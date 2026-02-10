The Safehouse Briefing

The Safehouse Briefing

chris lemon
1d

The entire "terrorist" designation is a farce. Post 9/11 the term was extended to any non-state armed group the US had a beef with, even absent any ideological framework. It's now extended to any group of two of more US citizens that the government disagrees with.

pjm0746@gmail.com
1d

Well expressed and critical for a law based society. Maybe, that is the real question, are we still a law based society? Or, does might make right

Formerly, the Assistant Director of Training, NYPD

