb disagreements because members believe they are defending a common order. The second can still function, but it requires constant bargaining and produces less trust.

Trump did not create every pressure now bearing down on NATO. Russia did that first by invading Ukraine and then by sustaining a war that exposed Europe’s military limits. Iran has added another theater. China continues to pull American planning toward the Pacific. European domestic politics, including far-right gains and British instability, make long-term spending harder to sustain. Canada’s late military awakening reflects years of underinvestment, not only Trump’s pressure.

But Trump has made the new reality visible. His disregard for alliance sentiment, combined with his need for personal victories, has forced allied governments to confront what many had preferred to manage quietly: the United States may remain indispensable, but it is no longer predictably reassuring.

The Ankara summit will likely produce the necessary words. Leaders will affirm Article 5. They will cite spending increases. They will announce contracts. They will describe unity. Some of that will be real.

But the summit’s deeper meaning lies elsewhere. A year ago, NATO was still trying to preserve the old bargain by adjusting the numbers. Today, it is trying to build a new bargain while pretending the old one still governs the room.

That is the discontinuity.