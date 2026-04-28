The Strait of Hormuz standoff of the past weeks has been visible and measurable: drone and missile strikes, burning tankers, daily naval alerts and declarations, and the daily theater of diplomacy conducted under pressure. Those are the images that define a conflict while it is still being fought. They give governments—and the news media—something to count, condemn, intercept, or display.

The current truce has changed that picture, but only partially. It has reduced the immediate spectacle of escalation without restoring the habits of normal commerce. Ships are moving cautiously, when they move at all, through a waterway now shaped by overlapping restrictions: Iran’s threat against vessels transiting without its approval, and the U.S. blockade of ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.

A peace agreement, if one is secured, would ideally allow maritime traffic to resume at scale. Predicting the terms of such an agreement would be foolish, but any settlement would have to address the visible instruments of the crisis first: whether drones stop flying, missiles stop launching, small boats stand down, and naval forces pull back from the edge of another exchange.

The harder problem is what remains after the visible weapons go quiet. Sea mines do not need a command post, a pilot, or a final launch order. They can be acknowledged in a resolution, folded into language about maritime safety, and assigned to some future clearance effort. But their danger does not end when the shooting pauses.

A vow not to fire drones at ships can be tested when the next drone appears. A promise that mines have been cleared asks the world to trust a negative: that nothing lethal remains hidden beneath one of its most important waterways.

That is why any deal that may be secure in the coming days could prove as consequential as the fighting itself. The question will not simply be whether Iran stops laying mines, whether the United States stops firing, or whether a ceasefire holds on paper. The harder question will be whether shipowners, captains, crews, insurers, and governments believe the water is safe enough to use.

That confidence will not return because any one government says it should. The Washington Post reported on April 22 that Pentagon officials had told lawmakers clearing mines from the Strait could take as long as six months, a timeline that makes clear why peace on paper may not quickly become peace of mind at sea.

An Effective But Uncontrollable Weapon

Sea mines are among the oldest forms of naval denial, designed less to sink a fleet than to make movement hazardous, slow, and politically costly. Their value lies in the imbalance they create: they are relatively cheap to deploy, expensive to clear, and powerful even when no one knows exactly where they are. They are weapons against confidence.

That is why the mine threat in Hormuz cannot be measured only by how many mines Iran may have laid. It has to be measured by how much uncertainty even a small number of mines can impose on a waterway that global commerce treats as routine only when risk is predictable.

Iran is assessed to possess several types of maritime mines, including bottom mines, moored or tethered mines, drifting mines, and limpet mines. Each presents a different clearance problem. Some can sit on the seabed until a vessel passes above. Others can float below the surface, move with currents, or be attached directly to a hull.

That variety matters because a mine-clearance operation is not simply a search for identical objects in open water. It is an effort to find different kinds of threats in a crowded, shallow, commercially active, and politically contested maritime space.

That variety turns “clearing mines” into several separate tasks pretending to be one. A suspected object first has to be detected, then classified, then identified, and only then neutralized or avoided.

Each step carries its own uncertainty. Sonar may detect an object without proving it is a mine. Classification software or human analysts may narrow the possibilities without eliminating false positives. Identification may require closer inspection by an unmanned vehicle, remotely operated system, diver, or disposal team. Neutralization can then mean destruction in place, controlled removal, or marking the area as too dangerous for immediate use.

The result is less like sweeping a road than investigating a submerged crime scene, one object at a time.

Hormuz would make each step harder. The Strait is shallow enough in places for bottom mines to matter, busy enough for commercial traffic to complicate operations, and politically dangerous enough that clearance teams would have to work under the possibility of renewed attack. A U.S. operation would likely involve an array of vessels and support systems, including unmanned surface and underwater vehicles and helicopters, but crews and equipment would remain vulnerable if Iran resumed attacks.

That vulnerability is compounded by how easily mines could be introduced into the waterway again if a ceasefire breaks down or one side claims the other has violated a deal. The Trump administration’s claims that Iran’s navy has been destroyed do not resolve that problem. Mine warfare does not require a fleet built for decisive engagement. It can be carried out by smaller vessels operating at night, close to shore, or under the cover of commercial traffic. A damaged fleet may struggle to challenge the U.S. Navy directly and still retain enough capacity to recontaminate a commercial route.

When Is It Safe?

The central trap is the word “cleared.” It suggests a condition that mine warfare rarely provides. A transit route can be judged safer than it was the day before, but that is not the same as proving that the danger has disappeared. In a mine-threat environment, clearance is a risk-management process, not a moment of certainty.

The comparison to landmines is imperfect, but useful. Landmines and sea mines are different weapons in different environments, yet the clearance of either shares the same central problem: proving absence in a contaminated space.

Cambodia shows the point in human terms. An estimated 4 million to 6 million landmines and unexploded munitions littered Cambodia’s countryside in the aftermath of theVietnam War and the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge, while leftover explosives have killed nearly 20,000 people and injured about 45,000 since the end of the fighting. Cambodia has one of the world’s most experienced demining communities, yet in January 2025 that two Cambodian deminers were killed while attempting to remove an anti-tank mine from a rice field.

The lesson is not that Hormuz will become Cambodia at sea. It is that explosive remnants create a shadow war after the formal war ends. International Mine Action Standards treat land release as a documented process for managing explosive-ordnance contamination, not as an act of declaration. Hormuz would require a maritime version of that logic. The waterway will not be declared safe because someone wants commerce to resume. It will be treated as usable only when enough actors with money, ships, crews, and legal exposure decide the remaining risk is tolerable.

Like It or Not, the United States Can’t Go It Alone

The United States has mine-countermeasure capabilities, but Hormuz would test a mission area Washington has too often treated as secondary to power projection. The Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) mine-countermeasure force use aviation assets, unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, and sensors to detect, localize, and neutralize mines while keeping larger ships outside the danger area. But the system is still new in operational terms. In 2025, the first operational LCS mine-countermeasure packages reached the fleet only after more than a decade of delays, failed systems, and continued reliance on aging Avenger-class minehunters and MH-53E helicopters.

An article in the April 2026 edition of the U.S. Naval Institute’s Proceedings made the broader point more sharply: U.S. mine countermeasures have been “underprioritized,” while the Navy relied on an implicit division of labor in which allies supplied much of the mine-clearing capacity as the United States focused on power projection.

That is why the next phase would be multinational whether Washington—or G20 countries—likes it or not. Britain and France earlier this month lead discussions with more than 30 countries on a mission to reopen the Strait, while Italy last week said it was prepared to contribute up to four vessels, including two minesweepers, to an international effort. Belgium, the Netherlands, and France also have mine-clearance capacity that could help secure passage through Hormuz.

But allied capability does not erase allied politics. Many of the governments with the relevant expertise would be helping manage the consequences of a crisis they did not own, at a moment when U.S. credibility with partners is already strained.

Iran’s role is narrower but still decisive. The best it can do, if a truce holds, is stop laying new mines and provide any records it has. But it would be unwise to assume those records are complete. Mines laid from small boats in a hostile environment, under threat of U.S. strikes, are unlikely to have been documented with peacetime precision.

The Market Will Decide What “Safe” Means

Even a competent multinational clearance effort would not restore normal commerce in the near term. Governments can announce progress, naval commanders can identify safer routes, and Iran can provide whatever records it claims to possess. But the commercial actors who bear the risk—shipowners, captains, charterers, cargo customers, insurers, and crews—will cast the definitive vote.

The issue will be whether the remaining mine risk can be priced in a way that makes transit commercially rational again. That is a harder judgment than it sounds. If mines cannot be ruled out, insurers may sustain or raise war-risk premiums, narrow coverage, require ships to use specific corridors, demand naval escorts, exclude certain cargoes, or attach conditions that make a voyage technically insurable but commercially unattractive.

In that environment, the question for shipping companies will not be whether passage is possible. It will be whether the revenue from the voyage justifies the premium, delay, liability, and reputational risk of being wrong.

A ship can be insured and still not sail. A captain can be authorized and still judge the route unsafe. A company can pay the premium and still decide that one missed mine, one ruptured hull, one dead crew member, or one environmental disaster is too much risk for a single transit.

The current insurance conditions show how fragmented confidence has become. The Wall Street Journal reported today that some insurers are requiring ships to follow an Iranian-approved route as a condition of war-risk coverage, even as sanctions and uncertainty over the legitimacy of those approvals make verification difficult. The same report said war-risk rates were running between 3 and 8 percent of a ship’s value—far above the roughly 0.25 percent typical in peacetime, though below the ceasefire peak of 10 percent.

Premiums may fall as routes are surveyed, escorts are organized, and traffic resumes, but they are unlikely to return to normal until underwriters believe the remaining danger is not just reduced, but manageable enough to defend after an accident. In Hormuz, “safe” will not mean risk-free. It will mean insurable at a price companies are willing to pay.

The Chokepoint Lesson

Drones, cyberattacks, and influence campaigns have come into clear view as the tools that allow weaker actors to impose costs on stronger ones. Drones especially may remain the great equalizer of the battlefield for the immediate future. But Hormuz is a reminder that sea mines belong in the same category: inexpensive weapons that can create strategic consequences far larger than their cost.

That lesson does not stop at Iran. The global economy depends on narrow maritime passages that function only when access is predictable. For example, in Southeast Asia, the Strait of Malacca carried nearly 22 percent of global trade and 29 percent of maritime oil in 2025, with more than 102,500 ships passing through it. It is also narrow, shallow in places, and central to China’s energy security.

Nor is Malacca the only vulnerable passage. The Houthi campaign in the Red Sea already showed how a comparatively limited actor can disrupt a major maritime corridor without defeating a navy or controlling the sea. Bab el-Mandeb, the Suez approaches, the Turkish Straits, the Danish Straits, and the Indonesian alternatives to Malacca—especially the Sunda and Lombok Straits—are all reminders that the global economy depends on narrow routes that can become strategic pressure points.

The Taiwan scenario makes the point sharper. Analysts usually discuss a Taiwan crisis in terms of blockade, invasion, missile strikes, air superiority, or undersea warfare. Mines should be part of that conversation as well. The legal and operational details would differ from Hormuz, but the strategic logic would be familiar: a minefield does not have to close a waterway forever. It only has to make access uncertain long enough for commerce, insurance, and political will to bend around the risk.

The end of the Hormuz crisis, if it comes, should not be measured only by whether the truce holds or whether ships begin moving again. The more important question is whether governments learn the right lesson. Mines are not relics of an earlier naval age. They are tools for making modern systems hesitate. In a world built on narrow passages, just-in-time logistics, and markets that price fear quickly, the weapon beneath the waterline may matter as much as the missile in the air.