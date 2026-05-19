President Donald Trump went to Beijing last week needing China to help ease a crisis Washington helped set in motion but could no longer easily control. The war with Iran had turned the Strait of Hormuz into a test of energy resilience, domestic politics, and diplomatic leverage. China seemed like the obvious power to press: the largest buyer of Iranian crude, an important voice in Tehran, and a country with a clear interest in keeping Gulf energy moving.

But central did not mean compliant.

Chines leader Xi Jinping had reasons to contain the crisis, but fewer reasons to spend Chinese leverage solving an American problem. The summit’s deeper lesson was not that Beijing was unaffected by the disruption. It was that China entered the crisis with far more economic and political cushion to absorb pain than Washington may have assumed.

One of the clearest indicators of that imbalance has been maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz itself. According to Reuters, Kpler ship-tracking data, and Lloyd’s List reporting, the Chinese-linked supertanker Yuan Hua Hu crossed the Strait last week carrying roughly two million barrels of Iraqi crude after being stranded in the Gulf for more than two months during the conflict. Iranian authorities reportedly waived transit tolls normally imposed on vessels using routes near Iranian-controlled waters, while ship-tracking data showed intermittent interruptions in the vessel’s Automatic Identification System transmissions during portions of the transit. Reuters reported it was the third Chinese-linked tanker transit since the conflict began.

Even during this weeks-long disruption of the shipping though the strait and the U.S. pressure campaign targeting Iranian maritime commerce, some China-linked cargoes carrying non-Iranian crude has continued to move through Hormuz. The continued movement of some China-linked cargoes also reflects the limited scope of the U.S. pressure campaign, which has targeted Iranian maritime commerce rather than all Gulf energy flows moving toward Asia; in guidance to seafarers, U.S. Central Command stated that the blockade “will not impede neutral transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations.”

China has still experienced real energy pressure during the crisis. China’s crude imports in April fell to their lowest level in nearly four years and roughly 20 percent below the same month in 2025. But Beijing entered the disruption far better prepared to absorb a prolonged shock than most major energy-importing economies. Analytics firm Kpler estimated in April that China held roughly 1.2 billion barrels of onshore crude inventory, equivalent to about five months of Middle Eastern imports.

Chinese refiners also have adjusted. State refiners cut crude processing from roughly 10 million barrels per day before the conflict to about 8.4 million barrels per day in May, a reduction that pointed to managed conservation rather than system failure.

China also retains supply options beyond the Gulf. Reuters has reported that Chinese refiners entered the conflict cushioned by recent purchases of discounted Iranian and Russian crude, while Russia’s broader energy relationship with China has continued to deepen. PetroChina said in March that only about 10 percent of its crude oil and natural gas supplies move through the Strait of Hormuz, with the remaining roughly 90 percent coming from domestic production, pipeline imports, equity production outside the Middle East, and long-term non-Middle Eastern supply contracts.

Those adjustments were not improvised responses to the Hormuz crisis itself. Beijing has spent years reducing its vulnerability to externally driven energy shocks through strategic stockpiles, pipeline connectivity with Russia and Central Asia, expanded LNG infrastructure, and closer commercial ties with sanctioned energy producers. The crisis tested those preparations under real wartime conditions. So far, the system appears to have held.

Iranian crude also did not disappear completely from global markets despite the U.S. pressure campaign. In late April Iranian exports had fallen sharply, with freight analytics firm Vortexa estimating earlier this month an 80 percent reduction in some Gulf of Oman departures compared to March levels. But reduced exports did not mean complete cessation. United Against Nuclear Iran estimated last week that at least 70 Iranian oil loadings representing roughly 82 million barrels had occurred since the conflict began. Kpler separately assessed in late April that roughly 155 million barrels of Iranian crude were already located outside the Mideast Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, reducing the immediate threat to Chinese purchases even as tighter cargo availability was expected to support prices and squeeze refinery margins.n.disruption.

China also has continued building legal protections around its energy relationship with Iran. On May 2, China’s Ministry of Commerce issued its first prohibition order under Beijing’s 2021 Blocking Rules, barring Chinese entities from complying with U.S. sanctions targeting several Chinese refineries accused of purchasing Iranian crude. The order did not eliminate the financial risks created by U.S. sanctions, but it showed Beijing is prepared to shield parts of its energy trade through domestic legal measures as well as commercial adaptation.

Taken together, China entered the Trump-Xi summit last week under strain rather than desperation. Beijing had clear incentives to reduce instability in the Gulf and restore more predictable energy flows, but it was not facing economic paralysis if the disruption continued for several more weeks. That gave Xi room to resist any American effort to turn China’s exposure to Gulf energy markets into immediate pressure on Tehran.

Beijing continues publicly calling for stability and de-escalation, but the summit produced no major publicly announced Chinese diplomatic initiative tied to the Hormuz disruption or the Iran conflict.

The United States has shown that it can disrupt Iranian exports, pressure sanctions-evasion networks, reduce tanker traffic, and raise the economic cost of Gulf energy trade. What it has not shown is that those tools can force China into a crisis posture.

That asymmetry matters because the political effects of a prolonged oil shock are unlikely to fall evenly on both sides. China’s authoritarian system is structurally better positioned to absorb higher energy costs and broader economic discomfort without immediate public political consequences. The United States faces a different reality: sustained increases in oil and gasoline prices feed directly into inflation, consumer sentiment, and domestic political pressure.

The Strait of Hormuz became narrower during the crisis. It did not fully close. For Beijing, that distinction, so far, is proving sufficient.