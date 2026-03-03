The US and Israel airstrikes in recent days have dominated the news. In the rush to interpret those explosions, another development—less dramatic on camera but strategically significant—has been underway just prior to the action against Iran.

For nearly a week before the U.S. operation, Pakistan had opened a new front in the region, launching some of the most forceful attacks in years against Taliban authorities across the Afghan border. What began as claimed counterterrorism raids has since widened into strikes and artillery fire that Pakistan says hit Taliban military installations and associated militant targets across Afghanistan, including in and around major urban areas.

Pakistan’s actions break with a long and uncomfortable history. For decades Islamabad tolerated—at times quietly enabled—Taliban and al-Qaeda elements operating from Pakistani territory. That arrangement grew out of the Afghan war against the Soviet Union and hardened during the insurgency that followed the U.S. invasion in 2001. The Taliban’s leadership councils operated in Pakistan. Fighters crossed the border with relative ease. Pakistani officials publicly denied the extent of the relationship while privately viewing the Taliban as strategic depth against India and a means of shaping Afghanistan’s future.

That policy carried costs, but it also served Pakistan’s interests for years. A friendly—or at least dependent—Taliban leadership in Kabul gave Islamabad leverage. It limited Indian influence in Afghanistan. And it provided a buffer along a frontier that Pakistan has always struggled to control. The calculus assumed the Taliban would remain manageable partners once they returned to power in Kabul.

Events since 2021 have steadily chipped away at that assumption. Instead of becoming a pliant neighbor, the Taliban government has allowed militant groups targeting Pakistan to expand their activity. The most prominent is Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an organization distinct from the Afghan Taliban but tied to it through ideology, family networks, and battlefield history. TTP attacks inside Pakistan have risen sharply since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Pakistani officials increasingly argue that militants are planning and staging operations from Afghan soil with little interference from Kabul.

The language coming from Pakistani officials mirrors arguments once directed at them by Washington and Kabul during the U.S. war in Afghanistan. That symmetry has not gone unnoticed in the region. And it is being amplified by the rhetoric of escalation: Pakistan’s defense minister publicly described the situation as “open war,” even as the country’s military dominance over security policy limits the civilian leadership’s room to offer diplomatic reassurance.

Pakistan’s military leadership appears to believe it has little choice. Domestic pressure had mounted as militant groups have been carrying out in past months increasingly complex operations, targeting police compounds, military installations, and infrastructure.

Each incident was eroding the perception that the Pakistani state can guarantee security in its own territory. For decades the military has framed itself as the institution capable of preserving national stability in the face of internal threats. Allowing militants operating from Afghanistan to strike Pakistani cities without response risks damaging that narrative.

These ongoing cross-border strikes will offer some semblance of resolve to domestic audiences even if they carry diplomatic and military risks. Yet the Taliban’s reported use of drones—paired with Pakistan’s claims that anti-drone systems brought them down—adds a new signal of intent: Kabul is not only protesting; it is demonstrating a capacity, however limited, to impose costs across the border.

The Taliban government faces its own dilemma. It owes part of its return to control over the country to support networks that stretch across the region, including relationships with militant groups that Islamabad now wants dismantled. Cracking down on them could provoke internal divisions within the Taliban movement. Failing to act, however, invites Pakistani retaliation and potentially deeper confrontation.

Kabul has chosen denunciation and retaliation rather than accommodation. The civilian-casualty reporting tied to the earlier strikes—UN-linked accounts of dozens of civilians killed in Afghanistan—also gives the Taliban a mobilizing frame that shifts the dispute from “counterterrorism” into sovereignty and revenge.

This tension reflects a broader structural problem in the region. Militant networks that grew during decades of war do not neatly align with national borders or state interests. Groups that once served as useful partners become liabilities when their agendas diverge. Pakistan is now encountering a version of the same challenge the United States faced in Afghanistan: partners who resist being controlled once they hold power.

The timing of these strikes matters beyond the bilateral dispute between Islamabad and Kabul. They unfold at the same moment the United States has escalated its confrontation with Iran. While the two situations are separate, they intersect within a regional environment already defined by overlapping rivalries and proxy relationships. They also intersect inside Pakistan: the Iran campaign is already producing lethal unrest, including violent attempts to breach U.S. diplomatic facilities and mass protests that have left dozens dead in Pakistan, tightening the domestic political space for restraint at the very moment Pakistan is trading fire with Afghanistan.

Pakistan occupies an awkward position in that landscape. It shares a long border with Iran, maintains complicated ties with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, and has historically balanced relations with the United States, China, and Gulf states. Any expansion of conflict across the region risks pulling Islamabad in multiple directions at once.

The American attacks on Iran raise several immediate questions for Pakistani strategists. One concerns spillover. If the confrontation between Washington and Tehran expands, militant groups across the region may attempt to exploit the instability. Some could target U.S. interests; others might pursue local agendas under the cover of broader conflict. Additional turbulence would along the Pakistan’s western frontier will stretch security forces further.

Another concern involves sectarian dynamics. Pakistan hosts a large Sunni majority but also a significant Shia population, and Iran has historically cultivated ties with Shia communities across the region. Periods of heightened U.S.–Iran tension have sometimes triggered sectarian agitation in Pakistan. Islamabad’s leadership will likely be wary of domestic polarization at a moment when the government is already managing economic and political pressures.

There is also a diplomatic balancing act underway. Pakistan has long sought to maintain workable relations with Iran despite periodic friction along their border. At the same time, Islamabad relies on cooperation with the United States for military assistance and international financial support. Open confrontation between Washington and Tehran complicates that equilibrium. Pakistani leaders will attempt to avoid appearing aligned too closely with either side.

Iran’s role adds another layer of complexity. As noted, Tehran maintains its own relationships with Afghan factions and has historically opposed Sunni extremist groups hostile to Shia communities. But Iran has also developed pragmatic ties with the Taliban in recent years, driven partly by shared hostility toward the United States. If tensions between Washington and Tehran intensify, Afghanistan could become another arena where regional rivalries intersect.

From Washington’s perspective, the overlapping crises illustrate how quickly the strategic map of the region can shift. During the U.S. war in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s tolerance of militant sanctuaries was a persistent source of friction with American policymakers. Now Pakistan itself is confronting a version of that challenge from across the border. The irony is difficult to miss, though it offers little comfort to Pakistani officials dealing with the consequences.

The developments also highlight the enduring legacy of the Afghan conflict. Networks built over four decades of war continue to shape the behavior of states and non-state actors alike. Fighters move across borders, alliances shift, and governments struggle to assert control over territory where militant groups retain influence. Pakistan’s strikes are one more chapter in that unfinished story.

For analysts trying to assess what comes next, the key question is whether Islamabad’s actions represent a temporary warning or the start of a sustained campaign. A single round of strikes could be intended to pressure the Taliban leadership into restraining the TTP. A longer series of operations would suggest Pakistan believes the problem cannot be solved through diplomacy alone.

The answer will emerge in the coming weeks as both governments test each other’s responses. Taliban authorities could quietly restrict militant activity to avoid further confrontation, or they might carry out greater shows of force along the border. Pakistan, for its part, must decide whether it is prepared to absorb the risks of escalation if its initial strikes fail to change behavior.

Meanwhile the United States’ confrontation with Iran will continue to shape the broader environment in which these decisions unfold. Regional actors are watching carefully to see whether Washington intends a limited demonstration of force or a sustained campaign. The outcome will influence how governments from Islamabad to Ankara calculate their own moves.

Taken together, the two developments point to a region entering a period of sharper confrontation, where old assumptions about alliances, proxies, and sanctuary are beginning to erode.