The Trump administration’s messaging regarding its joint campaign with Israel against Iran has shifted repeatedly since the first airstrikes. Donald Trump has said no one could have expected Iran would threaten the Strait of Hormuz, only to say shortly thereafter that he had fully prepared for the likelihood. He said U.S. forces were ready to secure the Strait for maritime traffic and did not require allied support to keep it open. Shortly thereafter, he called on allies—and even China—to help secure the waterway only to return to his claim the U.S. can do it alone.

The responses from allies have been as uneven as Trump’s proclamations and calls for direct support. Germany and others rejected the request outright. The United Kingdom took a more cautious line before ultimately allowing U.S. aircraft to carry out airstrikes from its bases. Australia pushed back publicly. South Korea declined to deploy naval forces.

Last week, the message shifted again. Trump suggested the United States was close to achieving its objectives and could begin “winding down” operations, even as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled the need for as much as $200 billion to sustain the campaign—in his words: “It takes money to kill bad guys.”

Amid these shifting signals, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Washington last week. The visit had been scheduled before the Iran operation, but quickly became a test of how far Tokyo was willing—and able—to go as Washington pressed allies to step up in the Gulf.

In the Oval Office, Takaichi held a narrow line regarding the Gulf conflict. She reaffirmed the U.S. alliance, condemned actions that threatened freedom of navigation, and emphasized the importance of stable energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. She also signaled that Japan would continue to work with the United States and other partners to resolve the conflict.

But the formulation was deliberate in what it avoided. Takaichi spoke in terms of supporting broader international efforts to ensure safe passage, without attaching Japan to a specific operational role. There was no reference to escort missions, force deployments, or rules of engagement. Instead, the emphasis remained on diplomacy, coordination, and economic measures tied to energy security.

That distinction matters. The language allowed Tokyo to affirm its alliance with Washington while preserving flexibility at home, where legal constraints and public concerns limit the scope of any military response. But that balance is likely to become harder to sustain as pressure builds in the Gulf and scrutiny sharpens at home, creating the conditions for a tightening political vise around Takaichi.

The first of those pressures, clearly, is external. Trump understands that Japan can serve as the hinge case. In his thinking, pulling Japan into a coalition will raise pressure on others; if Japan refuses, he can make an example of it—a card the president regularly plays, especially with allies. That is a different kind of alliance pressure than Japan has faced before, especially from Trump. It is not quiet bargaining. It is public leverage, staged in full view, with military support, renewed trade pressure, and alliance credibility folded together.

Domestic pressure also must be factored in. The public is not merely skeptical of the Iran war; it is overwhelmingly against it. Polling shows support for U.S.-Israeli strikes in the single digits, while opposition runs in the 70 to 80 percent range. Just as important, there is broad public concern about the government’s handling of the crisis, with more than 85 percent of respondents worried about its impact, reinforcing unease with Tokyo’s reluctance to take a clear legal and policy position.

Another constraint is political expectation. Takaichi is not entering this quandary from a position of weakness in the ordinary sense. She came into this situation with relatively solid approval numbers and a strong electoral result. Recent polling before her visit to the White House had her cabinet approval hovering around 60 percent, and she had just led her ruling party to a commanding lower-house victory. That is precisely why the Iran issue is more dangerous than it looks. A weak prime minister can blame circumstance. A strong one is expected to define the line and hold it. Takaichi’s political brand is built partly on toughness and a more expansive view of Japanese security. That makes this episode more than a routine pacifist reflex. It exposes the gap between being hawkish in East Asia and being available for an American war in the Gulf.

The fourth constraint is structural. Takaichi has said Japan has no plan to dispatch naval escorts and is still examining what can be done within the legal framework. The operational ask Trump appears to want most—direct protection of shipping—runs into that framework. Under Japan’s interpretation of collective self-defense, even limited military action must meet a high threshold tied to the country’s own survival and the absence of alternative means.

That threshold has never been invoked in practice. In effect, this is not simply a matter of preference or public mood. It is a legal ceiling that Tokyo cannot easily adjust in real time. That leaves Takaichi exposed from both directions: a clear refusal risks friction with Washington, while continued ambiguity reinforces the perception already visible in polling that the government is avoiding a firm position.

The constraint collides directly with Japan’s material exposure to the Strait. Japan gets more than 90 percent of its oil from the Middle East, and roughly the same share of those shipments pass through Hormuz. The economic stakes are immediate. Disruptions in the Strait translate quickly into higher prices, supply uncertainty, and domestic political pressure. The energy shock is already feeding into inflation and consumer anxiety, and more than 85 percent of Japanese report concern about the conflict’s economic impact. That turns Iran from a distant foreign-policy issue into a cost-of-living problem.

Yet that exposure has not translated into support for military participation. The public does not appear to accept that joining U.S. operations is the appropriate way to address the energy risk. That creates a contradiction Takaichi cannot resolve cleanly.

What looks like ambiguity is, in practice, substitution. Tokyo is trying to demonstrate usefulness without crossing into direct participation. Takaichi has floated stockpiling U.S. crude in Japan and agreed with Washington to expand U.S. energy production. Tokyo has also leaned on other tools: releasing strategic reserves, evacuating nationals, and maintaining diplomatic channels with Tehran.

Last week’s meeting in the Oval Office made the asymmetry more visible. Trump’s reference to Pearl Harbor, delivered in front of Takaichi, landed as theater in Washington. In Japan, it carried a different resonance. Combined with his earlier use of tariffs and public pressure to extract concessions, it reinforced a perception of imbalance in the relationship: a leader being pressed in public, rather than engaged as a co-equal strategist. Some voters may credit Takaichi for composure. Others may see a warning that Washington is prepared to apply pressure in ways that carry domestic political cost. Either way, it raises the stakes of any concession she might make.

Takaichi is likely to navigate this crisis without a dramatic rupture. Her approval ratings remain relatively strong, and Japan’s institutional approach to foreign policy favors continuity over abrupt change. The more significant impact will be incremental. Each ambiguous statement, each visible moment of pressure, and each economic aftershock will shape how her leadership is perceived.

So, the risk is not collapse, but it is erosion. Each move carries a cost: accommodation risks alienating a public that overwhelmingly opposes the war; resistance risks straining a relationship that underpins Japan’s security; continued ambiguity risks her credibility.

That is the position Takaichi now occupies. It is not the familiar story of a pacifist Japan resisting American pressure. It is the story of a prime minister who has argued for a more capable Japan being forced to define, under public scrutiny, the limits of that capability.