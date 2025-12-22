The Safehouse Briefing

December 2025

No Safehouse Briefing (22 December-2 January)
Best Wishes This Holiday Season
  Brian O’Neill
On the Horizon: Week of 15 December 2025
Signals to Watch. Patterns Taking Shape.
  Brian O’Neill
Most Countries Treat Guns as a Regulated Exception
Why Mass Shootings Stay Rare Overseas
  Brian O’Neill
On the Horizon: Week of 8 December 2025
Signals to Watch. Patterns Taking Shape.
  Brian O’Neill
The Quiet Rebalance in Transatlantic Intelligence
European allies are shifting from assuming U.S. reliability to managing it.
  Brian O’Neill
On the Horizon: Week of 1 December 2025
Signals to Watch. Patterns Taking Shape.
  Brian O’Neill
Canada’s Breakaway Problem
Trump’s Tariffs, Ottawa’s Ambitions, and the Politics of Going It Alone
  Brian O’Neill

November 2025

