Cyber Power, Strategic Illusions, and Iran in 2026
Cyber as strategic weapon looks controllable—until the other side answers.
13 hrs ago
Brian O’Neill
On the Horizon: Week of 5 January 2026
Signals to Watch. Patterns Taking Shape.
Jan 9
Brian O’Neill
2026’s Quiet Fronts
Where Today’s “Manageable” Friction Could Tip Tomorrow
Jan 6
Brian O’Neill
December 2025
No Safehouse Briefing (22 December-2 January)
Best Wishes This Holiday Season
Dec 22, 2025
Brian O’Neill
On the Horizon: Week of 15 December 2025
Signals to Watch. Patterns Taking Shape.
Dec 19, 2025
Brian O’Neill
Most Countries Treat Guns as a Regulated Exception
Why Mass Shootings Stay Rare Overseas
Dec 16, 2025
Brian O’Neill
On the Horizon: Week of 8 December 2025
Signals to Watch. Patterns Taking Shape.
Dec 12, 2025
Brian O’Neill
The Quiet Rebalance in Transatlantic Intelligence
European allies are shifting from assuming U.S. reliability to managing it.
Dec 9, 2025
Brian O’Neill
On the Horizon: Week of 1 December 2025
Signals to Watch. Patterns Taking Shape.
Dec 5, 2025
Brian O’Neill
Canada’s Breakaway Problem
Trump’s Tariffs, Ottawa’s Ambitions, and the Politics of Going It Alone
Dec 2, 2025
Brian O’Neill
November 2025
No Safehouse Briefing Today
There will be no Safehouse Briefing - On the Horizon issue today.
Nov 28, 2025
Brian O’Neill
Closing Airports Without Touching a Keyboard
Unarmed drones are having a far greater impact on civilian air travel than hackers
Nov 25, 2025
Brian O’Neill
