There was an argument that made the rounds shortly after President Donald Trump’s declaration that the United States would determine how Venezuelan oil would be produced and sold. It sounded, at first pass, like the sort of ruthless elegance strategists like to admire. The United States is not short of oil; China is. Venezuela sits on vast reserves, and for years China has been a major buyer of Venezuelan crude. So the United States, the argument went, should stop thinking about what it can “extract” from Venezuela and start thinking about what it can deny to China—enough to “shut down” China’s economy, even its military.

It’s a satisfying story because it casts leverage as simple physics: control the spigot, control the machine. The problem is that the Venezuela “oil bludgeon” argument collapses the moment you look at the denominator. Even if China is a major buyer of Venezuelan barrels, Venezuela is not a major share of China’s total crude intake. That makes it a poor foundation for serious strategy—useful mainly as a cautionary tale about how easily leverage gets invented when people want it to exist. For scale: China imported about 11.1 million barrels per day in 2024, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), and imports accounted for roughly 74%of apparent consumption in that year.

The more interesting question is what China has already done—and is still doing—to make oil coercion harder, route disruption less catastrophic, and maritime pressure less one-sided.

China’s first line of defense: Time

If you can’t eliminate shocks, you can delay them long enough to manage politics and markets. Over the past year, that buffer has grown. The EIA estimates China’s crude oil inventories increased at roughly 900,000 barrels per day between January and August 2025, effectively soaking up global barrels and turning stock-building into a form of demand. You don’t need perfect transparency about China’s strategic reserves to see the strategic intent: buy when prices are favorable, build storage, and convert market slack into national insulation,

This matters because “cutting off” is rarely a single dramatic act. It is usually a campaign of frictions—insurance, port services, documentation, interdictions, financial rails—intended to force a target into hurried choices. Stockpiles reduce the value of that tempo. They give Beijing room to treat disruption as a planning problem rather than an immediate crisis.

Diversification

China’s import mix is already broad—but not evenly distributed. One energy assessment notes that China’s five largest crude suppliers in 2024—Russia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Iraq, and Oman—provided about two-thirds of China’s crude imports. That concentration creates its own exposure, but it also clarifies why marginal suppliers—Venezuela among them—are exactly that: marginal. Beijing can lose them without losing the system.

On the route side, diversification is the quiet obsession. When you are buying on China’s scale, you can swap barrels and pay for rerouting. What you cannot do is wish away geography. The vulnerability is embedded in the arteries. In 2024, oil transiting the Strait of Hormuz averaged about 20 million barrels per day, roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption—a reminder that “supplier diversity” means little if the delivery system can narrow down to one choke point.

China’s response has never been to pretend it can replace seaborne crude. One assessment estimates that roughly 90% of China’s crude imports are seaborne, with the remainder arriving overland, notably from Russia and Central Asian routes. The point of pipelines and overland connections is not full substitution. It is a baseline flow that still arrives when shipping hesitates, war-risk premiums jump, or insurers start acting like strategists.

Diversification also means reducing the share of national life that can be throttled by fuel denial. The IEA has argued that China’s oil demand for fuels has reached a plateau, driven heavily by electric vehicles—about half of car sales—and by displacement of oil in road freight through gas. Even where China’s oil demand continues to grow—particularly in petrochemicals—the political vulnerability of “fuel denial” weakens as transport electrifies and alternatives expand.

The power-sector transition reinforces this shift. Rapid deployment of wind and solar does not replace crude oil directly, but it changes the national energy balance and the planning horizon: electrification becomes the security play, not just the climate play.

Finally, diversification is not only what Beijing does; it is also what other exporters do when they decide their own exposure is too concentrated. Canada’s reset with China—reported as a reopening of ministerial-level economic talks and agreements spanning clean energy and fossil fuels—was explicitly framed as adapting to “new global realities,” and it included discussion of energy cooperation and investment. This does not instantly reroute Canada’s hydrocarbons across the Pacific; Canada remains structurally tied to the U.S. market. But it does matter to China’s diversification logic because it points to a world where exporters seek more than one political patron—and where Asian buyers work to widen optionality over time.

Protection

China can diversify suppliers and build inventories, but it still has to move energy across water. That reality is why Beijing treats protection as a pillar in its own right: safeguarding supply chains and the maritime infrastructure that supports them, especially in its near seas and the Pacific approaches that would dominate any Taiwan scenario.

China didn’t “discover” chokepoints last year. It has lived with them for decades, and it has spent roughly two decades engineering ways to reduce exposure: first through commercial and logistical workarounds, and increasingly through a PLA Navy built to contest pressure and keep vital flows moving in the maritime space closest to home.

China’s navy has an established pattern of overseas escort deployments, notably in the Gulf of Aden, and Beijing continues to frame these missions as routine responsibilities. In October 2025, China’s State Council Information Office announced another PLAN escort task force for Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. Those missions are not a magic shield for oil flows. But they are a training ground for sustained operations, logistics, and coordination—exactly the kinds of competencies a blue-water navy needs if it is going to claim it can help keep trade moving in crisis.

More important for a Pacific-centered contingency is the protection of “critical maritime infrastructure” closer to home: ports, undersea cables, pipelines, and the broader commercial scaffolding that makes military movement and economic continuity possible. The International Institute for Strategic Studies assesses that China’s prioritization of critical maritime infrastructure protection reflects Beijing thinking about maritime security as a continuous operational space rather than a peacetime commons.

U.S. Department of Defense also treats the PLA’s naval modernization and expanding operational concepts as central to how China expects to fight and sustain operations, including in maritime domains. If your premise is that route pressure will coerce China, you cannot ignore that Beijing is building forces meant to contest that pressure—particularly in the Western Pacific where it can mass capability and operate under land-based air and missile cover.

Diversification and protection work together. Supplier diversity reduces exposure to any one producer. Route diversity reduces exposure to any one chokepoint. Naval and coast guard capability reduces exposure to harassment and gray-zone pressure—especially in waters where China can plausibly maintain persistent presence. None of this makes China invulnerable. It changes the cost curve.

The Test Isn’t Leverage. It’s Endurance.

The practical implication is uncomfortable for anyone who wants a clean lever. If China’s exposure is now being managed through stockpiles, substitution, and contested protection of sea lanes, then “energy coercion” stops being a decisive instrument and becomes a test of endurance—whose system absorbs friction longer, whose alliances hold, whose enforcement posture remains politically sustainable when prices and risk premiums rise.

That pushes U.S. strategy toward two priorities that rarely sound dramatic but decide outcomes. The first is coalition credibility: the United States can still impose real costs through enforcement and financial pressure, but only if partners treat the effort as legitimate and predictable. If Washington normalizes ad hoc blockades, improvisational custody schemes, or tariff churn with allies, it trades away the one advantage Beijing can’t buy quickly: shared enforcement capacity and coordinated steadiness.

The second is home-front resilience, which is where Canada stops being a sidebar. North American integration is not a China pressure tool; it is what makes U.S. pressure sustainable without domestic panic. If U.S.–Canada energy and trade policy becomes a recurring political weapon, Washington is voluntarily weakening the shock absorber it will need most when maritime risk spikes and enforcement campaigns drag on. Meanwhile, Canada’s renewed economic dialogue with Beijing is a reminder that exporters diversify politically as well as commercially—and China benefits whenever that diversification is driven by distrust of Washington rather than by economics.

The signposts for the months ahead are not Venezuelan oil exports. They are whether China doubles down on redundancy—inventory builds, electrification targets framed as security, maritime infrastructure protection—and whether the United States chooses a posture that partners can live with. In this contest, the decisive variable isn’t who can “turn off” oil. It’s who can make disruption normal without breaking their own system.