The press will judge President Donald Trump’s summit this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping based by well-trodden measures of diplomatic success: handshakes, staged warmth, and purchase announcements. These will be useful for both sides to imply that trade tensions have eased. Not resolution, but a continued armistice. Trump, for his part, is certain to claim that his negotiating prowess has produced another breakthrough, regardless of the deliverables.

But the more important story is unfolding away from the summit, inside China’s technology sector—an effort underway for years. Beijing is not simply trying to win temporary relief from U.S. export controls or bargain its way back into American supply chains. It is building more of the technology system at home to make those controls less decisive.

For years, Washington’s technology strategy toward China rested on a simple but powerful assumption: dependence creates leverage. Semiconductors sat at the center of that assumption. The United States and its allies controlled enough of the advanced chips, design software, manufacturing equipment, and supply-chain chokepoints to slow China’s progress in artificial intelligence and other strategic technologies.

That leverage remains real. Nvidia, the American firm whose chips dominate the AI market, still sits well ahead of China’s leading alternatives. Huawei’s Ascend chips are Beijing’s most visible answer, but they remain less capable, less efficient, and harder to manufacture in large quantities. Those gaps matter most in training advanced AI systems, the expensive process in which software learns from enormous amounts of data before it can generate text, write code, recognize patterns, or support other tasks.

DeepSeek, the Chinese AI startup that startled global markets in 2025 with the release of a capable language and reasoning system at unexpectedly low cost, showed why that gap may not be as decisive as Washington once hoped. Its achievement was not independence from U.S. technology; instead, it was efficiency under constraint: the ability to produce useful AI systems despite limited access to the most advanced chips.

In late April, DeepSeek released its latest AI system, adapted to run on Huawei’s Ascend chips. That matters because it joins two parts of China’s technology push that are often discussed separately: software that can do more with less, and domestic hardware designed to reduce reliance on Nvidia. DeepSeek still reportedly relied on Nvidia chips to train its system, but it can use Huawei chips for inference — the stage when an AI system is actually deployed and used.

That distinction is central to the strategy. Training is where the most advanced chips still matter most. Inference is where AI becomes part of daily economic and state activity: search, logistics, software development, manufacturing, surveillance, and government services. If Chinese firms can run more of those systems on Chinese chips, Beijing does not eliminate its dependence on foreign technology. It reduces the number of places where that dependence can be used against it.

This pattern extends well beyond artificial intelligence. Beijing has used state financing, protected domestic markets, procurement rules, research programs, and political direction to build capacity in electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, telecommunications, drones, robotics, and advanced manufacturing. The results have often been uneven, but the method is consistent: identify a sector as strategically necessary, absorb waste and duplication, and keep pushing until domestic firms can compete or at least reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Beijing’s approach should be understood as a systems strategy. AI is not just another sector on Beijing’s self-sufficiency list, but a tool that can make the rest of that list stronger. If China can deploy AI on domestic hardware, even imperfectly, it can feed those systems into the rest of the industrial base, as well as military planning.

Apple’s move in 2020 from Intel to its own M-series chips showed the value of controlling more of the system around the processor: hardware, software, performance, battery life, and the user experience. China’s project is less elegant and far more geopolitical. Beijing is not trying to build the cleanest consumer ecosystem. It is trying to reduce the risk that a foreign government can choke off critical technology.

That effort will have limits. China still faces production bottlenecks, efficiency problems, and manufacturing constraints. But inferiority at the frontier does not make the effort strategically irrelevant. A less efficient system can still matter if it is available, protected, subsidized, widely used, and steadily improved.

The external test comes next. China’s technology firms have long understood that influence abroad often comes through infrastructure, financing, training, and familiarity. Huawei’s telecommunications experience showed the pattern. The company became embedded in many markets not simply because every customer judged its equipment superior, but because it offered an accessible package: equipment, financing, installation, maintenance, and long-term support.

AI could travel the same way. A port authority, police ministry, customs agency, university, or state-owned enterprise may not choose a system by asking whether it beats the best American model on a benchmark. It may choose the system that comes with cloud services, local-language support, financing, training, and fewer political conditions. That is where Chinese AI could matter internationally even if it remains behind the American frontier.

Export controls can slow China’s access to the most advanced tools, protect key U.S. advantages, and complicate Beijing’s military modernization. But their success should not be judged only by whether China remains behind. It should be judged by whether the United States uses the time those controls buy to keep the American-led technology system more innovative, more reliable, and more widely adopted.

That requires a strategy built around resilience, not just denial. The United States has to preserve the advantages that make export controls meaningful in the first place: allied coordination on chipmaking equipment and supply chains, sustained research funding, faster domestic manufacturing capacity, clearer rules for U.S. firms, and immigration policies that keep the world’s best technical talent working inside the American system. Otherwise, controls may slow China while Beijing builds the habits, institutions, and alternatives that make future pressure less effective.

This larger issue will likely be obscured by the summit because at least one leader will be measuring success in transactional terms: purchases, eased tensions, market relief, and enough movement on familiar trade disputes to claim progress. Trump is certain to describe that as proof of another breakthrough. Xi has reason to let him, especially if the meeting lowers pressure without forcing Beijing to alter its longer-term course.

But any summit deliverables will be a poor measure of the technology competition now taking shape. The harder test is whether U.S. leverage erodes as Chinese AI systems, chips, cloud platforms, and industrial applications become more capable inside a system Washington cannot easily reach.

China has not overtaken the United States in AI, and it has not escaped dependence on foreign technology. But it is changing the meaning of being behind.