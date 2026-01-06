A quick map of where 2026 can go wrong starts with the obvious tour: the U.S. declaration that it will “run” Venezuela until it is fit to be returned to Venezuelans; Ukraine’s grinding front; Sudan’s slaughterhouse geography; Myanmar’s civil war under Chinese pressure; the Sahel’s insurgent arc. Those are wars, not warnings.

The problem for 2026 is the layer beneath them: the contests that don’t call themselves conflicts yet—the probes, “law enforcement” actions, deniable sabotage, and incremental coercion. These actions can keep compounding until someone misreads intent, domestic politics narrows options, or a leader decides escalation is cheaper than restraint.

No adversary is poised to replicate U.S. actions in Venezuela in a literal sense, and the Venezuela story itself may unfold over months—or years—in Caracas and across a wider Latin American perimeter. But geopolitical actors do learn from precedent. What gets normalized, what gets punished, and what the world shrugs off becomes part of the operating environment. When force is described as administrative necessity rather than exceptional action, it lowers the rhetorical and political barriers for others to describe their own coercion in similar terms.

None of this is deterministic. These simmering fronts can just as easily fizzle as flare: local commanders can exercise restraint; backchannels can work; weather, logistics, and domestic priorities can interrupt escalation cycles. But the risk profile for 2026 is defined by accumulation. Small confrontations become dangerous when they repeat, when they create injuries or casualties, and when leaders convince themselves that backing down would be costlier than pushing forward.

The question is not “Where is the next military conflict?” It is where intimidation is becoming more structured, more frequent, and harder to walk back—a collision at sea, a misfired intercept, a crackdown that spills into the streets.

The following are the fronts where escalation is most likely to arrive disguised as routine. Many of these theaters ran through Deep Dives and On the Horizon briefings in 2025; what follows isn’t a recap so much as an update on problems that endure—and remain on a trajectory where miscalculation is a real risk.

1) The South China Sea: Harassment as a Campaign, Not a Series of Incidents

China’s pressure campaign in the South China Sea is not new, and it is not limited to one bilateral quarrel. For more than a decade Beijing has pursued a steady strategy: expansive claims, artificial-island construction, routine coast guard and maritime militia presence, and episodic enforcement actions calibrated to intimidate without triggering outright war.

The Philippines sits at the edge of that broader campaign, but three variables make Manila structurally different from its neighbors:

The Philippines is a U.S. treaty ally, and Manila knows it has more diplomatic and military backstop than most regional states can credibly assume.

Many of the most contested features and routes are closer to Philippine population centers and fishing grounds, which pulls civilians into the friction and makes “distant” maritime coercion a domestic political issue.

The Philippine choice to contest and publicize coercion has increased the frequency and visibility of encounters—more ships, more cameras, more operational contact, and fewer quiet off-ramps.

The central question is not whether China is “starting” intimidation—it has been doing that for years—but whether the Philippines theater is showing signs of ratcheting in ways that raise escalation risk. More confrontations are occurring nearer to the practical edge of Philippine control—closer to shores, fishermen, and routine commercial activity—making the incidents harder for Manila to compartmentalize. Furthermore, the operational toolkit appears to be widening from presence and obstruction toward measures that more readily produce injury or serious damage.

None of this means a shooting war is likely. The more plausible danger is the one that keeps recurring in gray-zone contests: a collision, a death, or an overreaction that neither side intended. In the Philippine case, that risk is compounded by the alliance layer. The U.S.-Philippines relationship is meant to deter Beijing. But deterrence also raises the stakes of any incident that Manila can plausibly frame as an “armed attack” on its forces or public vessels, and it increases the pressure on Washington to be seen as reliable even when it would prefer ambiguity.

Signals to watch in 2026: more frequent contact in waters closer to Philippine shores; civilian casualties or a major vessel loss; any Philippine decision to pair naval assets more routinely with coast guard operations; any Chinese move from coercion-by-contact to coercion-by-detention (seizures, arrests, or “inspections” framed as law enforcement).

2) Taiwan: Intimidation Will Continue—But the Strait Is Not the Only Pressure Point

Taiwan belongs in this draft because what’s changing is the shape of coercion. China’s late-2025 “Justice Mission 2025” exercises were framed as deterrence and blockade rehearsal, with live-fire components and explicit signaling tied to external interference. That matters because blockade logic is politically useful: It can be escalatory without being an immediate amphibious gamble.

But for 2026, the cleaner analytic point is this: the Taiwan pressure campaign increasingly interlocks with South China Sea coercion. If you can condition regional actors to accept Chinese control over access and movement in the SCS, you normalize the idea that China can do the same in the Taiwan Strait during a crisis—especially if Beijing argues it is “policing separatism” and “foreign interference.”

It’s important not to overstate the immediate leap from Venezuela to Taiwan. The more credible concern is that U.S. behavior can shape perceptions of permissibility, even if it does not directly trigger a Taiwan operation.

3) Russia’s Northern Pressure: Probes, Sabotage, and the Slow Stress-Test of NATO’s Edge

“Probes” in the Nordic and Baltic region sound like Cold War trivia until you put the pattern together—incidents that keep forcing governments to choose between escalation and normalization.

One reason this security issue has sharpened is the infrastructure vulnerability of the Baltic Sea region: undersea cables, energy links, shipping lanes, and crowded air routes. The latest illustration came on December 31, when Estonian and Finnish authorities began investigating damage to two undersea cables between Estonia and Finland; the Finnish Border Guard subsequently detained a suspected cargo ship transiting“from the direction of Russia”—its anchor chain was in the water when the vessels was stopped—and arrested two crew members.

Then there’s the aviation angle. European aviation authorities have repeatedly warned about global navigation satellite system (GNSS) interference affecting navigation reliability in parts of the Baltic region—an issue widely attributed in public discussion to Russian jamming/spoofing activity, even when governments phrase it cautiously. This isn’t cinematic sabotage; it’s persistent friction against the safety margin.

And the “classic” probe is still alive: reported airspace violations and close-in activity that test response times, rules of engagement, and political cohesion.

These incidents matter less for what it “proves” about Moscow on one day than for what it suggests about the operating environment and how the region is being pushed toward a more militarized protection posture. NATO has already treated the problem as strategic rather than merely criminal, launching “Baltic Sentry” to step up presence and monitoring after a run of cable and pipeline incidents.

The case for ratcheting up is that the toolkit is diversifying. That forces NATO members into a constant posture of attribution and restraint: prove it was deliberate, prove it was Moscow, prove escalation is warranted. That is a weak position for deterrence.

The 2026 escalation marker: If NATO’s protective posture in the Baltic Sea hardens into a standing “infrastructure defense” mission—or if Russia treats those patrols as targets for harassment—then the region becomes less a “quiet flank” and more a friction engine. NATO has already moved toward a more explicit posture on undersea infrastructure protection in the Baltic context.

4) Regime Control in Iran Is Not the Same Thing as Regime Strength

Israel’s strikes in June on Iran’s suspected nuclear weapon facilities did not produce the uprising some hoped for. But the absence of collapse is not proof of stability. The regime’s resilience has long relied less on popular standing than on coercive capacity—an uncomfortable echo of late-Shah dynamics: a state that can impose calm, but cannot manufacture legitimacy on demand.

Recent protests tied to economic crisis and currency collapse have produced arrests and contested reporting on casualties, including claims and counterclaims about whether a killed individual was security-affiliated or a protester. Authorities in recent days have reportedly arrested dozens for “disrupting public order,” while political leadership has publicly acknowledged citizen dissatisfaction—language that can be read as either realism or fear.

The regime has faced repeated waves of demonstrations over grievances that range from prices and corruption to social control and political legitimacy. What changes from cycle to cycle is less the existence of protest than the learning it produces—on the street and inside the security apparatus.

The latest variable is Washington’s signaling. President Donald Trump has warned the United States is “locked and loaded” to respond if Iranian forces “kill peaceful protesters,” and he has separately floated renewed strikes if intelligence “confirms” Tehran is rebuilding elements of its nuclear/weapons program. The risk is coupling: street unrest and a “weapons reconstitution” case can start feeding each other—providing Tehran both a justification for faster repression and, if violence escalates, a ready pretext for the next round of military action.

The 2026 escalation marker: not a clean revolution, but instability with spillover—internal crackdowns that provoke wider unrest, elite fractures, or external diversionary behavior. The regime can be both in control and on thinner ice than it admits.

5) The “Comparable” Below-the-Radar Issues Worth Adding to the 2026 Map

If the goal is to surface conflicts that don’t yet own the front page—but have the ingredients for ugly surprises—three belong on the shortlist: